Arts Notes: Feb. 1-4

Plays, artwork, films, comedy and live music in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville, plus what’s on stage at Booth Amphitheatre.
Call for artists
The Town of Cary is accepting applications through Wednesday, Feb. 1, for solo and group exhibits at town facilities. Artists working in any medium may apply. For more information and an application, go to bit.ly/2kBlzWb, townofcary.org.
Artist scholarships
Cary Visual Art is accepting applications for its third annual Young Cary Artists Scholarship Program. CVA awards scholarships to high school seniors in Cary who have displayed artistic excellence and plan to major in visual art in college. Applications are due Monday, March 20. For more information and to apply, go to caryvisualart.org.
‘Thicker Than Blood’
The North Carolina red carpet premiere of the film “Thicker Than Blood,” the debut feature film of Second Glance Productions, is 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A second screening begins at 9 p.m. Tickets per showing: $12 advance, $15 at the door. For more information and tickets: thecarytheater.com, facebook.com/ThickerThanBloodMovie
‘Best in Show’
The Science on Screen film series features the movie “Best in Show” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Guest lecturer Margaret Gruen, a veterinary behaviorist, will lead a discussion and Q&A session on the topic “How smart is my dog, really?” Cost: $10. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Six String Presents
Concerts in the Six String Presents series are at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Ticket prices start at $20. sixstringpresents.com, thecarytheater.com
▪ Michael Reno Harrell and Ben Bedford: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
▪ Gary Hannan and Julianne Ankley: “The Stories Behind the Songs”: 8 p.m. Friday, March 10.
▪ Ellis Paul: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
▪ Danielle Miraglia and Stephanie Urbina Jones: 8 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Blind date
The program “Blind Date with a Book” is 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Participants will choose a gift-wrapped book selected by librarians. No registration required. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
The program is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Tuesday Morning Movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center shows the film “Kung Fu Panda 3,” rated PG, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Free. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. thehalle.org
Children’s film series
“Cats Don’t Dance” shows at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $1. Part of the Film Day - Fun Day children’s series. Recommended for ages 3-7. The movie “Charlotte’s Web” screens at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. For more information, go to bit.ly/28Jn6Jw. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Page-Walker anniversary
The Friends of the Page-Walker celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Page-Walker Arts and History Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. Free. 919-460-4963, bit.ly/2ia08tN, townofcary.org
Crime comedy
The Holly Springs Readers Theater presents the comedy “The Further Adventures of Nick Danger … and Other Disasters” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-10 and 16-17 at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $7-$10. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
Piano concert
The Cary/Apex Piano Teachers Association presents a solo piano recital by Paul Stewart, retired professor of music at UNC-Greensboro, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Free. capta.trailsong.org
Halle exhibits
Exhibits by the area chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America and Nabiha Khan are on display through Friday, Feb. 10, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Youth Art Expo
Artwork and entry forms are due by noon Saturday, Feb. 11, for the annual Youth Art Expo at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. The event is open to artists ages 5-18. Free to enter; prizes will be awarded. An opening reception is 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. The exhibit runs through Friday, March 17. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Child-parent dance
The Cary Ballet Co.’s Daddy-Daughter/Mother-Son Dance is 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Cary Ballet Conservatory, 3791 NW Cary Parkway. The fundraiser will feature a DJ, photos and refreshments. Cost: $40 per couple; $12 for additional child. Registration due by Friday, Feb. 10; call 919-481-6509. caryballet.com
Art Ball
Cary Visual Art’s 20th annual Art Ball is 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase benches for Carpenter Park in Cary. Tickets: $250. An online silent auction also is being held through Monday, Feb. 13. For more information and tickets, go to caryvisualart.org.
Collin Raye
Country musician Collin Raye performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $16-$43. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
JazzLive
The next JazzLive performance is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. The concert will feature vocalist Jack Wood, guitarist Doug MacDonald, bassist John Brown and drummer Peter Ingram. Tickets: $12-$15. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Laffin’ Stock
Laffin’ Stock presents “My Funny Valentine” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The adult-themed event features performances by comedians Azeem, Cee-Jay Jones and Will Marfori. Tickets: $10-$20. etix.com
Origins of the Dream
Jason Miller, an English professor at N.C. State University, discusses his book “Origins of the Dream: Hughes’ Poetry and King’s Rhetoric” from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Eva Perry Regional Library 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. A documentary based on the book also will be shown. Free. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
The program also will be presented from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Music in the Library
West Regional Library in Cary, presents an hour of inspirational music to celebrate Black History Month from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
On Saturday, Feb. 18, The Church of God in Christ Jesus Church Choir performs from 3-4 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Free. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Movie fundraiser
The Triangle Sons of Italy’s 10th annual Italian Movie Night fundraiser is 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Carey C. Jones Community Center, 309 Holleman St., Apex. The featured family film is the comedy “For Roseanna.” Cost: $12 for nonmembers, $10 for members and $5 for children ages 11 and under. Popcorn, pizza, salad and dessert included. To register go to trianglesonsofitaly.org or e-mail Margaret Confalone at margjaync@yahoo.com.
Senior Afternoon
The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St., continues its Senior Afternoon Series with a screening of “Loving” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. The event features discounted tickets for seniors. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Pizza and a movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center shows a family-friendly movie at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Cost: $5; $2 for ages 2 and younger. Pizza, bottled water, fruit and dessert are included. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 919-249-1120 for the movie title. thehalle.org
Exhibit reception
An opening reception for the exhibit “Pondering Environment and Culture” by Jenn Hales is 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. Apex. The exhibit runs through Friday, March 17. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Marvelous Music Mainstage
The 2016-17 Marvelous Music Mainstage Series continues with a performance by classical-modern tenor Ken Lavigne at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for seniors. For ticket information, go to bit.ly/1N2UNDm.
Other performances in the series are: Saturday, March 4: musical “Pump Boys and Dinettes”; Friday, April 21: bluegrass and acoustic group Balsam Range. bit.ly/2axyk3G
‘Legacy’ exhibit
The exhibit “Legacy: The Life of Rev. Dr. J.W. Meadows and His Contributions to the African American Community in Cary” runs through Friday, Feb. 17, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. Meadows, a teacher and a preacher, lived from 1874-1954 and was a leader in the town’s African-American community during a time of many challenges. bit.ly/2isT4fr
Cary Players
The Cary Players Community Theatre Co. performs “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged/Revised)” Friday, Feb. 17, to Sunday, Feb. 26, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Tickets: $18-$20. For more information and tickets, call 919-462-2055 or go to caryplayers.org or thecarytheater.com.
SuperFun Saturday
The next SuperFun Saturday is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. Apex. The free event features arts and crafts activities for children ages 4-12. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Cary Senior Center
The exhibit “Progression” by Kate Lagaly is on display through Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. townofcary.org
Children’s theater
The Children’s Theatre of Charlotte presents “Commediacq Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The performance is part of Cary’s Marvelous Music Family Series. Tickets: $8. 919-462-2055, bit.ly/1N2UNDm, townofcary.org
Next performance in the series: Paperhand Puppet Intervention a 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20. bit.ly/2axyk3G
Boylan Bridge Brass
The Classical Concert Series presents a performance by the Boylan Bridge Brass at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center in Apex. The group features members of the North Carolina Symphony. Tickets: $12 adult, $6 students 16 and under. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Page-Walker concert
The next concert in the Friends of the Page-Walker Concert Series is a performance by violinist Brian Reagin, concertmaster with the North Carolina Symphony, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop. Tickets: $14.99. 919-460-4963, bit.ly/2jMKoCv
Meet the Artists
Artist Ed Baxter discusses and displays his work from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. No registration required. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
In Apex, illustrator D.M. Eason discusses and displays his work from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Gallery of Artists
An exhibit featuring works by Derek Unger, acrylics and oil, Robert Hoppin, ink and watercolor, and Pat Buchanan, jewelry, is on display through Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St. 919-462-2035, carygalleryofartists.org
Village Art Circle
The exhibit “Next Chapter” featuring oil paintings by Lori D. White runs through Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 130, Cary. 919-210-0398, villageartcircle.com
Final Friday
The Cary Art Loop’s monthly Final Friday downtown art walk showcases arts and culture from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Receptions, food trucks and live performances will be featured at select venues. For more information, go to caryartloop.org or townofcary.org.
‘Still Life with Iris’
The Applause! Cary Youth Theatre performs “Still Life with Iris” Friday, Feb. 24, to Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10-$8. bit.ly/2kk0aVM, townofcary.org
‘Over the River’
The comedy “Over the River and Through the Woods” will be performed Friday, Feb. 24, to Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. Apex. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
‘Project Chrysalis’
The Cary Playwrights forum persents “Project Chrysalis” Feb. 25-26 in the Paul Cooper Room at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Showtimes are 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature staged readings of short scenes from six works by North Carolina writers. Cost: $10 suggested donation. For more information, go to caryplaywrightsforum.org.
Literary tea
The Women Writers and Literary Freedom: African-American Literary Tea is 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. Tickets: $10. 919460-4963, townofcary.org, etix.com
Bond Park exhibit
The photography exhibit “Guin Down the Coast” by Michael and Barbara Guin runs through Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Bond Park Community Center, 150 Metro Way, Cary. townofcary.org
Page-Walker exhibits
The exhibits “Journey to the Good Life” by Kulsum Tasnif and “Soulful Strangers” by Amanda El Jaouhari are on display through Saturday, March 4, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. townofcary.org
‘Soar’
The Raleigh Little Theatre presents “Soar! The Hero Pigeons of WWI” at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Free. Recommended for children in kindergarten to fifth grade and their families. To register: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu.
‘Small Treasures’
Entries are being accepted through March 10 for the ninth annual “Small Treasures” juried exhibit at Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 120. The exhibit will feature small works of art by North Carolina artists March 30 to April 22. For entry forms, go to carygalleryofartists.org.
Cary Arts Center
The mixed-media exhibit “Weightlessness of Forgiveness” by Maya Freelon Asante is on display through Sunday, March 26, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
Cary Town Hall gallery
The photography exhibit “Out of This World” by Ian McRainey is on display through Sunday, March 26, at Cary Town Hall, 316 N. Academy St. townofcary.org
Herb Young exhibit
The photography exhibit “Nature’s Beauty - Tulips, Sunsets and Reflections” by Michael Weitzman is on display through Sunday, March 26, at the Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
Poetry festival
The ninth annual Nazim Hikmet Poetry Festival is 1-7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. bit.ly/2jfvN24, townofcary.org
Outdoor sculpture
Cary Visual Art’s ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is on display throughout town through June 15, 2017. For more about the featured sculptors and their works, go to bit.ly/1TuzGat. caryvisualart.org
2Cellos concert
Ticket sales are underway for the 2Cellos: The Score Tour concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. General admission tickets are $42.50; reserved seats and reserved table seats are $64.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Send Arts Notes two weeks before an event to carynews@newsobserver.com.
