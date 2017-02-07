Daybook: Feb. 8-11

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Wednesday
Blood donations
Blood can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary: Wednesday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday 1:30-7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Career success
The program Informational Interviewing for Career Success is 6:30-7:30 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Weight loss program
The Weight Loss with Ayurveda program is 7 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. To register: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu.
Citizens Police Academy
Registration is underway for the Cary Citizens Police Academy. Town residents ages 18 or older can participate in the 12-week course, which will be held on Tuesdays Feb. 28-May 16. Applications are due by Wednesday, Feb. 15. Forms are available at the town’s police department, 121 Wilkinson Ave., or by emailing wyatt.crabtree@townofcary.org. 919-380-4218, townofcary.org
Thursday
March of Dimes
The March of Dimes holds an event from 5:30-6:45 p.m. to kick off its annual Triangle March for Babies Walk and 5K. The event will be at Aloft Raleigh-Durham Airport Brier Creek, 10020 Sellona St., Raleigh. The march begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Perimeter Park, 3005 Carrington Mill Blvd., Morrisville. bit.ly/2jQZ1DP
Romance authors
The program Celebrating the Stars of Romance Fiction is 7 p.m. at Barnes and Noble Cary, 760 SE Maynard Road. A panel discussion with authors Ilona Andrews, Katharine Ashe, Eloisa James, Sarah MacLean and Alisha Rai will be featured. 919-467-3866
School meeting
Heritage Leadership Academy holds an informational meeting at 7 p.m. at Hope Community Church, 2080 E. Williams St., Apex. The university-model school for students in kindergarten to eighth grade plans to open in the fall in Apex. RSVP: heritageacademy-nc.org.
Friday
Share and Care
The Specialized Recreation and Inclusion division of the Cary Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department holds its Share and Care event from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., downtown Cary. 919-469-4061, townofcary.org
Trail walk
The Heart Healthy Trail Walk is 3-4 p.m. on the American Tobacco Trail in Apex. Free; no registration required. For all ages. Meet at the picnic table at the New Hill Parking Area, 1309 New Hill-Olive Chapel Road. bit.ly/1WUKMbu
Birds of Prey
The Army Corps of Engineers presents the program Birds of Prey from 4-5 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Recommended for students in kindergarten to fifth grade. To register: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu.
Piano concert
Pianist Paul Stewart performs a program of ragtime music at 7:30 p.m. at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The free concert, “American Ragtime Music and Its Influences,” is sponsored by the Cary-Apex Piano Teachers Association. Stewart recently retired as a professor of music at UNC-Greensboro. capta.trailsong.org
Dog course
The Hunter Street Dog Park Agility Course, 1250 Ambergate Station, Apex, is closed through Friday for maintenance. 919-249-3402, apexnc.org
Call for volunteers
Applications are due for volunteers on Morrisville’s Board of Adjustment. Go to townofmorrisville.org.
Saturday
CPR classes
The Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department will offer its first 2017 free Heart Saver CPR classes for town residents. Class is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For ages 10 and older; registration required. For a schedule of classes and to register, go to townofmorrisville.org.
Steam Party
Nonprofit New Hope Valley Railway holds a Steam Party beginning at 11 a.m. at the rail yard, 3900 Bonsal Road, New Hill. The event will feature rides on a steam-engine train. Cost: $15 adults, $14 adults 60 and older, $9 children ages 2-12 and free for children under age 2. Tickets available only at the rail yard ticket office Feb. 11. TriangleTrain.com
Winter hike
The Winter Exploration Hike on the American Tobacco Trail is 2-3:30 p.m. beginning at the New Hill Parking Area, 1309 New Hill-Olive Chapel Road, Apex. Cost: $1 per person. For all ages. Advance registration required. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/1WUKMbu. 919-387-2117
‘Loving’
The film “Loving” screens at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Master class
A free master class for student and adult musicians is 4 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. The class will be taught by vocalist Jack Wood and guitarist Doug MacDonald. Participants are asked to bring their guitars. To register: 919-249-1120. thehalle.org
Child-parent dance
The Cary Ballet Co.’s Daddy-Daughter/Mother-Son Dance is 6:30-9 p.m. at Cary Ballet Conservatory, 3791 NW Cary Parkway. The fundraiser will feature a DJ, photos and refreshments. Cost: $40 per couple; $12 for additional child. Registration due by Friday, Feb. 10; call 919-481-6509. caryballet.com
Art Ball
Cary Visual Art’s 20th annual Art Ball is 6:30 p.m. at the North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to purchase benches for Carpenter Park in Cary. Tickets: $250. An online silent auction also is being held through Sunday, Feb. 12. For more information and tickets, go to caryvisualart.org.
Farmers markets
▪ The Apex Farmers Market’s monthly Winter Market is 9-11:30 a.m. inside the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. apexfarmersmarket.com, 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
▪ The Winter Market of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Holly Springs Farmers Market is seeking food vendors for the spring market, which begins in May. No food trucks. Farmers and producers can apply at bit.ly/2dCDJ6A, hollyspringsnc.us.
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
Send calendar items two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
