Daybook: March 15-18

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Wednesday
FV chamber awards
Nominations are due for the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce’s annual business and citizen awards. Awards in five categories will be presented at the chamber’s awards banquet Saturday, April 29, at Carrollock Farms in Willow Spring. The event also will celebrate the chamber’s 70th anniversary. For more information and tickets, go to fuquay-varina.com.
Thursday
Blood drive
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gym at Middle Creek High School, 123 Middle Creek Park Ave., Apex.
Blood also can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary: Monday 12:30-7 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday 1:30-7 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Health Fair
The annual Health Fair for seniors is 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Free; for adults ages 55 and older. Appointments required for some health screenings. To register: townofcary.org.
Pizza and a movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center shows the movie “Trolls,” rated PG, at 6 p.m. at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Cost: $5; $2 for ages 2 and younger. Pizza, bottled water, fruit and dessert are included. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. thehalle.org
Career focus
Certified career coach Deb Oronzio leads the Design a Career You Would Love program from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Cary High play
The Cary High School Theatre Department presents the musical “Into the Woods” at 7 p.m. March 16-18 at the school, 638 Walnut St. Tickets: $8-$15. For more information and tickets, go to caryhsperformingarts.com.
‘Tarzan’
The Green Hope High School Fine Arts Department presents the musical “Tarzan” March 16-19 at the school, 2500 Carpenter Upchurch Road, Cary. Tickets range from $8-$20. For showtimes and tickets, go to greenhopefinearts.org.
Home staging
Learn professional design tricks that help sell a home at the program Home Staging on a Shoestring Budget from 7-8 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Senior Afternoon
The Senior Afternoon Series screens the film “Saving Banksy” at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. The series features discounted tickets for seniors. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors.
Later, the theater shows the Academy Award-nominated documentary “I Am Not Your Negro” at 7 p.m. and “Repo Man” at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per session. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
‘LITE 2017’
“LITE 2017,” a series of one-act plays, continues with a free performance at 7 p.m. at Hope Community Church, 1000 Perimeter Park Drive, Morrisville. Sponsored by the Independent Producers Series of the Cary Playwrights Forum. Donations accepted for the Durham Rescue Mission. For information, go to bit.ly/2lh6SYl or caryplaywrightsforum.org.
Friday
Line dancing
The Line Dancing Gone Green program is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Free; for adults ages 55 and older. Participants are asked to bring a dish to share. To register: townofcary.org.
Tobacco Road expo
An expo for the Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Feetures! Half Marathon is March 17-18 at the Embassy Suites, 201 Harrison Oaks Blvd., Cary. Free and open to the public. Hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The marathon and half marathon begin at 7 a.m. Sunday, March 19, at Thomas Brooks Park, 9008 Green Level Church Road, Cary. Runners will continue on the American Tobacco Trail. The event, a Boston Marathon qualifier, is a fundraiser for Hope for the Warriors, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the American Red Cross, the Triangle Rails to Trails Conservancy and Wake County Parks and Recreation. For more information, go to tobaccoroadmarathon.com.
Family Dance
Traditional dance caller Connie Carringer teaches dances for all ages from 7-9 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Live, old-time string band music will be provided by local musicians for the dances, which will feature Square, Circle, Appalachian and other traditional styles. No experience or partner required. Cost: $5 per family or $2 per person at the door. apexnc.org
Comedy at The Cary
Comedians Lace Larrabee and Paige Bowman perform at 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Tickets: $15. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Saturday
Missions Yard Sale
The annual Missions Yard Sale is 8 a.m. to noon at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Items will not be priced. Participants can take items for free or make whatever donations they are able to offer. Proceeds will support the church’s missions programs. wpumc.com
SuperFun Saturday
SuperFun Saturday is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. Apex. The free event features arts and crafts activities for children ages 4-12. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Kite Festival
The Town of Cary’s 22nd annual Kite Festival is 12:30-3 p.m. at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. Free. Rain date is Sunday, March 19. townofcary.org
Arbor Day
Cary’s eighth annual Arbor Day celebration is 1-3 p.m. at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. The free event will feature a tree dedication ceremony, entertainment, children’s activities and a tree giveaway. townofcary.org
‘Marvin Gaye Experience’
“What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience” is 7:30 p.m. at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Brian Owens will perform selections from the late Gaye’s music career. Tickets: $16-$43. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
Farmers markets
▪ The Winter Market of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. bit.ly/2efeQm7
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
