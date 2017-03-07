Business Notes: March 8

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Business doings
Ground was broken recently for Homewood Suites by Hilton Raleigh Cary I-40, 555 Crossroads Blvd., Cary. The hotel, owned by Parks Hospitality Group of Raleigh, is scheduled to be completed in early 2018. parkshotels.com
OFM of Holly Springs, an office and school furniture manufacturer and distributor, recently launched its new furniture line, Essentials by OFM. ofminc.com
Peak Charter Academy has opened a temporary office at 1513 Walnut St., Suite 215, Cary. The academy, a free public charter school for students in kindergarten to sixth grade, plans to open in August. peakcharteracademy.org
Calendar
The annual Success in Apex Lunch and Learn is noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. To register: apexchamber.com.
The RTP chapter of the Association of IT Professionals meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at N.C. State University Club, 4200 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. The program theme is “Women in Information Technology in North Carolina.” For more information, call 984-232-8858 or go to rtp-aitp.org/next-meeting.
The Real Estate Seminar for Buyers and Sellers is 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Front Porch Realty, 604 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. Free. fuquay-varina.com
Morrisville Innovation Foundation holds HOTTovation information sessions from 1-2 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Frontier, 800 Park Offices Drive, Research Triangle Park. Free and open to the public; no reservations required. For more information: morrisvillechamber.org.
Nominations are being accepted through Wednesday, March 15, for the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce’s annual business and citizen awards. Awards in five categories will be presented at the chamber’s Awards Banquet from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Carrollock Farms, 6818 Kennebec Road, Willow Spring. The event also will celebrate the chamber’s 70th anniversary. For more information and tickets, go to fuquay-varina.com.
LinkedIn trainer Debra Mathias holds a Networking with LinkedIn class from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Apex Chamber of Commerce, 220 N. Salem St. Lunch provided. Cost: $50; go to connect-to-clients.com.
Cary Assistant Police Chief Toni Dezomits discusses “For Women - Safety First” at the Cary Chamber of Commerce’s Business of Women program noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. To register: carychamber.com.
Members of the Cary Chamber of Commerce travel to Scottsdale, Chandler, Gilbert and Tempe, Ariz., March 22-25 for the chamber’s annual Intercity Visit. carychamber.com
The monthly Coffee and Connections with a Shot of Espresso is 7:30-9:15 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce, 260 Town Hall Drive. morrisvillechamber.org
The annual Day of Service for area nonprofits, sponsored by the Cary Chamber of Commerce, is Tuesday, March 28. To register: carychamber.com.
The Cary Chamber of Commerce’s Education Golf Tournament is noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane, Cary. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the chamber’s education programs. To register: carychamber.com.
The Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Golf Classic is 8 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. For more information and to register: 919-463-7155, bit.ly/2lisecH, morrisvillechamber.org.
Careers
Jeff Higginbotham, co-owner of 5Star Awards Inc. in Cary, has earned the national Certified Recognition Specialist designation for awards professionals.
Teresa Kriegsman was promoted to creative director of S&A Communications in Cary.
Jackie Ring has joined Transitions LifeCare as vice president of clinical services/chief innovation officer and Melissa Short has joined the nonprofit as vice president of human resources.
Kathy Uhorchak was named branch leader of Allen Tate Co.’s new Apex office. The real estate company’s office, which plans to open in Apex this summer, is temporarily at 1750 NW Maynard Road, Suite 100-101, Cary.
Kudos
Ivy Cottage Collections, 2017 NW Cary Parkway, won a Best of Houzz national award for customer service. ivycottagecollections.com
Morrisville’s East Meets West Festival was selected a finalist for the National League of Cities City Cultural Diversity Awards for municipalities with less than 50,000 residents. Awards will be announced Monday, March 13, in Washington, D.C.
Philanthropy
Bob Barker Co. of Fuquay-Varina recently held a donation drive for area animal shelters.
