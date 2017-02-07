Community Notes: Feb. 8-11

Upcoming events in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Tunnels workshop
The Piedmont Conservation Council holds the Hands on High Tunnels Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at A.M. Howard Farm off Morrisville Carpenter Road in Cary. Cost: $15. To register: bit.ly/2jxEfss, piedmontconservation.org.
Valentine’s program
Make gifts for birds at the Happy Valentine’s Day Mother Nature program from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Crowder District Park, 4709 Ten-Ten Road, Apex. Cost: $1 per person. For all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult. Advance registration required. 919-662-2850, bit.ly/2l0TacH
Sole Mates
The Sole Mates 5K/10K race is 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at WakeMed Soccer Park, 201 Soccer Park Drive, Cary. A Kids Sprint starts at 2:45 p.m. For more information and to register, go to fitandable.net.
‘Being Mortal’
Rich Gwaltney of Transitions Life Care leads a discussion based on the book “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Fellowship Hall at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary. A video also will be shown. Free and open to the public.
Pajama Drive
Mattress Firm Foster Kids holds a Pajama Drive through Sunday, Feb. 12. New pajamas or monetary donations for local foster children ages newborn to 17 may be dropped off at any area Mattress Firm store. Collections will be donated to Children’s Hope Alliance, Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, and Thompson Child and Family Focus. mattressfirm.com
Charity auction
The third annual Grapes, Grains and Giving Charity Auction is 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Leslie-Alford-Mims House, 100 Avent Ferry Road, Holly Springs. The event is the Holly Springs Chamber of Commerce’s annual fundraiser for the Holly Springs Arts Council. Wine and craft beer tastings, appetizers, desserts and a Wine and Growler Pull raffle will be featured. Tickets: $45 per person; must be 21 to attend. For more information, go to hollyspringschamber.org.
Bird counts
▪ Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill, is offering a series of programs as part of the annual Great Backyard Bird Count Friday, Feb. 17, to Monday, Feb. 20. Programs are either free or cost $1 per person. Most require advance registration. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. For a schedule of programs and to register, go to bit.ly/1YF8gC1. 919-387-4342
▪ Help park staff count birds in a variety of habitats at Lake Crabtree County Park, 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville. The park is offering a series of free bird walks from 8:30-10 a.m. Feb. 17-20. For all ages. Bird-themed activities, games and crafts also will be featured from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the park managers office. Advance registration required. 919-460-3390, bit.ly/29z1M7o
▪ The annual Count the Birds event is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Kids Together Playground, 111 Thurston Drive, Cary. The guided bird walk, part of the Great Backyard Bird Count, is free and wheelchair friendly. kidstogethercary.org, kidstogether@nc.rr.com
▪ The Afternoon Backyard Bird Count is 3:30-4:40 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Crowder District Park, 4709 Ten-Ten Road, Apex. Join a park naturalist on a hike around Crowder Pond and help identify and count birds. For all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult. Free; no registration required. 919-662-2850, bit.ly/1pfvdsN
Holly Springs market
The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Upcoming market dates are March 18 and April 15. bit.ly/2efeQm7
TED Talk
The TED Talk video “How to Overcome Our Biases? Walk Boldly Toward Them” will be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
The program is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Early Birders
The Early Birders program features a bird scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to noon at Crowder District Park, 4709 Ten-Ten Road, Apex. Recommended for ages 4-10; children must be accompanied by an adult. Free; registration required. 919-662-2850, bit.ly/1pfvdsN
Think Apex Awards
Nominations are being accepted through Monday, Feb. 20, for the Think Apex Awards. The awards honor individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations for their service to the Apex community and others. Awards will be presented March 21 at the Apex Town Council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. For more information and to submit nominations, go to apexnc.org.
Business guide
The program the Smartphone-Wielding Small Business Guide to Content Marketing is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Winter Bird Walk
Search for winter birds with birding expert Lucas Bobay at the Winter Bird Walk from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Free; for ages 14 and older. Advance registration required. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/1YF8gC1
Free dental services
Carolina Orthodontics and Children’s Dentistry holds a free dental service and health education clinic for children without dental insurance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at its Fuquay-Varina office, 1625 N. Main St. To schedule an appointment for the Give Kids a Smile event, call 919-267-5570. mycarolinasmile.com
Vegetable gardening
The program Ready, Garden, Grow: An Introduction to Vegetable Gardening is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. North Carolina Master Gardeners will teach the class. Free. A book based on class material will be available for purchase after the program. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
The program is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
LEGO program
Barnes and Noble Cary holds “The LEGO Batman Movie” Event at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the store, 760 SE Maynard Road. The program will feature children’s activities and giveaways. For more information, call 919-467-3866.
Genealogy program
The African-American Genealogy program is 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. No registration required. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
Birding with Vernon
Discover different types of birds and their habitats during the “Birding with Vernon” program from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Lake Crabtree County Park, 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville. Free; no registration required. All ages. For more information, go to bit.ly/29z1M7o.
Snow day
A snow sledding event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Waverly Place shopping center, 2001 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Rescheduled from Jan. 21 due to weather. Previous ticket purchases will be honored for the new date. Cost: $8 per hour session. Special sleds for the event will be provided. For tickets, go to bit.ly/2j8VbUf.
Tobacco Road Marathon
Registration is underway for the Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon March 19, 2017, on the American Tobacco Trail. The event is a fundraiser for the Hope for the Warriors, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the American Red Cross, the Rails to Trails Conservancy and Wake County Parks and Recreation. For information on cost and to register, go to tobaccoroadmarathon.com.
Apex Winter Market
The Apex Farmers Market’s monthly Winter Market is 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, inside the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. apexfarmersmarket.com, 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Frog Fest
The 18th annual Frog Fest is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Crowder District Park, 4709 Ten-Ten Road, Apex. The event will feature exhibits of live frogs and reptiles, music, children’s activities and food trucks. Free. 919-662-2850, bit.ly/1pfvdsN
CERT classes
Registration is is due Sunday, April 16, for the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department’s next Community Emergency Response Training classes. The free CERT classes will be held April 27-30. For more information and to register, go to townofmorrisville.org/cert. townofmorrisville.org
Send Community Notes two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments