Faith Notes: Feb. 19-25

0:44 Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work Pause

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC

2:48 Senator Hise angry that Hall refuses to show up for confirmation

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

0:54 NC State's Gottfried: 'My whole focus...is our players'

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

2:22 McKissick angry about Senate confirmation meeting

1:57 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life