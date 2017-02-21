Cary News: Community

February 21, 2017 6:00 AM

Business Notes: Feb. 22

From staff reports

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.

Business doings

Vendor and exhibitor registrations are being accepted for the 13th annual Ritmo Latino Festival May 13 in downtown Cary. Nonprofit Diamate Inc. is accepting applications from businesses, corporations, nonprofit organizations, art merchants, food vendors and more. For more information and to apply, go to bit.ly/2kuAENW. diamanteinc.org

Happy Fix, a wellness company in Apex, has launched The Buzz, a free monthly newsletter. To register to receive the publication, go to happyfix.com/programs/the-buzz. happyfix.com

Real estate company Allen Tate Co. plans to open a new office by late summer in the Publix Pointe retail center at the corner of Kelly and Olive Chapel roads in Apex. allentate.com

Calendar

The Cary Chamber of Commerce’s Eye Opener Breakfast is 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. carychamber.com

Mike Trainor, vice president of S&A Communications, is the speaker at the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s Entrepreneurial Workshop. The event is 7:30-10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Building One at Lenovo, 1009 Think Place, Morrisville. 919-463-7150, morrisvillechamber.org

The annual Car Raffle and Auction sponsored by the Cary Chamber of Commerce is 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway. carychamber.com

The next Wake Up Fuquay-Varina Breakfast is 8-9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Golden Corral, 1420 E. Broad St., Fuquay-Varina. RSVP required: 919-552-4947, fuquay-varina.com.

The Wake Tech Center for Entrepreneurship presents the seminar B Corp. 101: Business as a Force for Good from 8:30-10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Wake Tech Western Campus, 3434 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Free; tickets required. apexchamber.com

Careers

Michael Colborn recently was hired as controller for S&A Communications of Cary.

M. Foy Jenkins II was appointed fire chief of the Town of Morrisville.

Jennifer McConnell graduated from Allen Tate Realtors’ Winner’s Edge training. She is with the Cary/Stonebridge office.

Kudos

David Blue of Fuquay-Varina, owner of Blue Moon Estate Sales, was named a winner in the 2017 NextGen in Franchising Global Competition. Blue was among 18 selected internationally for the prize. Blue Moon Estate Sales is based in Fuquay-Varina and has 16 locations nationwide. bluemoonestatesales.com

Philanthropy

BASF donated $15,000 to nonprofit Wake Education Partnership, which supports programming in the Wake County Public School System.

Send Business Notes two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.

