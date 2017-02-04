Faith Notes: Feb. 5-11

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Beth Shalom Synagogue
Beth Shalom Synagogue, 5713 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh, celebrates its annual Shabbat of Song at 7:30 pm. Friday, Feb. 10. The choir will perform during the musically themed service. Participants are asked to wear something pink in honor of breast cancer survivors. bethshalomnc.org
Volunteer tutors
Volunteer tutors and substitute tutors are still being sought for the Seeds of Love tutoring program for Hispanic students in kindergarten through fifth grade at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. No special skills required. Tutors help students with their homework, reading and basic math from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 18. For more information: 919-467-9394, sda@wpumc.com, wpumc.com.
Children’s group
The new Children’s Discipleship Group meets at 4:30 p.m. Sundays at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. The program will feature a light supper, Bible stories, activitivies and more. Open to all elementary students. For more information, email michele@wpumc.com. To register: wpumc.com.
Couples classes
The Hispanic Ministry at White Plains United Methodist Church is offering classes for couples through March 12. The classes will meet Sundays at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Childcare will be available. For more information, email pastor Edith Salazar at edith@wpumc.com. wpumc.com
Bible study
The Western Wake Bible Study group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Westhigh Evangelical Covenant Church, 590 Westhigh St., Cary. The non-denominational study group meets every Monday through April.
Family support group
The Pardoned By Christ Ministry offers a support group for family members and friends of people who are incarcerated. The group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. For more information, call 919-809-5312 or email cheryl6058@gmail.com.
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center hosts GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747.
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys and clothes to give to homeless and needy families. The organization also collects household items, furniture, clothing and more. To arrange for donations to be picked up, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
