Daybook: Feb. 19-25

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Sunday
TED talk
The Black History Month TED Talk video “How to Overcome Our Biases? Walk Boldly Toward Them” will be shown at 2 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Monday
Blood drive
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cary Academy, 1500 N. Harrison Ave.
Blood also can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary: Monday 12:30-7 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday 1:30-7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
‘Democracy for Sale’
Private Citizens of North Carolina presents Zach Galifianakis’ North Carolina documentary “Democracy for Sale” at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Free; tickets available at 6 p.m. at the door. An informal discussion about the film will follow at Crosstown Pub & Grill. thecarytheater.com
Think Apex Awards
Nominations are due for the annual Think Apex Awards. The awards honor individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations for their service to the Apex community and others. Awards will be presented March 21 at the Apex Town Council meeting. apexnc.org
Tuesday
Children’s film series
“Charlotte’s Web” shows at 10 a.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $1. Part of the Film Day - Fun Day children’s series. Recommended for ages 3-7. For more information, go to bit.ly/28Jn6Jw. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Tuesday Morning Movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center presents a family-friendly movie at 10 a.m. at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Free. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Call 919-249-1120 for the movie title. thehalle.org
Business guide
The program the Smartphone-Wielding Small Business Guide to Content Marketing is 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Wednesday
Business know-how
Thinking of starting a business? The Introduction to Entrepreneurship program is 6:30-8:30 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
Thursday
Origins of the Dream
Jason Miller, an English professor at N.C. State University, discusses his book “Origins of the Dream: Hughes’ Poetry and King’s Rhetoric” from 7-8:30 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. A documentary based on the book also will be shown. Free. Registration requested. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
‘Elle’
The French thriller “Elle” screens at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5 per session. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Friday
Final Friday
The Cary Art Loop’s monthly Final Friday downtown art walk showcases arts and culture from 6-9 p.m. Receptions, food trucks and live performances will be featured at select venues. caryartloop.org, townofcary.org
Receptions:
3-5 p.m.: “ART55” at Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place.
6-8 p.m.: “Contemporary Mixed Media Sculpture and Fine Craft” at Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop.
6-9 p.m.: “Rock, Paper, Water” at Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St.
6-9 p.m.: “The Color of Light” at Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 130.
Saturday
Winter Bird Walk
Search for winter birds with birding expert Lucas Bobay at the Winter Bird Walk from 9-11 a.m. at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Free; for ages 14 and older. Advance registration required. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/1YF8gC1
Free dental services
Carolina Orthodontics and Children’s Dentistry holds a free dental service and health education clinic for children without dental insurance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Fuquay-Varina office, 1625 N. Main St. To schedule an appointment for the Give Kids a Smile event, call 919-267-5570. mycarolinasmile.com
Vegetable gardening
The program Ready, Garden, Grow: An Introduction to Vegetable Gardening is 1-4 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. North Carolina Master Gardeners will teach the class. Free. A book based on class material will be available for purchase after the program. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
LEGO program
Barnes and Noble Cary holds “The LEGO Batman Movie” Event at 2 p.m., at the store, 760 SE Maynard Road. The program will feature children’s activities and giveaways. For more information, call 919-467-3866.
Mardi Gras Madness
A Mardi Gras party for elementary school children and their families is 3-4 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Free. The event will feature games, crafts and a story. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Genealogy program
The African-American Genealogy program is 3-4 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. No registration required. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
The Cary
The film “Elle” screens at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Benefit concert
Bluegrass band Swift Creek performs at 7 p.m. at Heathwood House, a private residence in New Hill. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: minimum $20 donation. Fundraiser for Music and Memory and End Polio Now. For more information and tickets, email Heathwoodhouseconcerts@gmail.com.
Farmers markets
▪ The Winter Market of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
Send calendar items two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments