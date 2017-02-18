Arts Notes: Feb. 19-25

Plays, artwork, films, comedy and live music in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville, plus what’s on stage at Booth Amphitheatre.
Sturgill Simpson
Grammy-winning country artist Sturgill Simpson performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Simpson recently won a Grammy for Best Country Album. Tickets: $39.75-49.75. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Boylan Bridge Brass
The Classical Concert Series presents a performance by Boylan Bridge Brass at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center in Apex. The group features members of the North Carolina Symphony. Tickets: $12 adult, $6 students 16 and under. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Cary Players
The Cary Players Community Theatre Co. performs “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged/Revised)” Feb. 19-26 at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Tickets: $18-$20. For more information and tickets, call 919-462-2055 or go to caryplayers.org or thecarytheater.com.
Meet the Artists
Artist Ed Baxter discusses and displays his work from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. No registration required. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
In Apex, illustrator D.M. Eason discusses and displays his work from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Cary Senior Center
The exhibit “ART55” opens Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place, and runs through Friday, March 24. A reception is 3-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. townofcary.org
Gallery of Artists
An exhibit featuring works by Derek Unger, acrylics and oil, Robert Hoppin, ink and watercolor, and Patricia Buchanan, jewelry, is on display through Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St.
An opening reception is 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, for the gallery’s next exhibit, “Rock, Paper, Water,” which features paintings by Eng Pua and Barbara Proctor Smith, and jewelry by Diane Starbling. It runs through Tuesday, March 28. 919-462-2035, carygalleryofartists.org
Page-Walker
The exhibit “Contemporary Mixed Media Sculpture and Fine Craft” opens Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. A reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The exhibit runs through Friday, April 14.
The Fine Arts League of Cary’s 22nd annual juried exhibit opens Wednesday, March 8, at the center and runs through Friday, April 14. A reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 31.
Village Art Circle
The exhibit “Next Chapter” featuring oil paintings by Lori D. White runs through Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 130, Cary. An opening reception for the exhibit “The Color of Light” by Lyudmila Tomova and Vinita Jain is 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The exhibit runs through Wednesday, March 29. 919-210-0398, villageartcircle.com
‘Still Life with Iris’
The Applause! Cary Youth Theatre performs “Still Life with Iris” Friday, Feb. 24, to Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10-$5. bit.ly/2kk0aVM, townofcary.org
‘Over the River’
The comedy “Over the River and Through the Woods” is presented Friday, Feb. 24, to Sunday, Feb. 26, and Friday, March 3, to Sunday, March 5, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. Apex. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
‘Project Chrysalis’
The Cary Playwrights forum presents “Project Chrysalis” Feb. 25-26 in the Paul Cooper Room at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Showtimes are 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature staged readings of short scenes from six works by North Carolina writers. Cost: $10 suggested donation. For more information, go to caryplaywrightsforum.org.
Literary tea
The Women Writers and Literary Freedom: African-American Literary Tea is 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. Tickets: $10. 919460-4963, townofcary.org, etix.com
Red Carpet Party
Watch the live telecast of the 89th annual Academy Awards at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Put on your party best or come in casual dress to watch celebrity arrivals and the awards broadcast on the theater’s big screen. Participants also can have their pictures taken on the red carpet or stop for a photo with a giant golden Oscar statue. Free; tickets required. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Bond Park exhibit
The photography exhibit “Guin Down the Coast” by Michael and Barbara Guin runs through Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Bond Park Community Center, 150 Metro Way, Cary. The exhibit “Songs Without Words: Variations and Meditations” by Ray Pfeiffer opens Wednesday, March 1, and runs through Sunday, April 30. A reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 31. townofcary.org
Call for plays
The Cary Playwrights Forum is seeking new 3-minute plays by North Carolina writers for its “Son of PlaySlam” show in April. Deadline to enter is Wednesday, March 1. The show is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15. caryplaywrightsforum.org
African-American Celebration
Cary’s 22nd annual African-American Celebration is 6 p.m. Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. The event, A Special Tribute to Cash Michaels: Reflections of a Journalist’s Life, is free but tickets are required. Michaels, an award-winning journalist, lives in Cary.
On Friday, the program the Role of Journalism in Social Activism will feature a screening of excerpts from Michaels’ documentary films and a panel discussion. Saturday, the program the Invisible Line Between Journalism and Activism will feature an interview with Michaels, a performance by jazz vocalist Eve Cornelious and a speech by the Rev. William Barbour, president of the North Carolina NAACP and leader of the Moral Monday movement. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com, townofcary.org
Cary Town Band
The Cary Town Band performs “March Madness” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Free. carytownband.org
SuperFun Saturday
The next SuperFun Saturday is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. Apex. The free event features arts and crafts activities for children ages 4-12. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
‘Soar’
The Raleigh Little Theatre presents “Soar! The Hero Pigeons of WWI” at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Free. Recommended for children in kindergarten to fifth grade and their families. To register: 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu.
Marvelous Music Mainstage
The 2016-17 Marvelous Music Mainstage Series continues with a performance of “Pump Boys and Dinettes” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Tickets:$24-$26. bit.ly/1N2UNDm, bit.ly/2axyk3G
Bluegrass group Balsam Range performs Friday, April 21, the last performance in the series.
Page-Walker exhibits
The exhibits “Journey to the Good Life” by Kulsum Tasnif and “Soulful Strangers” by Amanda El Jaouhari are on display through Saturday, March 4, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. townofcary.org
Tuesday Morning Movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center presents a family-friendly movie at 10 a.m. March 7 and 21 at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Free. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Call 919-249-1120 for movie titles. thehalle.org
Theatre Cafe
The Theatre Cafe is 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Free. Short, informal theater-related presentations will be followed with discussions with theater professionals. Recommended for adults. townofcary.org
‘LITE 2017’
The Cary Playwrights Forum’s new Independent Producers Series presents “LITE 2017,” a series of one-act plays, March 9-11 and 16 at various Cary-area locations. Free; donations accepted for the Durham Rescue Mission. caryplaywrightsforum.org
Clean Comedy
The Blackpack presents “#All Laughs Matter” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. The performance, part of the Clean Comedy series, features comedians Vince Morris, B.T., Billy D. Washington and Louis Johnson. Tickets: $13-$27. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
‘Small Treasures’
Entries are being accepted through March 10 for the ninth annual “Small Treasures” juried exhibit at Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 120. The exhibit will feature small works of art by North Carolina artists March 30 to April 22. For entry forms, go to carygalleryofartists.org.
Six String Presents
Concerts in the Six String Presents series are at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Ticket prices start at $20. sixstringpresents.com, thecarytheater.com
▪ Gary Hannan and Julianne Ankley: “The Stories Behind the Songs”: 8 p.m. Friday, March 10.
▪ Ellis Paul featuring Dean Fields: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
▪ Danielle Miraglia and John Shain: 8 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Basant Bahar
The annual spring celebration Basant Bahar is 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Free. The event showcases Indian culture, dance and music. 919-469-4069, humsub.net, townofcary.org
JazzLive
The next JazzLive performance features acclaimed guitarist Howard Paul at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. The concert also will feature jazz pianist Lenore Raphael, bassist Jason Foureman and drummer Peter Ingram. Tickets: $12-$15. Paul also will teach a free master class from 4-5:30 p.m. at the center. Participants are asked to bring a guitar. To register, call 919-249-1120. thehalle.org
‘Tarzan’
The Green Hope High School Fine Arts Department presents the musical “Tarzan” March 16-19 at the school, 2500 Carpenter Upchurch Road, Cary. Tickets range from $8-$20. For more showtimes and tickets, go to greenhopefinearts.org.
Pizza and a movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center shows a family-friendly movie at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Cost: $5; $2 for ages 2 and younger. Pizza, bottled water, fruit and dessert are included. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 919-249-1120 for the movie title. thehalle.org
Lace Larrabee
Comedian Lace Larrabee performs at 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Tickets: $15. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Halle exhibits
The annual Youth Art Expo and the exhibit “Pondering Environment and Culture” by Jenn Hales are on display through Friday, March 17, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Artist scholarships
Cary Visual Art is accepting applications through Monday, March 20, for its third annual Young Cary Artists Scholarship Program. CVA awards scholarships to high school seniors in Cary who have displayed artistic excellence and plan to major in visual art in college. For more information and to apply, go to caryvisualart.org.
‘The Snow Queen’
The Carolina Children’s Theatre presents “The Snow Queen” March 24-25 at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $8-$12. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
Cary Arts Center
The mixed-media exhibit “Weightlessness of Forgiveness” by Maya Freelon Asante is on display through Sunday, March 26, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
Cary Town Hall gallery
The photography exhibit “Out of This World” by Ian McRainey is on display through Sunday, March 26, at Cary Town Hall, 316 N. Academy St. townofcary.org
Herb Young exhibit
The photography exhibit “Nature’s Beauty - Tulips, Sunsets and Reflections” by Michael Weitzman is on display through Sunday, March 26, at the Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
Beer and Bacon Fest
The annual Beer and Bacon Fest is noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event will feature 75 craft beers, live music and restaurant and bacon tastings. Tickets range from $39 to $79. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com
Poetry festival
The ninth annual Nazim Hikmet Poetry Festival is 1-7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. bit.ly/2jfvN24, townofcary.org
FM2FV concerts
The Follow Me to Fuquay-Varina free spring concert series kicks off with a performance by Jim Quick and Coastline from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Centennial Square, 102 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-1430, fuquay-varina.org, bit.ly/2d5N33g
Other concerts in the series: Band of Oz, Thursday, April 27, and Pocket, Thursday, May 11.
Art quilt show
The 13th annual international exhibit of art quilts is on display Thursday, April 20, to Saturday, June 24, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary. “ARTQUILTSrespite” is presented by the Professional Art Quilters Alliance - South. An artists reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 28. paqa-south.org
Wine and food fest
The 14th annual Great Grapes Wine and Food Festival is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event will feature more than 200 wines, live music, food, a children’s area and arts and crafts. Tickets range from $20 to $55. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com
Music and arts fest
The annual Cary Music and Arts Festival is 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event will feature performances by area band, chorus and visual arts students. Free; $5 donation suggested. Donations will support arts programs at local high schools. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Picnics allowed; food vendors on site. boothamphitheatre.com
Children’s theater
The Paperhand Puppet Intervention performs at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The performance is part of Cary’s Marvelous Music Family Series. Tickets: $8. 919-462-2055, bit.ly/1N2UNDm, bit.ly/2axyk3G, townofcary.org
Outdoor sculpture
Cary Visual Art’s ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is on display throughout town through June 15, 2017. For more about the featured sculptors and their works, go to bit.ly/1TuzGat. caryvisualart.org
2Cellos concert
Ticket sales are underway for the 2Cellos: The Score Tour concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. General admission tickets are $42.50; reserved seats and reserved table seats are $64.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Send Arts Notes two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments