Club Notes: Jan. 25-28

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Triangle hypnotists
The Triangle Chapter of the National Guild of Hypnotists meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Morrisville. For more information and the location site, call Katherine Smart at 919-590-9545 or email ImagineThatHypnosis@gmail.com. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month. Open to the public. nchypnotist.com
Wildlife discussion
The next meeting of the Cary Newcomers Club is 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the multipurpose room at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary. Colleen Bockhahn, assistant park manager at Lake Crabtree County Park, will discuss how to attract wildlife to yards, churches or other spaces. She also will talk about common invasive toxic plants.
The club meets at 9:15 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the church and is for those new to the area, newly retired or looking to meet new friends. membership@carynewcomers.com, carynewcomers.com
Climate change
Marvin Maddox, a retired National Weather Service meteorologist, discusses climate change at the next meeting of the Cary Garden Club. The club meets at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Ballroom at the Cary Senior Center in Bond Park. Free and open to the public. carygardenclub.org
Wednesday
Rotary clubs
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Old Stephen’s Hardware Building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St., Cary. New members and visitors are welcome. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary Page Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office at 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Heart of Cary Toastmasters, which focuses on public speaking, meet from 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the second-floor meeting room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Visitors are welcome.
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, except on holidays, at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. The club helps members sharpen communication and leadership skills. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Cary XYZ Club
The Cary XYZ Club meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the ballroom of the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-8332
Cary Photographic Artists
The Cary Photographic Artists meet at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Visitors are welcome. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby. caryphotographicartists.org
Carolina Veterans Support Group
The Carolina Veterans Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. the last Wednesday of every month at Cary American Legion and Auxiliary Post 67, 8523 Chapel Hill Road, Cary. The organization raises awareness and solutions for homeless veterans.
Fuquay-Varina Arts Council
The Fuquay-Varina Arts Council meets the last Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. at the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center, 123 E. Vance St. All are welcome. bit.ly/26xnoHx
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 hosts bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be cash prizes.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
NAMI support groups
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Wake County hosts free Family Support Groups for family members and friends of people with mental illnesses at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday every month at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Room 101, 600 Walnut St., Cary. The group is for ages 18 and older.
For details, contact Judy DeHavilland: 828-772-1745, judydehavi@gmail.com, nami-wake.org.
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. New players welcome. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW hosts bingo on Thursdays. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary; pack sales begin at 6:15 p.m. The early bird game starts at 7 p.m. and the main game starts at 8 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets from 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the fellowship hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
Saturday
Cary Multiple Sclerosis
People with MS lead monthly meetings of the Cary Multiple Sclerosis self-help group. 919-779-2101
MOMS Club
The MOMS Club of Fuquay-Varina/Holly Springs invites all at-home moms of Angier, Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Willow Spring to join the chapter. The club provides support for at-home mothers and takes part in community service projects. mcfvhs@gmail.com
