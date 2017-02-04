Faith Notes: Feb. 5-11

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game Pause

2:18 Duke's Mike Krzyzewski returns after back surgery

1:09 Hiroshi Arakawa: On the mend and back to pickin'

1:48 Cooper defends his opposition of Senate confirmation of his Cabinet appointees

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

0:56 Speakers make economic case for preschool

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper: I am going to fight about the issues I believe in

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue