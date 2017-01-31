Community Notes: Feb. 1-4

Upcoming events in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Vendors sought
The Holly Springs Farmers Market is seeking food vendors for the spring market, which begins in May. No food trucks. Farmers and producers can apply at bit.ly/2dCDJ6A, hollyspringsnc.us.
Hemlock Bluffs
The Stevens Nature Center holds activities at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve, 2616 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 919-387-5980. Cost per program: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
▪ Kids Fun Days: Winter Animal Homes (ages 5-8): 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
▪ Curious Creatures: Delightful Deer (ages 5-8): 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 3.
▪ Young Ecologists: Wetland Exploration (ages 10-13): 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
Tunnels workshop
The Piedmont Conservation Council holds the Hands on High Tunnels Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at the historic A.M. Howard Farm off Morrisville Carpenter Road in Cary. Cost: $25 for both sessions or $15 for one. For more information and to register: bit.ly/2jxEfss, piedmontconservation.org.
Dog course
The Hunter Street Dog Park Agility Course, 1250 Ambergate Station, Apex, will be closed Monday, Feb. 6, to Friday, Feb. 10, for maintenance, weather permitting. 919-249-3402, apexnc.org
CPR classes
Registration is open for the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department’s next Heart Saver CPR classes. Free for town residents. Classes begin in February; registration required. For more information and to register, go to townofmorrisville.org.
Career success
The program Informational Interviewing for Career Success is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
The program is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Weight Loss with Ayurveda
The Weight Loss with Ayurveda program is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
The program is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. To register: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu.
School meeting
Heritage Leadership Academy holds an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Hope Community Church, 2080 E. Williams St., Apex. The university-model school for students in kindergarten to eighth grade plans to open in the fall in Apex. RSVP: heritageacademy-nc.org.
Share and Care
The Specialized Recreation and Inclusion division of the Cary Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department holds its Share and Care event from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Friday, Feb. 10, at the Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., downtown Cary. 919-469-4061, townofcary.org
Birds of Prey
The Army Corps of Engineers presents the program Birds of Prey from 4-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Recommended for students in kindergarten to fifth grade. To register: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu.
Calls for volunteers
▪ Morrisville is accepting applications through Friday, Feb. 10, for the town’s Board of Adjustment. For more information and an application, go to townofmorrisville.org.
▪ The Town of Apex is seeking volunteers to assist with town events, programs, youth athletics and boards. For more information and an application, go to apexnc.org.
Apex Winter Market
The Apex Farmers Market’s monthly Winter Market is 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, inside the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. The next market day is Saturday, March 25. apexfarmersmarket.com, 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Winter hike
The Winter Exploration Hike on the American Tobacco Trail is 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at the New Hill Parking Area, 1309 New Hill-Olive Chapel Road, Apex. Cost: $1 per person. For all ages. Advance registration required. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/1WUKMbu. 919-387-2117
‘Being Mortal’
Rich Gwaltney of Transitions Life Care leads a discussion based on the book “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Fellowship Hall at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary. A video also will be shown. Free and open to the public.
Bird count
Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill, is offering a series of programs as part of the annual Great Backyard Bird Count Friday, Feb. 17, to Monday, Feb. 20. Programs are either free or cost $1 per person. Most require advance registration. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. For a schedule of programs and to register, go to bit.ly/1YF8gC1. 919-387-4342
Holly Springs Winter Market
The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Upcoming market dates are March 18 and April 15. bit.ly/2efeQm7
TED Talk
The TED Talk video “How to Overcome Our Biases? Walk Boldly Toward Them” will be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
The program is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Think Apex Awards
Nominations are being accepted through Monday, Feb. 20, for the Think Apex Awards. The awards honor individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations for their service to the Apex community and others. Awards will be presented March 21 at the Apex Town Council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. For more information and to submit nominations, go to apexnc.org.
Business guide
The program the Smartphone-Wielding Small Business Guide to Content Marketing is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Free dental services
Carolina Orthodontics and Children’s Dentistry holds a free dental service and health education clinic for children without dental insurance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at its Fuquay-Varina office, 1625 N. Main St. To schedule an appointment for the Give Kids a Smile event, call 919-267-5570. mycarolinasmile.com
Vegetable gardening
The program Ready, Garden, Grow: An Introduction to Vegetable Gardening is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. North Carolina Master Gardeners will teach the class. Free. A book based on class material will be available for purchase after the program. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
The program is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Genealogy program
The African-American Genealogy program is 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. No registration required. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
Birding with Vernon
Discover different types of birds and their habitats during the “Birding with Vernon” program from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Lake Crabtree County Park, 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville. Free; no registration required. All ages. For more information, go to bit.ly/29z1M7o.
Snow day
A snow sledding event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Waverly Place shopping center, 2001 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Rescheduled from Jan. 21 due to weather. Previous ticket purchases will be honored for the new date. Cost: $8 per hour session. Special sleds for the event will be provided. For tickets, go to bit.ly/2j8VbUf.
Tobacco Road Marathon
Registration is underway for the Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon March 19, 2017, on the American Tobacco Trail. The event is a fundraiser for the Hope for the Warriors, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the American Red Cross, the Rails to Trails Conservancy and Wake County Parks and Recreation. For information on cost and to register, go to tobaccoroadmarathon.com.
CERT classes
Registration is is due Sunday, April 16, for the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department’s next Community Emergency Response Training classes. The free CERT classes will be held April 27-30. For more information and to register, go to townofmorrisville.org/cert. townofmorrisville.org
