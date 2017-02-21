Community Notes: Feb. 22-25

Upcoming events in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Help pick materials
Wake County Public School System is holding a series of community input sessions on proposed new curriculum materials through Thursday, March 2. All events are 6:30-8 p.m. at various high schools. Public feedback will help county school leaders determine which new materials will be used beginning in the 2017-18 school year.
Sessions on high school math curriculum materials continue Feb. 22-23 in Raleigh. Sessions on elementary and middle school language arts materials are Feb. 27-28 in Raleigh and Wake Forest. Additional language arts sessions are March 1 at Fuquay-Varina High School, 201 Bengal Blvd., and March 2, at Cary High School, 638 Walnut St. For more information and a schedule of sessions, go to wcpss.net.
Government school
Applications are being accepted through Sunday, March 5, for the Town of Cary’s School of Government. The course offers a behind-the-scenes look at the town’s government. Classes start Wednesday, March 29. 919-469-4006, townofcary.org
SPCA fundraiser
Registration is underway for the annual SPCA K9-3K Dog Walk and Woofstock from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event, a fundraiser for the SPCA of Wake County, will feature live music, pet contests, beer and wine, food trucks and activities for both people and their pets. Cost: $15-$35. For more information and to register: boothamphitheatre.com, bit.ly/2ldaNcG, bit.ly/2lLX2zo
TED Talk
The Black History Month TED Talk video “How to Overcome Our Biases? Walk Boldly Toward Them” will be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. To register: 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Coffee with a Cop
The Fuquay-Varina Police Department’s next Coffee with a Cop is 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Village at Marquee Station, 2110 Cinema Drive. Participants can ask questions or voice concerns with town police officers. fuquay-varina.org
Hemlock Bluffs
The Stevens Nature Center holds activities at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve, 2616 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 919-387-5980.
Wee Walkers: Up in the Trees (ages 1 and up with a caregiver): 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 2. Cost per session: $8 residents, $10 nonresidents.
Kids Fun Days: Busy Bugs (ages 5-8): 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 2. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Junior Naturalist: Finding Animal Homes at Bond Park (ages 5-8 with a caregiver): 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Cost: $8 residents, $10 nonresidents.
Adult Nature Programs: Finding Flowers (ages 16 and up): 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Cost: $6 residents, $8 nonresidents.
Eco Express: Marvelous Mammals (ages 8-12): 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 7. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Lifelong Learning
The Wake County Public School System is offering the following classes through its Lifelong Learning Program. For more information, call 919-694-0559 or go to wcpss.net/adult-edu.
Athens Drive High School
Fun in the Kitchen: 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 2-23. $95.
Essential Oils: 6:45-8:30 p.m. March 9. $40.
Memoir Writing: 6:45-9:15 p.m. March 15-29. $85.
5 Simple Secrets to Award-Winning Grant Writing: 7:30-8:30 p.m. March 21. $79.
Holly Springs High School
SAT and ACT Preparation Program: 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 7-May 2. $400.
Flipped Learning: 6:30-9:00 p.m. March 16 to April 6. $125.
Event Planning for Beginners: 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 21 to April 25. $125.
DIY Decorating on a Budget: 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 23 to April 13. $75.
Fundamentals of Drawing: 7:15-9:15 p.m. March 23 to April 27. $115.
Essential Oils: 6:45-8:30 p.m. March 30. $40.
Reedy Creek Middle School
Accent Reduction and English Pronunciation: 7-9 p.m. March 7 to April 11. $125.
SAT and ACT Preparation Program: 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 8 to May 3. $400.
Real Vision - Vision Board Creation: 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 27. $45.
Birding with Vernon
Discover different types of birds and learn about their habitats during the Birding with Vernon program from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Lake Crabtree County Park, 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville. Free; no registration required. All ages. bit.ly/29z1M7o
Life 101
The Life 101 class for high school students is 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary. Free; registration required. Topics include basic nutrition, money management, apartment hunting and auto maintenance. For more information, email life101class@gmail.com or go to bit.ly/2jYXjwC. To register, go to bit.ly/2lkFHwo.
Snow day
A snow sledding event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Waverly Place shopping center, 2001 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Rescheduled from Jan. 21 due to weather. Previous ticket purchases will be honored for the new date. Cost: $8 per hour session. Special sleds for the event will be provided. Tickets: bit.ly/2j8VbUf.
Salamander programs
▪ Search for salamanders on the American Tobacco Trail from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Cost: $1 per person. For all ages. Advance registration required. Participants will meet at the picnic table at the bottom of the hill at the trail’s New Hill Parking Area, 1309 New Hill-Olive Chapel Road, Apex. bit.ly/1WUKMbu
▪ Learn about salamanders at the program Salamanders at Harris Lake County Park from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Cost: $1 per person. For all ages. Advance registration required. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/1YF8gC1
Public meeting
A public meeting on the Town of Fuquay-Varina’s 2035 Community Vision Land Use Plan is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Town Hall, 401 Old Honeycutt Road. For more information, go to bit.ly/2lgGwui. fuquay-varina.org
Orienteering
Learn how to navigate using a compass at the Family Orienteering program from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Cost: $1 per person. Advance registration required. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/1YF8gC1
Public information session
The Apex Police Department holds a public information session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Apex Town Hall, 73 Hunter St. The event is part of the department’s re-accreditation efforts. Comments also can be called in from 1-3 p.m. March 13 at 919-249-1140. For more information, go to apexnc.org, bit.ly/2l4DZQD.
Health Fair
The annual Health Fair for seniors is 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Free; for adults ages 55 and older. Appointments required for some health screenings. To register: townofcary.org
Line dancing
The Line Dancing Gone Green program is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Free; for adults ages 55 and older. Participants are asked to bring a dish to share. To register: townofcary.org.
Holly Springs market
The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. The last Winter Market is April 15. bit.ly/2efeQm7
Kite Festival
The Town of Cary’s 22nd annual Kite Festival is 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. Free. Rain date is Sunday, March 19. townofcary.org
Arbor Day
Cary’s eighth annual Arbor Day celebration is 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. The event will feature a tree dedication ceremony, entertainment, children’s activities and a tree giveaway. Free. townofcary.org
Jewish Cultural Festival
Celebrate the Passover holiday at the Jewish Cultural Festival from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Learn about Moses, maror and matzah, and hear presentations on Jewish history, culture and practice. The festival also will feature live music, food vendors and children’s activities. Free. Donations of gift cards will be accepted to support Jewish Family Services’ food assistance program. 919-469-4061, townofcary.org
Tobacco Road Marathon
The Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon is 7 a.m. Sunday, March 19, on the American Tobacco Trail. The event is a fundraiser for the Hope for the Warriors, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the American Red Cross, the Triangle Rails to Trails Conservancy and Wake County Parks and Recreation. For information on cost and to register, go to tobaccoroadmarathon.com.
Apex Winter Market
The Apex Farmers Market’s monthly Winter Market is 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, inside the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. apexfarmersmarket.com, 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Geocaching
Take part in a technology-driven treasure hunt from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, on the American Tobacco Trail, 1309 New Hill-Olive Chapel Road, Apex. GPS coordinates will be used to track down hidden caches. GPS units provided; personal devices or smartphones with geocache apps allowed. Cost: $1 per person. For ages 6 and up. Advance registration required. bit.ly/1WUKMbu
Anna’s Angels
Anna’s Angels Foundation, a nonprofit supporting Down syndrome research, holds its annual gala at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Tickets: $100-$115. Duke University Head Football Coach David Cutcliffe will be the keynote speaker. For tickets or to make a donation: 919-604-3350, michellepfeiffer@nc.rr.com or gifts.duke.edu/annas_angels. annas-angels.org
Vegetable gardening
The program Ready, Garden, Grow: An Introduction to Vegetable Gardening is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. North Carolina Master Gardeners will teach the class. Free. A book based on class material will be available for purchase after the program. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
Frog Fest
The 18th annual Frog Fest is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Crowder District Park, 4709 Ten-Ten Road, Apex. The event will feature exhibits of live frogs and reptiles, music, children’s activities and food trucks. Free. 919-662-2850, bit.ly/1pfvdsN
CERT classes
Registration is is due Sunday, April 16, for the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department’s next Community Emergency Response Training classes. The free CERT classes will be held April 27-30. For more information and to register, go to townofmorrisville.org/cert. townofmorrisville.org
Dental Bus
Dorcas Ministries is seeking dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and volunteers for the North Carolina Men’s Dental Bus clinic in April. Professionals interested in providing services are asked to email kbraam@dorcas-cary.org or leave a message at 919-469-9861, ext. 202. Those interested in volunteering can go to bit.ly/2kwqYko for shift information and to sign up. The clinic is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Dental care for people without insurance will be provided. bit.ly/2lop474
March of Dimes
The March of Dimes’ annual Triangle March for Babies Walk and 5K is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Perimeter Park, 3005 Carrington Mill Blvd., Morrisville. bit.ly/2jQZ1DP
Teen Day Fuquay
The seventh annual Teen Day Fuquay distracted driving program is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at South Park, 900 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. Free. The event is sponsored by the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. fuquay-varina.org
