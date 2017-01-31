Daybook: Feb. 1-4

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Wednesday
Wildlife discussion
The Cary Newcomers Club meets at 9:15 a.m. in the multipurpose room at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary. Colleen Bockhahn, assistant park manager at Lake Crabtree County Park, will discuss how to attract wildlife to yards, churches or other spaces. She also will talk about common invasive toxic plants. carynewcomers.com
Community Arts Festival
The fifth annual Holly Springs Community Arts Festival continues daily through Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. The celebration features performances, art exhibits, an arts and crafts fair, food trucks, classes and a gala fundraiser. For a schedule of activities, go to hollyspringsnc.us/1301/Schedule. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
Blood drive
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 1:30-6 p.m. at Hope Community Church Apex, 2080 E. Williams St.
Blood also can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary: Mondays 1:30-6:30 p.m.; Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 1:30-7 p.m.; and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Movie at Halle
The movie “Sully,” rated PG-13, screens at 7:30 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Free; no tickets or reservations required. For teens and adults. Doors open at 7 p.m. thehalle.org
Thursday
Climate change
Marvin Maddox, a retired National Weather Service meteorologist, discusses climate change at the next meeting of the Cary Garden Club. The club meets at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Ballroom at the Cary Senior Center in Bond Park. Free and open to the public. carygardenclub.org
Republican Women
Apex Mayor Lance Olive is the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Republican Women of Cary and Southwestern Wake. The group meets Thursday, Feb. 2, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Check-in and social time is 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon. Cost for lunch: $20. Open to the public. RSVP: rwcsw123@gmail.com.
Senior Afternoon
The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St., continues its Senior Afternoon Series with a screening of “Sophie and the Rising Sun” at 2 p.m. The event features discounted tickets for seniors. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors. Later, the film also screens at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Cost: $5 per showing. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Wetlands program
The Wetlands are Wonderful program is 2-3:30 p.m. at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Cost: $1 per person. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Advance registration required. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/1YF8gC1. 919-387-4342
Friday
Food drive
Last day to donate to the food drive for Dorcas Ministries at Waltonwood Cary Parkway, 750 SE Cary Parkway. Hygiene and cleaning supplies also are being collected. Donations can be dropped off at the front desks of either the independent living or assisted living areas at the senior living community. 919-275-0983, waltonwood.com
Award nominations
Nominations are due for the Town of Cary’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Outstanding Volunteers. Awards will be given in nine categories at the volunteer banquet in March. For more information and nomination forms, go to townofcary.org.
Saturday
Fun run/walk
The Keep Up Your Resolution fun run/walk is 7:30 a.m. at Fleet Feet Sports in Park West Village, 3027 Village Market Place, Morrisville. Free. Open to runners and walkers of all abilities. Snacks will be provided afterward. 919-377-8497, fleetfeetmorrisville.com
Free dental services
Carolina Orthodontics and Children’s Dentistry holds a free dental service and health education clinic for children without dental insurance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Cary office, 7535 Carpenter Fire Station Road, Suite 201-A. Another clinic is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Fuquay-Varina office, 1625 N. Main St. To schedule an appointment for either Give Kids a Smile event, call 919-267-5570. mycarolinasmile.com
Birding with Vernon
Discover different types of birds and their habitats during the Birding with Vernon program from 8:30-10 a.m. at Lake Crabtree County Park, 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville. Free; no registration required. All ages. For more information, go to bit.ly/29z1M7o.
Submarine veterans
The Tarheel Base of U.S. Submarine Veterans Inc. meets at 10 a.m. at Cary American Legion Post 67, 8523 Chapel Hill Road. Navy veterans who have earned the distinction “qualified in submarines,” gold or silver dolphins, may attend. For more information, go to ncsubvets.org.
SuperFun Saturday
SuperFun Saturday is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. Apex. The free event features arts and crafts activities for children ages 4-12. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Disney stories
Disney Reads Day is 11 a.m. at Barnes and Noble Cary, 760 SE Maynard Road. The event will feature storytelling, children’s activities and giveaways. For more information, call 919-467-3866.
Pruning demo
Horticulturist Nelsa Cox leads a pruning demonstration at 11 a.m. at The Garden Hut, 1004 Old Honeycutt Road, Fuquay-Varina. Free; registration required. 919-552-0590, NelsasGardenHut.com
Triangle Russian Festival
The Triangle Russian Festival is noon to 8 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Free admission. The event will feature folk games, workshops for children and adults, food, arts and crafts and more. Performances by the Golden Gates folk dance group and the Moscow Nights Trio will be featured. Tickets range from $8-$10. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org, trianglerussianfestival.com
Genealogy program
The African-American Genealogy program is 3-4 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
‘Soar’
The Raleigh Little Theatre presents “Soar! The Hero Pigeons of WWI” at 3 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. No registration required. Recommended for children in kindergarten to fifth grade. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
Sky watch
Representatives from Morehead Planetarium at UNC-Chapel Hill bring their high-powered telescopes for a close-up look at the night sky from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Church Recreation Area at Jordan Lake, 2582 Beaver Creek Road, Apex. Free. bit.ly/1L1QYaX
Farmers markets
▪ The Winter Market of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu

