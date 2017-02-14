Daybook: Feb. 15-18

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Wednesday
Citizens Police Academy
Applications are due for the Cary Citizens Police Academy. Town residents ages 18 or older can participate in the 12-week course, which will be held on Tuesdays Feb. 28-May 16. Forms are available at the town’s police department, 121 Wilkinson Ave., or by emailing wyatt.crabtree@townofcary.org. 919-380-4218, townofcary.org
Blood donations
Blood can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary: Wednesday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday 1:30-7 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Thursday
Senior Afternoon
The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St., continues its Senior Afternoon Series with a screening of “Loving” at 2 p.m. The event features discounted tickets for seniors. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Pizza and a Movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center shows the movie “Finding Dory,” rated PG, at 6 p.m. at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Cost: $5; $2 for ages 2 and younger. Pizza, bottled water, fruit and dessert are included. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. thehalle.org
Friday
Counting birds
The annual Great Backyard Bird Count is Feb. 17-20. Bird enthusiasts can either participate on their own or through several area programs. gbbc.birdcount.org
▪ Observe and count birds from 8-10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, during a walk on the American Tobacco Trail, 1309 New Hill-Olive Chapel Road, Apex. Free; no registration required. Meet at the picnic table in the New Hill Parking Area. Dress for the weather; bring water and binoculars. bit.ly/1WUKMbu
▪ Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill, is offering a series of programs as part of the annual Great Backyard Bird Count Friday, Feb. 17, to Monday, Feb. 20. Programs are either free or cost $1 per person. Most require advance registration. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. For a schedule of programs and to register, go to bit.ly/1YF8gC1. 919-387-4342
▪ Help park staff count birds in a variety of habitats at Lake Crabtree County Park, 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville. The park is offering a series of free bird walks from 8:30-10 a.m. Feb. 17-20. For all ages. Bird-themed activities, games and crafts also will be featured from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the park manager’s office. Advance registration required. 919-460-3390, bit.ly/29z1M7o
▪ The annual Count the Birds event is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Kids Together Playground, 111 Thurston Drive, Cary. The guided bird walk, part of the Great Backyard Bird Count, is free and wheelchair friendly. kidstogethercary.org, kidstogether@nc.rr.com
▪ The Afternoon Backyard Bird Count is 3:30-4:40 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Crowder District Park, 4709 Ten-Ten Road, Apex. Join a park naturalist on a hike around Crowder Pond and help identify and count birds. For all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult. Free; no registration required. 919-662-2850, bit.ly/2l0TacH
▪ The Early Birders program features a bird scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 20, at Crowder District Park, 4709 Ten-Ten Road, Apex. Recommended for ages 4-10; children must be accompanied by an adult. Free; registration required. 919-662-2850, bit.ly/2l0TacH
Opening reception
An opening reception is 5-7:30 p.m. for two exhibits at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. The annual Youth Art Expo and “Pondering Environment and Culture” by Jenn Hales are on display through Friday, March 17. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Charity auction
The third annual Grapes, Grains and Giving Charity Auction is 6-9 p.m. at the Leslie-Alford-Mims House, 100 Avent Ferry Road, Holly Springs. The event is the Holly Springs Chamber of Commerce’s annual fundraiser for the Holly Springs Arts Council. Wine and craft beer tastings, appetizers, desserts and a Wine and Growler Pull raffle will be featured. Tickets: $45 per person; must be 21 to attend. For more information, go to hollyspringschamber.org.
Family Dance
Traditional dance caller Connie Carringer teaches dances for all ages from 7-9 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Live, old-time string band music will be provided by local musicians for the dances, which will feature Square, Circle, Appalachian and other traditional styles. No experience or partner required. Cost: $5 per family or $2 per person at the door. bit.ly/1TSQ4p0
Saturday
Life 101
The Life 101 class for high school students is 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary. Free; registration required. Topics to be discussed include basic nutrition, money management, apartment hunting and auto maintenance. For more information, email life101class@gmail.com or go to bit.ly/2jYXjwC. To register, go to bit.ly/2lkFHwo. Classes also are scheduled Saturday, March 4, at the church and Saturday, March 18, at Fellowship Raleigh Church, 410 Lord Berkley Road, Raleigh.
SuperFun Saturday
SuperFun Saturday is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. Apex. The free event features arts and crafts activities for children ages 4-12. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Children’s theater
The Children’s Theatre of Charlotte presents “Commedia Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” at 3 p.m. at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The performance is part of Cary’s Marvelous Music Family Series. Tickets: $8. 919-462-2055, bit.ly/1N2UNDm, townofcary.org
‘Loving’
The film “Loving” screens at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Choir concert
The Church of God in Christ Jesus Church Choir performs from 3-4 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Free. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Farmers markets
▪ The Winter Market of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. bit.ly/2efeQm7
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
