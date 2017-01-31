Arts Notes: Feb. 1-4

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000 Pause

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

2:19 Trump boasts of executive orders in first weekly address

5:43 Raw video: Hundreds at RDU protest Trump anti-Muslim immigration order

6:32 ‘Let them in’: Refugee, immigrant ban protest draws crowd at RDU

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

0:28 Google Fiber arrives in Raleigh

1:39 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age