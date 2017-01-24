Community Notes: Jan. 25-28

Upcoming events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
AniMall donations
AniMall, a nonprofit that offers rescue animal adoptions at Cary Towne Center, is seeking donations to continue its storefront operations. An emergency GoFundMe page is accepting donations at gofundme.com/save-animall.
CERT classes
Registration is open for the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department’s next Community Emergency Response Training classes. The free CERT classes will be held April 27-30. Registration is due Sunday, April 16. For more information and to register, go to townofmorrisville.org/cert. townofmorrisville.org
Hemlock Bluffs
The Stevens Nature Center holds activities at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve, 2616 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 919-387-5980.
▪ Silver Naturalists: Winter Nature at Bond Park (ages 55 and up): 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Cost: $5 residents, $7 nonresidents.
▪ Eco-Express: Life Under Logs (ages 8-12): 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 27. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
▪ Kids Fun Days: Wetland Wandering (ages 5-8): 1-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
▪ Adult Nature Programs: Winter Nature Ramble at Bond Park (ages 16 and up): 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cost: $6 residents, $8 nonresidents.
▪ Hemlock Nature Quest: Winter Wildlife Survey (ages 13-15): 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
▪ Curiosity Club: Searching for Salamanders (ages 5-8): 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Burns Supper
The Cary Page Rotary Club holds a Burns Supper fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St Andrews Lane, Cary. The event will feature an authentic Scottish meal celebrating 18th century poet Robert Burns. A silent auction fundraiser also will be held. Reservations required. Cost: $60 per person; go to tinyurl.com/burnssupper17 by Jan. 22. After that date, email Gerry Cobley at Gerry@uscobleys.com.
Healthy start
Get off to a healthy start in 2017 with the Healthy Changes program from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. To register: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu.
CycleBlast
CycleBar indoor cycling studio holds CycleBlast free ride events through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the studio, 5022 Arco St. in Alston Town Center near the intersection of N.C. 55 and N.C. 540. To register, go to alston.cyclebar.com/schedule.
School open houses
Triangle Math and Science Academy charter high school, 312 Gregson Drive, Cary, holds open houses from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Thursday, March 23. 919-388-0077, tmsacademy.org
Input on budget
Morrisville residents can comment on the town’s priorities for fiscal year 2018 during the open Budget Portal online forum. Information received will be provided to the Town Council for consideration. To access the forum, go to townofmorrisville.org.
Wetlands program
The Wetlands are Wonderful program is 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Cost: $1 per person. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Advance registration required. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/1YF8gC1. 919-387-4342
CPR classes
Registration is open for the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department’s next Heart Saver CPR classes. Free for town residents. Classes begin in February; registration required. For more information and to register, go to townofmorrisville.org.
Food drive
Residents of Waltonwood Cary Parkway are collecting non-perishable food items and hygiene and cleaning supplies for nonprofit Dorcas Ministries. Donations can be dropped off through Friday, Feb. 3, at the front desks of either the independent living or assisted living areas at the senior living community, 750 SE Cary Parkway. 919-275-0983, waltonwood.com
Burn at Hemlock Bluffs
Cary will hold its annual prescribed burn at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve between January and the end of April, depending on weather conditions. The North Carolina Forest Service or North Carolina State Parks will conduct and supervise the burn, which will affect 2 to 3 acres. Only certain sections of select trails will be closed during the burn. The preserve and Steven’s Nature Center will remain open. To receive more details on the timeframe of the burn, sign up for updates at hemlocks@townofcary.org.
Award nominations
Nominations are being accepted through Friday, Feb. 3, for the Town of Cary’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources outstanding volunteers. Awards will be given in nine categories at the volunteer banquet in March. For more information and nomination forms, go to townofcary.org.
Fun run/walk
The Keep Up Your Resolution fun run/walk is 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at Fleet Feet Sports in Park West Village, 3027 Village Market Place, Morrisville. Free. Open to runners and walkers of all abilities. Snacks will be provided afterward. 919-377-8497, fleetfeetmorrisville.com
Free dental services
Carolina Orthodontics and Children’s Dentistry is holding two free dental services and health education clinics in February for children without dental insurance. The first Give Kids a Smile event is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Cary office, 7535 Carpenter Fire Station Road, Suite 201-A. The second event is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Fuquay-Varina office, 1625 N. Main St. To schedule an appointment, call 919-267-5570. mycarolinasmile.com
Birding with Vernon
Discover different types of birds and their habitats during the “Birding with Vernon” program from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Lake Crabtree County Park, 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville. Free; no registration required. All ages. For more information, go to bit.ly/29z1M7o.
Gardening program
Horticulturist Nelsa Cox leads a pruning demonstration at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Garden Hut, 1004 Old Honeycutt Road, Fuquay-Varina. Free; registration required. 919-552-0590, NelsasGardenHut.com
Share and Care
The Specialized Recreation and Inclusion division of the Cary Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department holds its Share and Care event from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Friday, Feb. 10, at the Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., downtown Cary. 919-469-4061, townofcary.org
Apex Winter Market
The Apex Farmers Market’s monthly Winter Market is 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, inside the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. The next market day is Saturday, March 25. apexfarmersmarket.com, 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Winter hike
The Winter Exploration Hike on the American Tobacco Trail is 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at the New Hill Parking Area, 1309 New Hill-Olive Chapel Road, Apex. Cost: $1 per person. For all ages. Advance registration required. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/1WUKMbu. 919-387-2117
Bird count
Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill, is offering a series of programs as part of the annual Great Backyard Bird Count Friday, Feb. 17, to Monday, Feb. 20. Programs are either free or cost $1 per person. Most require advance registration. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. For a schedule of programs and to register, go to bit.ly/1YF8gC1. 919-387-4342
Holly Springs Winter Market
The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Upcoming market dates are March 18 and April 15. bit.ly/2efeQm7
Tobacco Road Marathon
Registration is underway for the Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon March 19, 2017, on the American Tobacco Trail. The event is a fundraiser for the Hope for the Warriors, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the American Red Cross, the Rails to Trails Conservancy and Wake County Parks and Recreation. For information on cost and to register, go to tobaccoroadmarathon.com.
Send Community Notes two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments