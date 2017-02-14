Business Notes: Feb. 15

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Business doings
Real estate company Allen Tate Co. plans to open a new office by late summer in the Publix Pointe retail center at the corner of Kelly and Olive Chapel roads in Apex.
Cozy Cats Hotel and Gifts, 329 N. Harrison Ave., Cary, in the Shoppes on Harrison, held its grand opening Feb. 1. The boarding facility features luxury suites for cats and also sells specialty cat items. Owner Stacy Raphael has more than 10 years experience as a vet tech. 919-377-8090, cozycatshotel.com, facebook.com/cozycatshotel
Calendar
The Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce holds the Pebble Beach 2-Man Scramble Golf Tournament Feb. 16-19 at Precision Golf Center, 6109 N.C. 55, Suite 113, in the Fuquay Sports Center. For more information and to register, go to fuquay-varina.com. bit.ly/2loWbaU
Apex Mayor Lance Olive is the featured speaker at the Apex Chamber of Commerce’s Wake Up Apex: State of the Town meeting from 8-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. To register, go to apexchamber.com.
Mike Trainor, vice president of S&A Communications, is the speaker at the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s next Entrepreneurial Workshop. The event is 7:30-10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Building One at Lenovo, 1009 Think Place, Morrisville. RSVP by Wednesday, Feb. 15. 919-463-7155, morrisvillechamber.org
The Cary Chamber of Commerce holds its next Eye Opener Breakfast from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. carychamber.com
The annual Car Raffle and Auction sponsored by the Cary Chamber of Commerce is 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway. carychamber.com
The next Wake Up Fuquay-Varina Breakfast is 8-9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Golden Corral, 1420 E. Broad St., Fuquay-Varina. RSVP required: 919-552-4947, fuquay-varina.com.
The Wake Tech Center for Entrepreneurship presents the seminar B Corp. 101: Business as a Force for Good from 8:30-10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Wake Tech Western Campus, 3434 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Free; tickets required. apexchamber.com
Careers
S&A Cherokee of Cary has hired Christopher Hart-Williams as staff writer for its Cherokee Media Group division.
Kudos
The Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce announced its 2017 Board of Directors: chair, Mike Cole; chair-elect, Stephanie Galloway; treasurer, Jake Schachle; past chair, Nancy Johns; and at-large members Steven Blalock, Christie Cook, Maryulett Chestang, Brandon Conover, James Harris, Barrett Martin, Garfield Oates, Art Sanders, Sarah Swain, Sheree Ward and Robin WellingsLoftus.
Philanthropy
The Cary Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation, awarded $9,800 in local grants to six area nonprofit organizations. nccommunityfoundation.org
Send Business Notes two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments