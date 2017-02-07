Business Notes: Feb. 8

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Restaurants & Spirits
Tickets are on sale for the 31st annual Toast to the Triangle culinary competition and silent auction. The event is 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the McKimmon Center at N.C. State University, 1101 Gorman St., Raleigh. Participants will be able to sample items from 40 restaurants and breweries and vote for their favorites. Tickets: $80 per person, $150 per couple. Proceeds will benefit the Tammy Lynn Memorial Foundation. toasttothetriangle.org/tickets, toasttothetriangle.org
Business doings
Regency Lakeview office park, with two buildings at 9000 and 11000 Regency Parkway in Cary, has been sold to the Dilweg Companies of Durham.
BodyLase Skin Spa is scheduled to open this spring at Waverly Place shopping center, 2001 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary.
Calendar
Publix grocery store opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday in Apex. The store, 1441 Kelly Road, is the fourth Publix in the Triangle. The store anchors the Publix Pointe commercial development.
The RTP chapter of the Association of IT Professionals meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at N.C. State University Club, 4200 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh. The program “IT Personnel Shortage: The IT Professional/Educational Response” will be presented. For more information: 984-232-8858, rtp-aitp.org/next-meeting.
The Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s next KNOW Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. A panel discussion will focus on the topic “Why Creativity and Innovation are Important in Business.” RSVP by Wednesday, Feb. 8. 919-463-7155, morrisvillechamber.org
Mike Trainor, vice president of S&A Communications, will be the speaker at the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s next Entrepreneurial Workshop. The event is 7:30-10 a.m. Feb. 22, in Building One at Lenovo, 1009 Think Place, Morrisville. RSVP by Feb. 15. 919-463-7155, morrisvillechamber.org
The Cary Chamber of Commerce holds its next Eye Opener Breakfast from 8-9 a.m. Feb. 22 at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. carychamber.com
The annual Car Raffle and Auction sponsored by the Cary Chamber of Commerce is 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway. carychamber.com
Careers
The Apex Police Department recently announced the following promotions: From trainee to K9: K9 Zeus and his partner Officer Joe Asmussen; from officer to corporal: Joshua Klatt, Chris Myers, Gregory Pawluk and Raymond Rivera; from corporal to sergeant: Eric Buchanan, Matthew Kutcher and Brian Opitz; from sergeant to lieutenant: Joseph Best and Thomas Parody; from telecommunicator to telecommunications shift supervisor: Mike MacAulay and Shawn Williams.
Leah Brown was promoted to account executive at S&A Communications in Cary.
Railinc in Cary hired Akhilesh Khopkar as GIS analyst and Nicole Kyne as product support specialist. Meshalle Carter was promoted to manager of product support.
Kudos
The Morrisville Chamber of Commerce announced its 2017 Board of Directors: chair, Robert Mouro; chair-elect, Mike Little; treasurer, Dr. Sachin Gupta; immediate past chair, David Brunner; and at-large members William Allen, Anthony Blackman, June Boersma, Kimberly Copney, Rose Cornelious, Ralph DiLeone, Dan Dzamba, Rod Frankel, Sarah Gaskill, Samantha Godfrey, Joel Graybeal, Rita Jerman, Mark Lawson, Carla Mantilla, Martha Paige, Carmen Prevette, Julie Roper, Kristie VanAuken and Roy Watson.
Chuck Norman, owner/principal of S&A Communications in Cary, was elected secretary of the Executive Committee of the Public Relations Society of America Counselors Academy.
Philanthropy
The Research Triangle Park Chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants is seeking volunteers to help prepare tax returns for low-income families. For more information, call chapter President Shamber Gentry at 919-669-5900 or email info@nabartp.org.
The Cary Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation, recently awarded $9,800 in local grants to six area nonprofit organizations. nccommunityfoundation.org
