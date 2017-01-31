Club Notes: Feb. 1-4

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Cary AARP
Award-winning storyteller, writer and speaker Willa Brigham discusses the “Power of Storytelling” at the next meeting of the Cary chapter of the AARP. The meeting is 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Visitors welcome. For information, call 919-467-1424.
Wednesday
Rotary clubs
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Old Stephen’s Hardware Building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St., Cary. New members and visitors are welcome. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary Page Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office at 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Heart of Cary Toastmasters, which focuses on public speaking, meet from 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the second-floor meeting room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Visitors are welcome.
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, except on holidays, at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. The club helps members sharpen communication and leadership skills. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Cary Blanketeers
The Cary Blanketeers meet from 10 a.m. to noon the first and third Wednesday of the month at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. Blankets are donated to Project Linus and Loved Twice. cyberpam@mindspring.com
Senior bingo
Holly Springs seniors can play bingo from 1-3 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month at Bass Lake Park, 900 Bass Lake Road. Bingo cards cost $1 and there will be cash prizes of up to $10.
Apex Golden Age Club
The Apex Golden Age Club meets at 2 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at the C.C. Jones Community Center, 309 Holleman St., Apex. Accepting new members 55 and older. 919-906-9216, 919-362-6988
Air Force Association
The Tarheel Chapter 207 of the Air Force Association welcomes anyone interested in flight or the Air Force to meet at 6:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at the N.C. State University Club, 4200 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. 919-772-8237, afa.org
Marine Corps League
The Tarheel Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets for dinner and social time at 6 p.m. and a business meeting at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. tarheelmcl.org
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 hosts bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be cash prizes.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
Holly Springs Newcomers
The Holly Springs Newcomers and Friends Club meets from 9:30-11:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. hollyspringsnewcomers.com
Senior gaming
Senior gaming meets from 2-4 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Games include sequence, rummycube, pokeno, pinochle and bridge. 919-557-9602
Mental illness support groups
The You Are Not Alone faith-based support groups for people living with mental illness and their families and friends meet from 6:30-8 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Curry Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 221 Union St., Cary. Childcare provided. For more information, call 919-481-4715 or email office@covenantcc-cary.org.
Apex Lions
The Apex Lions Club meets at 6:45 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the C.C. Jones Community Center, 309 Holleman St., Apex. The Apex Lions support local charities with a special emphasis on the visually impaired. 919-481-1888, apexlions.org
Holly Springs Civitan
The Holly Springs Civitan Club meets 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month in the Holleman Room of Town Hall, 128 S. Main St. Use the entrance facing Avent Ferry Road. 919-346-1675, hollyspringscivitan.org
Ruritan Club
The Needmore Ruritan Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at 1812 Bass Lake Road, Fuquay-Varina. The club offers fellowship, goodwill and community service to the residents of Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs. A meal is prepared by club members every meeting. 919-552-2003
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. New players welcome. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW hosts bingo on Thursdays. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary; pack sales begin at 6:15 p.m. The early bird game starts at 7 p.m. and the main game starts at 8 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets from 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the fellowship hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
Saturday
Cary Multiple Sclerosis
People with MS lead monthly meetings of the Cary Multiple Sclerosis self-help group. 919-779-2101
MOMS Club
The MOMS Club of Fuquay-Varina/Holly Springs invites all at-home moms of Angier, Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Willow Spring to join the chapter. The club provides support for at-home mothers and takes part in community service projects. mcfvhs@gmail.com
