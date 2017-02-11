Club Notes: Feb. 12-18

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Monday
Rotary clubs
▪ Cary Central Rotary Club meets from 7-8 a.m. Mondays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St.
▪ The Apex Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:15 a.m. Tuesdays at Perkins Family Restaurant, 908 U.S. 64 West. apexsunriserotaryclub.org
▪ The Morrisville Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. New members are welcome. morrisville.rotary-clubs.org
▪ The Cary Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane. Visitors are welcome. thecaryrotaryclub.org
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Old Stephen’s Hardware Building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St., Cary. New members and visitors are welcome. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary Page Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Cary Toastmasters meet from 8-9 a.m. Mondays in Room 200-C at the Western Wake Campus of Wake Technical Community College, 3434 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. carytoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ Carylina Toastmasters meet to practice speaking and leadership skills from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale MacArthur Park, 111 MacArthur Drive, Cary. carylinatoastmasters.org
▪ Apex Toastmasters meet at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Center, 901 Spring Arbor Court, Apex. apextoastmasters.org
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office at 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Heart of Cary Toastmasters, which focuses on public speaking, meet from 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the second-floor meeting room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Visitors are welcome.
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, except on holidays, at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. The club helps members sharpen communication and leadership skills. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Sisters of Hope
Sisters of Hope, a breast cancer support group for women in all stages of recovery, meets for a Dutch Treat Dinner at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month in the private dining room at Golden Corral, 1420 E. Broad St., Fuquay-Varina.
Triangle Italian American Women’s Club
The Triangle Italian American Women’s Club meets for socializing, food and discussions the second Monday of each month. For details, including meeting times and locations, email the group at triawc@gmail.com or go to triawc.wix.com/home.
Holly Springs Writers Guild
The Holly Springs Writers Guild holds write-ins on Mondays, an author spotlight the first Wednesday of each month, a critique group on Tuesdays and professional development on the third Wednesday of each month. meetup.com/Holly-Springs-Writers-Guild, facebook.com/HollySpringsWritersGuild
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. New players welcome. 919-552-1430
Boy Scout Troop 444
Boy Scout Troop 444 meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-614-6288, troop444.us
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders or food/eating issues, meets from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. triangleoa.org
Tuesday
Cary Community Lions Club
The Cary Community Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at IHOP, 1301 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. rfm6z@hotmail.com
Apex Peak Republican Club
The Apex Peak Republican Club gathers for social time at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at The Loft at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St., Apex. apexprc@gmail.com
DAR group
The Yates Mill chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets at 6:45 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 221 Union St., Cary. All women interested in joining may attend.
Grandparents support group
Grandparents of children on the autism spectrum meet to share information and experiences from 6:30-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the Autism Society of N.C., 505 Oberlin Road, Suite 230, Raleigh. eileenhancox@gmail.com
Cary American Legion and Auxiliary
The Cary American Legion and Auxiliary meets for socializing at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at 8523 Chapel Hill Road, Cary. Dinner: $6.
Cary Flotilla
The Cary Flotilla of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, 09-11, meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Tyler’s Taproom, 1483 Beaver Creek Commons Drive, in Beaver Creek Crossings shopping center, Apex. Optional dinner at 6 p.m. The auxiliary serves boaters on Harris and Jordan Lakes. New members welcome. 919-819-4229, cgaux.org
Sisters in Support
The breast cancer support group for women who either have had breast cancer or are undergoing treatment meets from 7-8:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in Room C 203 at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. For more information, email Lee Heathcoat: lee@wpumc.com.
Holly Springs Masonic Lodge
The Holly Springs Masonic Lodge No. 115 meets at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 224 Raleigh St., Holly Springs. A meal is served on the second Tuesday of the month following the meeting. hs115.org
Ruritan Civic Club
The Ruritan Civic Club meets the second Tuesday of the month with dinner at 7:30 p.m. and a business meeting at 8 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church, 6628 Good Hope Church Road, Cary.
Women in Networking
The Cary chapter of Women in Networking meets from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Room 2060A at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. win-nc.com
Greatest Generation Club
The Cary Greatest Generation Club meets from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-3534
Cribbage
A group meets to play cribbage at 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St. 919-552-5380
Run club
Brüeprint Brewing Company hosts a run club with 1.5-mile, 5K and five-mile routes through Salem Village at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1229 Perry Road, Apex. brueprint.com
TOPS in Fuquay-Varina
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets for a weigh-in at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 301 N. Woodard St. The weight-loss support group has an annual membership fee of $32.
Wednesday
Cary Blanketeers
The Cary Blanketeers meet from 10 a.m. to noon the first and third Wednesday of the month at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. Blankets are donated to Project Linus and Loved Twice. cyberpam@mindspring.com
Senior bingo
Holly Springs seniors can play bingo from 1-3 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month at Bass Lake Park, 900 Bass Lake Road. Bingo cards cost $1 and there will be cash prizes of up to $10.
DAR group
The Asbury Station chapter of the DAR meets at 10 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at Glenaire Retirement Community, 4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary. ncdar.org
Cary Playwrights’ Forum
The Cary Playwrights’ Forum meets from 7-9 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month in the second floor conference room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. caryplaywrightsforum.org
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 holds bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be cash prizes.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
Mental illness support groups
The You Are Not Alone faith-based support groups for people living with mental illness and their families and friends meet from 6:30-8 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Curry Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 221 Union St., Cary. Childcare provided. For more information, call 919-481-4715 or email office@covenantcc-cary.org.
Apex Lions
The Apex Lions Club meets at 6:45 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the C.C. Jones Community Center, 309 Holleman St., Apex. The Apex Lions support local charities with a special emphasis on the visually impaired. 919-481-1888, apexlions.org
Chronic pain support group
An arthritis, chronic pain, fibromyalgia and joint replacement support group meets from 1:30-3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month in Classroom 1 at Rex Wellness Center, 1515 Cary Parkway, Cary. 919-387-0080
Caregiver support
▪ Homewatch Caregivers of the Triangle is an in-home companion and personal care agency. The support group meets the third Thursday of each month at Cambridge of Apex. 919-960-6038.
▪ Family Caregiver Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at Woodland Terrace Senior Living Community, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive, Cary. 919-465-0356.
Fuquay-Varina Garden Club
The Fuquay-Varina Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at 602 N. Ennis St. fuquayvarinagardenclub.weebly.com
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. New players welcome. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW hosts bingo on Thursdays. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary; pack sales begin at 6:15 p.m. The early bird game starts at 7 p.m. and the main game starts at 8 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets from 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
Saturday
Cary Multiple Sclerosis
People with MS lead monthly meetings of the Cary Multiple Sclerosis self-help group. 919-779-2101
MOMS Club
The MOMS Club of Fuquay-Varina/Holly Springs invites all at-home moms of Angier, Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Willow Spring to join the chapter. The club provides support for at-home mothers and takes part in community service projects. mcfvhs@gmail.com
