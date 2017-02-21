Business Notes: Feb. 22

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Business doings
Vendor and exhibitor registrations are being accepted for the 13th annual Ritmo Latino Festival May 13 in downtown Cary. Nonprofit Diamate Inc. is accepting applications from businesses, corporations, nonprofit organizations, art merchants, food vendors and more. For more information and to apply, go to bit.ly/2kuAENW. diamanteinc.org
Happy Fix, a wellness company in Apex, has launched The Buzz, a free monthly newsletter. To register to receive the publication, go to happyfix.com/programs/the-buzz. happyfix.com
Real estate company Allen Tate Co. plans to open a new office by late summer in the Publix Pointe retail center at the corner of Kelly and Olive Chapel roads in Apex. allentate.com
Calendar
The Cary Chamber of Commerce’s Eye Opener Breakfast is 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. carychamber.com
Mike Trainor, vice president of S&A Communications, is the speaker at the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s Entrepreneurial Workshop. The event is 7:30-10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Building One at Lenovo, 1009 Think Place, Morrisville. 919-463-7150, morrisvillechamber.org
The annual Car Raffle and Auction sponsored by the Cary Chamber of Commerce is 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway. carychamber.com
The next Wake Up Fuquay-Varina Breakfast is 8-9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Golden Corral, 1420 E. Broad St., Fuquay-Varina. RSVP required: 919-552-4947, fuquay-varina.com.
The Wake Tech Center for Entrepreneurship presents the seminar B Corp. 101: Business as a Force for Good from 8:30-10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Wake Tech Western Campus, 3434 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Free; tickets required. apexchamber.com
Careers
Michael Colborn recently was hired as controller for S&A Communications of Cary.
M. Foy Jenkins II was appointed fire chief of the Town of Morrisville.
Jennifer McConnell graduated from Allen Tate Realtors’ Winner’s Edge training. She is with the Cary/Stonebridge office.
Kudos
David Blue of Fuquay-Varina, owner of Blue Moon Estate Sales, was named a winner in the 2017 NextGen in Franchising Global Competition. Blue was among 18 selected internationally for the prize. Blue Moon Estate Sales is based in Fuquay-Varina and has 16 locations nationwide. bluemoonestatesales.com
Philanthropy
BASF donated $15,000 to nonprofit Wake Education Partnership, which supports programming in the Wake County Public School System.
