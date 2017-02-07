Faith Notes: Feb. 8-11

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Beth Shalom Synagogue
Beth Shalom Synagogue, 5713 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh, celebrates its annual Shabbat of Song at 7:30 pm. Friday, Feb. 10. The choir will perform during the musically themed service. Participants are asked to wear something pink in honor of breast cancer survivors. bethshalomnc.org
Volunteer tutors
Volunteer tutors and substitute tutors are still being sought for the Seeds of Love tutoring program for Hispanic students in kindergarten through fifth grade at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. No special skills required. Tutors help students with their homework, reading and basic math from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 18. For more information: 919-467-9394, sda@wpumc.com, wpumc.com.
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center hosts GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747.
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys and clothes to give to homeless and needy families. The organization also collects household items, furniture, clothing and more. To arrange for donations to be picked up, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
