Community Notes: Feb. 12-18

Upcoming events in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Tennis festival
The Morrisville Youth Festival is 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Church Street Park, 5800 Cricket Pitch Way. The event is sponsored by the Western Wake Tennis Association. Cost: $7 per person or $10 per family. For children ages 6-12. Registration required. Equipment will be provided. westernwaketennis.com
TED Talk
The TED Talk video “How to Overcome Our Biases? Walk Boldly Toward Them” will be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
The program is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Think Apex Awards
Nominations are being accepted through Monday, Feb. 20, for the Think Apex Awards. The awards honor individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations for their service to the Apex community and others. Awards will be presented March 21 at the Apex Town Council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. For more information and to submit nominations, go to apexnc.org.
Business guide
The program the Smartphone-Wielding Small Business Guide to Content Marketing is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Winter Bird Walk
Search for winter birds with birding expert Lucas Bobay at the Winter Bird Walk from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Free; for ages 14 and older. Advance registration required. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/1YF8gC1
Free dental services
Carolina Orthodontics and Children’s Dentistry holds a free dental service and health education clinic for children without dental insurance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at its Fuquay-Varina office, 1625 N. Main St. To schedule an appointment for the Give Kids a Smile event, call 919-267-5570. mycarolinasmile.com
Vegetable gardening
The program Ready, Garden, Grow: An Introduction to Vegetable Gardening is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. North Carolina Master Gardeners will teach the class. Free. A book based on class material will be available for purchase after the program. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
The program is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Lego program
Barnes and Noble Cary holds “The Lego Batman Movie” Event at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the store, 760 SE Maynard Road. The program will feature children’s activities and giveaways. For more information, call 919-467-3866.
Genealogy program
The African-American Genealogy program is 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. No registration required. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
Coffee with a Cop
The Fuquay-Varina Police Department’s next Coffee with a Cop is 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Village at Marquee Station, 2110 Cinema Drive. Participants can ask questions or voice concerns with town police officers. fuquay-varina.org
Birding with Vernon
Discover different types of birds and their habitats during the “Birding with Vernon” program from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Lake Crabtree County Park, 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville. Free; no registration required. All ages. For more information, go to bit.ly/29z1M7o.
Snow day
A snow sledding event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Waverly Place shopping center, 2001 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Rescheduled from Jan. 21 due to weather. Previous ticket purchases will be honored for the new date. Cost: $8 per hour session. Special sleds for the event will be provided. For tickets, go to bit.ly/2j8VbUf.
Salamander programs
▪ Search for salamanders on the American Tobacco Trail from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Cost: $1 per person. For all ages. Advance registration required. Participants will meet at the picnic table at the bottom of the hill at the trail’s New Hill Parking Area, 1309 New Hill-Olive Chapel Road, Apex. bit.ly/1WUKMbu
▪ Learn about salamanders at the program Salamanders at Harris Lake County Park from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Cost: $1 per person. For all ages. Advance registration required. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/1YF8gC1
Public meeting
A public meeting on the Town of Fuquay-Varina’s 2035 Community Vision Land Use Plan is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Town Hall, 401 Old Honeycutt Road. For more information, go to bit.ly/2lgGwui. fuquay-varina.org
Orienteering
Learn how to navigate using a compass at the Family Orienteering program from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Cost: $1 per person. Advance registration required. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/1YF8gC1
Health Fair
The annual Health Fair for seniors is 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Free; for adults ages 55 and older. Appointments required for some health screenings. To register: townofcary.org
Line dancing
The Line Dancing Gone Green program is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Free; for adults ages 55 and older. Participants are asked to bring a dish to share. To register: townofcary.org.
Holly Springs market
The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. The last Winter Market is April 15. bit.ly/2efeQm7
Kite Festival
The Town of Cary’s 22nd annual Kite Festival is 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. Free. Rain date is Sunday, March 19. townofcary.org
Arbor Day
Cary’s eighth annual Arbor Day celebration is 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. The event will feature a tree dedication ceremony, entertainment, children’s activities and a tree giveaway. Free. townofcary.org
Jewish Cultural Festival
Celebrate the Passover holiday at the Jewish Cultural Festival from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Learn about Moses, maror and matzah, and hear presentations on Jewish history, culture and practice. The festival also will feature live music, food vendors and children’s activities. Free. Donations of gift cards will be accepted to support Jewish Family Services’ food assistance program. 919-469-4061, townofcary.org
Tobacco Road Marathon
The Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon is 7 a.m. Sunday, March 19, on the American Tobacco Trail. The event is a fundraiser for the Hope for the Warriors, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the American Red Cross, the Triangle Rails to Trails Conservancy and Wake County Parks and Recreation. For information on cost and to register, go to tobaccoroadmarathon.com.
Apex Winter Market
The Apex Farmers Market’s monthly Winter Market is 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, inside the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. apexfarmersmarket.com, 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Geocaching
Take part in a technology-driven treasure hunt from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, on the American Tobacco Trail, 1309 New Hill-Olive Chapel Road, Apex. GPS coordinates will be used to track down hidden caches. GPS units provided; personal devices or smartphones with geocache apps allowed. Cost: $1 per person. For ages 6 and up. Advance registration required. bit.ly/1WUKMbu
Frog Fest
The 18th annual Frog Fest is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Crowder District Park, 4709 Ten-Ten Road, Apex. The event will feature exhibits of live frogs and reptiles, music, children’s activities and food trucks. Free. 919-662-2850, bit.ly/1pfvdsN
CERT classes
Registration is is due Sunday, April 16, for the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department’s next Community Emergency Response Training classes. The free CERT classes will be held April 27-30. For more information and to register, go to townofmorrisville.org/cert. townofmorrisville.org
March of Dimes
The March of Dimes’ annual Triangle March for Babies Walk and 5K is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Perimeter Park, 3005 Carrington Mill Blvd., Morrisville. bit.ly/2jQZ1DP
