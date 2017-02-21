Faith Notes: Feb. 22-25

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Ashes to Go
Pressed for time on Ash Wednesday and can’t make it to a church service? The Peak Church in Apex is holding an Ashes to Go drive-through event from 7-8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, in the parking lot of the church, 1200 N. Salem St., Apex.
Participants will stay in their cars to receive the traditional cross of ashes on their foreheads and a blessing. The event is free and open to the public.
The Ashes to Go national movement has been taking the annual ritual to the streets since 2007. This is the first year The Peak Church, a United Methodist Church, is offering the service.
The church said in a statement on its website that it’s holding the event “to meet people during their daily life.”
“As people go through our parking lot, it will be a reminder that our need, humility, and healing shouldn’t be confined to a church building. God meets us, not just in worship, but in the midst of life.”
Ash Wednesday, March 1, marks the first day of Lent, the start of a six-week period of fasting and repentance before Easter. Christians of several denominations traditionally have a cross of blessed ashes placed on their foreheads as a sign of penitence. peakumc.org, ashestogo.org
Infertility support group
A support group for those coping with infertility or considering adoption or reproductive medicine meets at 10:30 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. The group is hosted by the Waiting Hearts Foundation. waitinghearts@gmail.com, facebook.com/WAITINGHEARTSNC.
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center hosts GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747.
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys and clothes to give to homeless and needy families. The organization also collects household items, furniture, clothing and more. To arrange for donations to be picked up, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
Send faith listings two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments