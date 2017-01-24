Business Notes: Jan. 25

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Restaurants & Spirits
The 10th annual Triangle Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, Jan. 29. Area restaurants are offering special deals for lunch or dinner. For more information on participating restaurants, go to trirestaurantweek.com.
Tickets are on sale for the 31st annual Toast to the Triangle culinary competition and silent auction. The event is 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the McKimmon Center at N.C. State University, 1101 Gorman St., Raleigh. Participants will be able to sample items from 40 restaurants and breweries and vote for their favorites. Tickets: $80 per person, $150 per couple. Proceeds will benefit the Tammy Lynn Memorial Foundation. toasttothetriangle.org/tickets, toasttothetriangle.org
Business doings
Regency Lakeview office park, with two buildings at 9000 and 11000 Regency Parkway in Cary, has been sold to The Dilweg Companies of Durham.
BodyLase Skin Spa is scheduled to open this spring at Waverly Place shopping center, 2001 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary.
Zaniac STEM-based learning center recently held its grand opening at 1206 Parkside Main St., in Parkside Town Commons shopping center, Cary. This is the first Triangle location for the Utah-based company. 919-342-8536, zaniaclearning.com/parkside
Calendar
Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht delivers his “State of the Town of Cary” address at Breakfast with the Mayor from 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway. For more information, go to carychamber.com.
The Holly Springs Chamber of Commerce holds its 22nd annual meeting from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Ovation Cinema Grill, 320 Grand Hill Place, Holly Springs. For more information and to register, go to hollyspringschamber.org.
The next Coffee and Connections program is 7:30-8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce, 260 Town Hall Drive, Suite A. 919-463-7155, morrisvillechamber.org
The Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce’s Innovate Fuquay-Varina Start-up Weekend is Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 29, at TE Connectivity, 8000 Purfoy Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-4947, fuquay-varina.com, innovatefv.org
The Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s 26th annual meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Stephen Scott, president of Wake Technical Community College, is scheduled to speak. 919-463-7155, morrisvillechamber.org
Careers
The Apex Police Department recently announced the following promotions: From trainee to K9: K9 Zeus and his partner Officer Joe Asmussen; from officer to corporal: Joshua Klatt, Chris Myers, Gregory Pawluk and Raymond Rivera; from corporal to sergeant: Eric Buchanan, Matthew Kutcher and Brian Opitz; from sergeant to lieutenant: Joseph Best and Thomas Parody; from telecommunicator to telecommunications shift supervisor: Mike MacAulay and Shawn Williams.
Kudos
The Morrisville Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2017 Board of Directors: Chair, Robert Mouro; Chair-elect, Mike Little; Treasurer, Dr. Sachin Gupta; Immediate Past Chair, David Brunner; and at-large members William Allen, Anthony Blackman, June Boersma, Kimberly Copney, Rose Cornelious, Ralph DiLeone, Dan Dzamba, Rod Frankel, Sarah Gaskill, Samantha Godfrey, Joel Graybeal, Rita Jerman, Mark Lawson, Carla Mantilla, Martha Paige, Carmen Prevette, Julie Roper, Kristie VanAuken and Roy Watson.
Philanthropy
The Research Triangle Park Chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants is seeking volunteers to help prepare tax returns for low-income families. For more information, call chapter President Shamber Gentry at 919-669-5900 or email info@nabartp.org.
The Cary Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation, recently awarded $9,800 in local grants to six area nonprofit organizations. nccommunityfoundation.org
