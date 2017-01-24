Faith Notes: Jan. 25-28

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Revival services
The Cary Church of God, 107 Quade Drive, holds its Hungry 2017 revival services Sunday, Jan 29, to Thursday, Feb. 2. Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday. The featured speaker is Michael L. Brown. For more information, call the church office at 919-467-0537, ext. 130, or visit carycog.com.
Children’s group
The new Children’s Discipleship Group meets from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays beginning Jan. 29 at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. The program will feature a light supper, Bible stories, activites and more. Open to all elementary students. For more information, email michele@wpumc.com. To register: wpumc.com.
Couples classes
The Hispanic Ministry at White Plains United Methodist Church is offering classes for couples Jan. 29 to March 12. The classes will meet Sundays at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Childcare will be available. For more information, email pastor Edith Salazar at edith@wpumc.com. wpumc.com
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center hosts GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747.
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys and clothes to give to homeless and needy families. The organization also collects household items, furniture, clothing and more. To arrange for donations to be picked up, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
Send faith listings two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments