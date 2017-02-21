Cary News: Community

February 21, 2017 6:00 AM

Daybook: Feb. 22-25

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.

Wednesday

Business know-how

Thinking of starting a business? The Introduction to Entrepreneurship program is 6:30-8:30 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x

Blood donations

Blood can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary: Wednesday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday 1:30-7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767

Thursday

‘Elle’

The French thriller “Elle” screens at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5 per session. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com

Friday

Final Friday

The Cary Art Loop’s monthly Final Friday downtown art walk showcases arts and culture from 6-9 p.m. Receptions, food trucks and live performances will be featured at select venues. caryartloop.org, townofcary.org

Receptions:

3-5 p.m.: “ART55” at Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place.

6-8 p.m.: “Contemporary Mixed Media Sculpture and Fine Craft” at Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop.

6-9 p.m.: “Rock, Paper, Water” at Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St.

6-9 p.m.: “The Color of Light” at Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 130.

Saturday

Winter Bird Walk

Search for winter birds with birding expert Lucas Bobay at the Winter Bird Walk from 9-11 a.m. at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Free; for ages 14 and older. Advance registration required. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/1YF8gC1

Free dental services

Carolina Orthodontics and Children’s Dentistry holds a free dental service and health education clinic for children without dental insurance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Fuquay-Varina office, 1625 N. Main St. To schedule an appointment for the Give Kids a Smile event, call 919-267-5570. mycarolinasmile.com

Vegetable gardening

The program Ready, Garden, Grow: An Introduction to Vegetable Gardening is 1-4 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. North Carolina Master Gardeners will teach the class. Free. A book based on class material will be available for purchase after the program. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu

LEGO program

Barnes and Noble Cary holds “The LEGO Batman Movie” Event at 2 p.m., at the store, 760 SE Maynard Road. The program will feature children’s activities and giveaways. For more information, call 919-467-3866.

Mardi Gras Madness

A Mardi Gras party for elementary school children and their families is 3-4 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Free. The event will feature games, crafts and a story. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu

Genealogy program

The African-American Genealogy program is 3-4 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. No registration required. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x

The Cary

The film “Elle” screens at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com

Benefit concert

Bluegrass band Swift Creek performs at 7 p.m. at Heathwood House, a private residence in New Hill. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: minimum $20 donation. Fundraiser for Music and Memory and End Polio Now. For more information and tickets, email Heathwoodhouseconcerts@gmail.com.

Farmers markets

▪ The Winter Market of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com

▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu

