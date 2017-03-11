Daybook: March 12-18

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Sunday
Food and Flea
The Downtown Cary Food and Flea monthly market is noon to 4 p.m. at Ashworth Village on the corner of Chatham and Academy streets. The event features live music, food trucks, and an artist and vintage market. bit.ly/2fk5u8x
Orienteering
Learn how to navigate using a compass at the Family Orienteering program from 1-3 p.m. at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Cost: $1 per person. Registration required. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/1YF8gC1
Comicon documentary
Relive the sights and sounds of last year’s North Carolina Comicon at a screening of the documentary “N.C. Comicon: The Movie” at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. The movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” 1990 version, also will be shown. Cost: $8 for the double feature. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Music in the Library
The Triangle Youth Philharmonic String Trio performs at 3 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Free. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Weather monitoring
Find out more about rain, tornadoes and hurricanes at the To Weather a Storm program from 2-3 p.m. at Crowder District Park, 4709 Ten-Ten Road, Apex. Open to all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $1 per person; registration required. 919-662-2850, bit.ly/2l0TacH
Basant Bahar
The annual spring celebration Basant Bahar is 4 p.m. at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Free. The event showcases Indian culture, dance and music. 919-469-4069, humsub.net, townofcary.org
Monday
Live burn training
The Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department holds a live burn training session from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Church Street. The event is not open to the public but town residents may see and smell smoke. Traffic coming from Keystone Park Drive will not be able to access Church Street into Morrisville. Drivers will need to take Keystone Park Drive to Hopson Road. Kit Creek Road still will be accessible from Church Street. ci.morrisville.nc.us
Public information session
The Apex Police Department holds a public information and input session at 5:30 p.m. at Apex Town Hall, 73 Hunter St. The event is part of the department’s re-accreditation efforts. Comments also can be called in from 1-3 p.m. at 919-249-1140. For more information, go to apexnc.org, bit.ly/2l4DZQD.
Mindful Eating
The program Mindful Eating: Understanding Your Relationship with Food is 7-8 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 210 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Tuesday
College fair
The Greater Raleigh College Fair is 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. Free; advance registration requested. The event will feature information on the SAT, college application tips, financing and more. Students and their families also will be able to meet with admissions representatives from more than 180 colleges and universities. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/2leTTZ1 or bit.ly/2lCEyUn.
Open house
An informational open house on Morrisville’s Active Kids Strategic Plan is 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Town Hall, 100 Town Hall Drive. An update of the plan, which is part of an effort to promote active living for children, will be provided at the drop-in session. 919-463-6194, townofmorrisville.org
Plan to end hunger
Wake County residents can help shape a plan to end hunger at a public information session from 6-7 p.m. at the Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway, Fuquay-Varina. To attend, RSVP to briana@communityfoodlab.org. For more information, go to bit.ly/2lP2sKk.
Wednesday
FV chamber awards
Nominations are due for the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce’s annual business and citizen awards. Awards in five categories will be presented at the chamber’s awards banquet Saturday, April 29, at Carrollock Farms in Willow Spring. The event also will celebrate the chamber’s 70th anniversary. For more information and tickets, go to fuquay-varina.com.
Thursday
Blood drive
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gym at Middle Creek High School, 123 Middle Creek Park Ave., Apex.
Blood also can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary: Monday 12:30-7 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday 1:30-7 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Health Fair
The annual Health Fair for seniors is 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Free; for adults ages 55 and older. Appointments required for some health screenings. To register: townofcary.org.
Pizza and a movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center shows a family-friendly movie at 6 p.m. at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Cost: $5; $2 for ages 2 and younger. Pizza, bottled water, fruit and dessert are included. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 919-249-1120 for the movie title. thehalle.org
Career focus
Certified career coach Deb Oronzio leads the Design a Career You Would Love program from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Home staging
Learn professional design tricks that help sell a home at the program Home Staging on a Shoestring Budget from 7-8 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Senior Afternoon
The Senior Afternoon Series screens the film “Saving Banksy” at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. The series features discounted tickets for seniors. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors.
Later, the theater shows the Academy Award-nominated documentary “I Am Not Your Negro” at 7 p.m. and “Repo Man” at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per session. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
‘LITE 2017’
“LITE 2017,” a series of one-act plays, continues with a free performance at 7 p.m. at Hope Community Church, 1000 Perimeter Park Drive, Morrisville. Sponsored by the Independent Producers Series of the Cary Playwrights Forum. Donations accepted for the Durham Rescue Mission. For information, go to bit.ly/2lh6SYl or caryplaywrightsforum.org.
Friday
Line dancing
The Line Dancing Gone Green program is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Free; for adults ages 55 and older. Participants are asked to bring a dish to share. To register: townofcary.org.
Tobacco Road expo
An expo for the Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Feetures! Half Marathon is March 17-18 at the Embassy Suites, 201 Harrison Oaks Blvd., Cary. Free and open to the public. Hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The marathon and half marathon begin at 7 a.m. Sunday, March 19, at Thomas Brooks Park, 9008 Green Level Church Road, Cary. Runners will continue on the American Tobacco Trail. The event, a Boston Marathon qualifier, is a fundraiser for Hope for the Warriors, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the American Red Cross, the Triangle Rails to Trails Conservancy and Wake County Parks and Recreation. For more information, go to tobaccoroadmarathon.com.
Family Dance
Traditional dance caller Connie Carringer teaches dances for all ages from 7-9 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Live, old-time string band music will be provided by local musicians for the dances, which will feature Square, Circle, Appalachian and other traditional styles. No experience or partner required. Cost: $5 per family or $2 per person at the door. apexnc.org
Saturday
Missions Yard Sale
The annual Missions Yard Sale is 8 a.m. to noon at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Items will not be priced. Participants can take items for free or make whatever donations they are able to offer. Proceeds will support the church’s missions programs. wpumc.com
SuperFun Saturday
SuperFun Saturday is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. Apex. The free event features arts and crafts activities for children ages 4-12. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Kite Festival
The Town of Cary’s 22nd annual Kite Festival is 12:30-3 p.m. at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. Free. Rain date is Sunday, March 19. townofcary.org
Arbor Day
Cary’s eighth annual Arbor Day celebration is 1-3 p.m. at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. The free event will feature a tree dedication ceremony, entertainment, children’s activities and a tree giveaway. townofcary.org
Farmers markets
▪ The Winter Market of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. bit.ly/2efeQm7
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
Send calendar items two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
