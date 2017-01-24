Daybook: Jan. 25-28

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Wednesday
Western Wake Democrats
Western Wake Democrats meet at 7 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom, 4300 NW Cary Parkway, Cary. Brad Crone, president of Campaign Connections consulting firm, is the guest speaker. He will discuss the November elections. Social hour is 6-7 p.m.; food and drink can be ordered from the restaurant. Open to the public. RSVP: westernwakedems@hotmail.com.
Tennis for Life
Tennis for Life holds a sports event for breast cancer survivors from 7-9 p.m. in the first floor conference center at WakeMed Cary Hospital, 1900 Kildaire Farm Road. Tennis equipment will be provided; participants are asked to wear tennis attire and shoes. All ages and skills levels are welcome. Another event is 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. For more information and to register, email Alexis Johnson at alexis.tennisforlifenc@gmail.com or go to bit.ly/2hVAE3m.
Blood donations
Blood can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary: Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 1:30-7 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Thursday
Film fundraiser
The Southern Documentary Fund presents the film “The Loving Story” at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. The screening is part of a fundraiser for the organization. A reception is at 6 p.m.; a discussion follows the movie at 8:30 p.m. The acclaimed film is about Richard and Mildred Loving, whose marriage led to a landmark Supreme Court decision in 1967 that legalized interracial marriage. Donations: $25 for the reception, film and discussion; $10 for the film and discussion. For more information and tickets: 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com.
Square, round dance
The Cross Trailers Square and Round Dance Club holds an open house from 7:30-9:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Cary First United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. Basic dance moves will be taught. For more information, email walt.wheeler44@gmail.com or lpdca@mindspring.com.
Friday
Rotary fundraiser
Cary Rotary Club’s 14th annual chili dinner fundraiser for hunger relief is noon to 2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary. Cost: $8; tickets available at the door or from club members. Children ages 6 and under are free with a paying adult. thecaryrotaryclub.org, facebook.com/caryrotary
Winter Wonderland
Cary’s annual Winter Wonderland snow tubing event is Friday, Jan. 27, to Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. The hill across from the community center will be covered with snow by Snow My Yard. The event will feature snow tubing sessions for single riders and a new special session for a parent and young child. Advance registration required. Snow tubes provided. Cost per one-hour session: $18. In case of unfavorable weather, the event will be held Feb. 17-18. Cost: $18. For more information: 919-462-3970, bit.ly/1xZlWfs.
‘Star Trek’ films
“For the Love of Spock” screens at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” shows at 9:30 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Saturday
Bluebird program
The Gardening for Bluebirds program is 11 a.m. at The Garden Hut, 1004 Old Honeycutt Road, Fuquay-Varina. Local garden writer Carol Stein will discuss how to attract and interact with bluebirds. Free; registration required. 919-552-0590, NelsasGardenHut.com
Three Kings Day
The annual Three Kings Day celebration is 1-4 p.m. on Cary Town Hall Campus, 316 N. Academy St. The event was rescheduled from Saturday, Jan. 7, due to weather. The celebration will feature a parade, dancing, music and food. Free. 919-460-4963, diamanteinc.org, townofcary.org
Family Game Day
Family Game Day is 2-3:30 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. For students in kindergarten to fifth grade and their families. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Ultimate Hike
Learn how to hike 28 miles in one day to help children with cancer at the Ultimate Hike information meeting at 2 p.m. at REI, 1751 Walnut St., Cary. Sponsored by CureSearch for Children’s Cancer and the Triangle Ultimate Hike Team. curesearch.org, bit.ly/2iQdqNe
Classical concert
The Cary Classical Concerts presents its debut concert at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary of Saint Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Anthony Lee, piano, Nathan Leland, cello, and Cortney Baker, violin, will be featured. Free; for all ages. Donations accepted; proceeds will benefit the church’s Appalachian Service Project Mission Trip. Reservations: bit.ly/2jY8Cd6.
‘Love of Spock’
“For the Love of Spock” screens at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. “Star Trek II: First Contact” shows at 9:30 p.m. Cost: $5 per film. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Farmers markets
▪ The Winter Market of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
Final Friday
The Cary Art Loop’s monthly Final Friday art walk showcases arts and culture from 6-9 p.m. Receptions, food trucks and live performances will be featured at select venues. For more information, go to caryartloop.org or townofcary.org.
Receptions
▪ 6-8 p.m. Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Exhibit “Progression” by Kate Lagaly. townofcary.org
▪ 6-8 p.m. Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave. Exhibit “Nature’s Beauty - Tulips, Sunsets and Reflections” by Michael Weitzman. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
▪ 6-8 p.m. Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop. Exhibits “Journey to the Good Life” by Kulsum Tasnif and “Soulful Strangers” by Amanda El Jaouhari. townofcary.org
▪ 6-8 p.m. Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop. Exhibit “Legacy: The Life of Rev. Dr. J.W. Meadows and His Contributions to the African American Community in Cary.” bit.ly/2isT4fr
▪ 6-9 p.m. Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Exhibit “Weightlessness of Forgiveness” by Maya Freelon Asante. Gallery talk at 6:30 p.m. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
▪ 6-9 p.m. Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St. Exhibit featuring works by Derek Unger, Robert Hoppin and Pat Buchanan. 919-462-2035, carygalleryofartists.org
▪ 6-9 p.m. Cary Visual Art, 122 E. Chatham St., second floor. Exhibit “Buoyant Color” by Erin Lawler, Helen Seebold, Amy Richards and John Felix Arnold III. 919-531-2821, caryvisualart.org
▪ 6-9 p.m. Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 130. Exhibit “Next Chapter” by Lori D. White. 919-210-0398, villageartcircle.com
