Faith Notes: March 15-18

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Community dinner
Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 108 Avent Ferry Road, holds a free community dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 18. The dinners are held the third Saturday of the month. hsumc.net
Concert at church
The Lenoir-Rhyne University A Cappella Choir and Brass Ensemble perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. The program will feature choral, organ and brass music as well as congregational hymns. Free and open to the public. No tickets required; donations will be accepted. christthekingcary.org
Information meeting
American Heritage Girls, a faith-based character development program for girls ages 5-18, is holding an information meeting for adults at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the Student Center at Colonial Baptist Church, 6051 Tryon Road, Cary. Patti Garibay, AHG founder and national executive director, is the guest speaker. For more information and to RSVP, visit march23.ahgnc.org.
Couples dinner
The Hispanic Ministry at White Plains United Methodist Church holds a dinner for couples at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in the chapel of the church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. All are welcome. For more information, email Lupita@wpumc.com. wpumc.com
Infertility support group
A support group for those coping with infertility or considering adoption or reproductive medicine meets at 10:30 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. The group is hosted by the Waiting Hearts Foundation. waitinghearts@gmail.com, facebook.com/waitingheartsnc
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center hosts GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747.
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys and clothes to give to homeless and needy families. The organization also collects household items, furniture, clothing and more. To arrange for donations to be picked up, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
