Community Notes: March 12-18

Spring Litter Sweep
The Town of Cary is seeking volunteers for its annual Spring Litter Sweep from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at locations around town. Volunteers also are needed to help maintain the community garden at Carpenter Park and the garden beds at the Compost Education Center in Bond Park. To register, go to bit.ly/2mcatt4, townofcary.org.
Race for the Cure
Applications are being accepted through 5 p.m. Monday, April 3, for grants to help needy participants attend the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Nonprofits that support breast cancer patients can apply for the Passing the Promise grants online at bit.ly/2mBiFFz. The 21st annual 5K run/walk Race for the Cure is Saturday, May 6, at the Frontier Research Triangle Park, Durham. For information and to register, go to komennctc.org.
Women’s Giving Network
The Cary Women’s Giving Network is accepting grant applications from area nonprofits through noon Tuesday, April 4. Funds are available for projects that benefit women and children. For information and to apply, go to nccommunityfoundation.org.
Hepatitis C testing
Wake County is offering free hepatitis C testing for baby boomers at the Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those born 1945-65 get tested. Call 919-557-2501 for an appointment. wakegov.com/HepC, bit.ly/2mxqzj1
EMS Citizens’ Academy
Registration is underway for the free Cary-area EMS Citizens’ Academy in April. Classes are 6:30-10:30 p.m. Thursdays April 6-27. Instructors will provide an introduction to emergency medical services. Participants also will receive CPR training and tour a 911 communication center. Open to adults ages 18 and older. To apply, go to caryems.org.
Carying Place fundraiser
Ticket sales are underway for the 16th annual fundraiser for the Carying Place. The event is 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Live and silent auctions, a buffet and dancing will be featured. The nonprofit provides short-term housing for homeless, working families. Tickets: $125 per person. For information, go to bit.ly/2lhxrwv or thecaryingplace.org.
Hemlock Bluffs
The Stevens Nature Center holds activities at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve, 2616 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Pre-registration is required. For information, call 919-387-5980.
Family Program: Bond Park Nature Walk (all ages with a caregiver): 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Cost: $16 residents, $20 nonresidents.
Discovery Days Mini-Camps: Where Wild Things Are (ages 5-7): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 13-15. Cost: $54 residents, $68 nonresidents.
Silver Naturalists: Wildflowers of the Bluffs (ages 55 and older): 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 14. Cost: $5 residents, $7 nonresidents.
Adult Nature Programs: Wildflowers 101 (ages 16 and older): 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Cost: $6 residents, $8 nonresidents.
Curiosity Club: Feeling Froggy (ages 5-8): 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Junior Naturalist: Spring Wildflowers (ages 5-8 with a caregiver): 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Cost: $8 residents, $10 nonresidents.
Lifelong Learning
The Wake County Public School System is offering the following classes through its Lifelong Learning Program. For information, call 919-694-0559 or go to wcpss.net/adult-edu.
Athens Drive High School
Memoir Writing: 6:45-9:15 p.m. March 15-29. $85.
5 Simple Secrets to Award-Winning Grant Writing: 7:30-8:30 p.m. March 21. $79.
Holly Springs High School
Flipped Learning: 6:30-9 p.m. March 16 to April 6. $125.
Event Planning for Beginners: 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 21 to April 25. $125.
DIY Decorating on a Budget: 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 23 to April 13. $75.
Fundamentals of Drawing: 7:15-9:15 p.m. March 23 to April 27. $115.
Essential Oils: 6:45-8:30 p.m. March 30. $40.
Reedy Creek Middle School
Real Vision - Vision Board Creation: 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 27. $45.
Mindful Eating
The program Mindful Eating: Understanding Your Relationship with Food is 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Handwriting Analysis
Learn what your handwriting says about you at the Handwriting Analysis program 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 210 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
In Cary, the program is 7-8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Citizen Science
The Citizen Science volunteer workday is 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Free. For ages 10 and older. Advance registration required. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/1YF8gC1
Signs of Spring
Welcome spring at the Signs of Spring program 5-6 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Crowder District Park, 4709 Ten-Ten Road, Apex. Open to all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $1 per person; advance registration required. 919-662-2850, bit.ly/2l0TacH
Apex Winter Market
The Apex Farmers Market’s monthly Winter Market is 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, inside the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. apexfarmersmarket.com, 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Geocaching
Take part in a technology-driven treasure hunt 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, on the American Tobacco Trail, 1309 New Hill-Olive Chapel Road, Apex. GPS coordinates will be used to track down hidden caches. GPS units provided; personal devices or smartphones with geocache apps allowed. Cost: $1 per person. For ages 6 and up. Advance registration required. bit.ly/1WUKMbu
Anna’s Angels
Anna’s Angels Foundation, a nonprofit supporting Down syndrome research, holds its annual gala at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Tickets: $100-$115. Duke University head football coach David Cutcliffe will be the keynote speaker. For tickets or to make a donation: 919-604-3350, michellepfeiffer@nc.rr.com or gifts.duke.edu/annas_angels, annas-angels.org
Street names
Learn about the origins of the names of major streets in Cary at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. The program, Why Do They Call It That? The History Behind Cary’s Street Names, is part of the Historic Preservation Series sponsored by the Friends of the Page-Walker. Free. 919-460-4963, friendsofpagewalker.org
Business ownership
The workshop Business Ownership Options: Franchising vs. Independent Business is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Boathouse reopens
The Bond Park Boathouse, 190 Bond Park Drive, reopens at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, for the 2017 season. Boat rentals will be available. 919-469-4100, bit.ly/2mbYHio, townofcary.org
Vegetable gardening
The program Ready, Garden, Grow: An Introduction to Vegetable Gardening is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. North Carolina master gardeners will teach the class. Free. A book based on class material will be available for purchase after the program. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
Teen Morrisville 101
Applications are being accepted through Friday, April 7, for Teen Morrisville 101. The free, four-week program is the town’s annual citizen’s academy for high school students. Classes are 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays April 19-May 10 at Morrisville Town Hall, 100 Town Hall Drive. Open to all area students but preference will be given to Morrisville residents. For information and to apply, go to townofmorrisville.org or bit.ly/2m8dPwC.
Spring Fling
Holly Spring’s annual Spring Fling and Community Yard Sale is Saturday, April 8, at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake, 2401 Grigsby Ave. The yard sale is 8 a.m. to noon, Spring Fling is 10 a.m. to noon and an egg hunt begins at noon. Free admission. bit.ly/2mu2PMS, hollyspringsnc.us
Cary Road Race
The 39th annual Cary Road Race is 7 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event features a 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run. Cost: $12-$20. 919-469-4061, bit.ly/2mYhZYd, townofcary.org
Bike Safety Rodeo
Registration is underway for Morrisville’s Bike Safety Rodeo from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8, at Fire Station 1, 200 Town Hall Drive. Free. The event, sponsored by the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department, features half-hour sessions offering lessons in bike safety and a ride through an obstacle course. Personal bikes required. Participants will receive a free bike helmet. Open for toddlers to age 18; children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To register, go to townofmorrisville.org, townofmorrisville.org/bikerodeo or bit.ly/2liVa2D.
Frog Fest
The 18th annual Frog Fest is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Crowder District Park, 4709 Ten-Ten Road, Apex. The event will feature exhibits of live frogs and reptiles, music, children’s activities and food trucks. Free. 919-662-2850, bit.ly/1pfvdsN
Holly Springs market
The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. bit.ly/2efeQm7
CERT classes
Registration is due Sunday, April 16, for the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department’s next Community Emergency Response Training classes. The free CERT classes will be held April 27-30. For information and to register, go to townofmorrisville.org/cert. townofmorrisville.org
Dental Bus
Dorcas Ministries is seeking dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and volunteers for the North Carolina Men’s Dental Bus clinic in April. Professionals interested in providing services are asked to email kbraam@dorcas-cary.org or leave a message at 919-469-9861, ext. 202. Those interested in volunteering can go to bit.ly/2kwqYko for shift information and to sign up. The clinic is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Dental care for people without insurance will be provided. bit.ly/2lop474
Chatham Street Chowdown
Cary’s Chatham Street Chowdown food truck rodeo kicks off its season 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in downtown Cary. Rain or shine. Additional events are scheduled June 25, July 30 and Oct. 1. For information, go to bit.ly/2lhrSOL. townofcary.org
SPCA fundraiser
Registration is underway for the annual SPCA K9-3K Dog Walk and Woofstock from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event, a fundraiser for the SPCA of Wake County, will feature live music, pet contests, beer and wine, food trucks and activities for people and their pets. Cost: $15-$35. For information and to register: boothamphitheatre.com, bit.ly/2ldaNcG, bit.ly/2lLX2zo
March of Dimes
The March of Dimes’ annual Triangle March for Babies Walk and 5K is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Perimeter Park, 3005 Carrington Mill Blvd., Morrisville. bit.ly/2jQZ1DP
Teen Day Fuquay
The seventh annual Teen Day Fuquay distracted driving program is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at South Park, 900 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. Free. The event is sponsored by the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. fuquay-varina.org
