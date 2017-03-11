Faith Notes: March 12-18

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Missions conference
The conference Living with a Missions Mindset continues from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Ambassador Presbyterian Church, 1010 Schieffelin Road, Apex. Free. ambassadorpres.org
Beer and Hymns
Beer and Hymns meets at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Trali Irish Pub, 3107 Grace Park Drive, Morrisville. Beer and Hymns holds a sing-along the second Sunday of each month at the pub. Free with option to purchase food and drinks. durhamcountybeerandhymns@gmail.com, durhamcountybeerandhymns.com
Children’s group
The Jesus and Me Discipleship Group meets at 4:30 p.m. Sundays at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. The program features a light supper, Bible stories, activitivies and more. Open to all elementary students. For more information, email michele@wpumc.com. To register: wpumc.com.
Couples class
The Hispanic Ministry at White Plains United Methodist Church is holding a class for couples at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Childcare available. For more information, email pastor Edith Salazar at edith@wpumc.com.
Information meeting
American Heritage Girls, a faith-based character development program for girls ages 5-18, is holding an information meeting for adults at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the Student Center at Colonial Baptist Church, 6051 Tryon Road, Cary. Patti Garibay, AHG founder and national executive director, is the guest speaker. For more information and to RSVP, visit march23.ahgnc.org.
Bible study
The Western Wake Bible Study group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Westhigh Evangelical Covenant Church, 590 Westhigh St., Cary. The non-denominational study group meets every Monday through April.
Family support group
The Pardoned By Christ Ministry offers a support group for family members and friends of people who are incarcerated. The group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. For more information, call 919-809-5312 or email cheryl6058@gmail.com.
Community dinner
Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 108 Avent Ferry Road, holds a community dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 18. The dinners are held the third Saturday of the month. Free. hsumc.net
Infertility support group
A support group for those coping with infertility or considering adoption or reproductive medicine meets at 10:30 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. The group is hosted by the Waiting Hearts Foundation. waitinghearts@gmail.com, facebook.com/waitingheartsnc
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center hosts GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747.
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys and clothes to give to homeless and needy families. The organization also collects household items, furniture, clothing and more. To arrange for donations to be picked up, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
Send faith listings two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments