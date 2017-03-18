Club Notes: March 19-25

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Cary Photographic Artists
John Lapp discusses “The Making of Three Photographs” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the next meeting of Cary Photographic Artists. The group meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby. Visitors welcome. caryphotographicartists.org
League of Women Voters
Gene R. Nichol discusses income inequality at the next meeting of the league of Women Voters of Wake County. The group meets at noon Friday, March 24, at N.C. State University Club, 4200 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. Nichol is the Boyd Tinsley distinguished professor of law at UNC-Chapel Hill and director of the North Carolina Poverty Research Fund. Open to the public. Lunch costs $20; reservations are due by Monday, March 20, at lwvwake.org.
Rotary golf classic
Registration is underway for the Holly Springs Rotary Club’s 12th annual Charity Golf Classic at 9 a.m. Monday, April 10, at Devils Ridge Golf Club, 5107 Linksland Drive, Holly Springs. The event is a fundraiser for Operation Coming Home. For more information and to register, go to birdeasepro.com/HSRotaryGolf.
Monday
Rotary clubs
▪ Cary Central Rotary Club meets from 7-8 a.m. Mondays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St.
▪ The Apex Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:15 a.m. Tuesdays at Perkins Family Restaurant, 908 U.S. 64 West. apexsunriserotaryclub.org
▪ The Morrisville Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. New members are welcome. morrisville.rotary-clubs.org
▪ The Cary Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane. Visitors are welcome. thecaryrotaryclub.org
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Stephen’s Hardware Building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St., Cary. New members and visitors are welcome. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary Page Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Cary Toastmasters meet from 8-9 a.m. Mondays in Room 200-C at the Western Wake Campus of Wake Technical Community College, 3434 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. carytoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ Carylina Toastmasters meet to practice speaking and leadership skills from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale MacArthur Park, 111 MacArthur Drive, Cary. carylinatoastmasters.org
▪ Apex Toastmasters meet at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Center, 901 Spring Arbor Court, Apex. apextoastmasters.org
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office at 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Heart of Cary Toastmasters, which focuses on public speaking, meet from 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the second-floor meeting room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Visitors are welcome.
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, except on holidays, at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. The club helps members sharpen communication and leadership skills. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Cary Lions Club
The Cary Lions Club meets for dinner at 6 p.m. and a meeting at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at D&S Cafeteria, 1177 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. 919-467-2719, jirvin@bellsouth.net
Peak City Exchange Club
The Peak City Exchange Club of Apex meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month at The Loft at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St., Apex. nancy.wakeley@yahoo.com, nationalexchangeclub.org
Cub Scout Pack 316
Cub Scout Pack 316 meets from 7-8:30 p.m. every third Monday of the month at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 3008 Old Raleigh Road, Apex. pack316.com
Holly Springs Writers Guild
The Holly Springs Writers Guild holds write-ins on Mondays, an author spotlight the first Wednesday of the month, a critique group on Tuesdays and professional development the third Wednesday of each month. meetup.com/Holly-Springs-Writers-Guild, facebook.com/HollySpringsWritersGuild
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St. New players welcome. 919-552-1430
Boy Scout Troop 444
Boy Scout Troop 444 meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-614-6288, troop444.us
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders or food/eating issues, meets from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. triangleoa.org
Tuesday
Hearts of Carolina
Hearts of Carolina, a smocking arts guild, meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at First United Methodist Church, 402 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. For information, call Dottie Vester at 919-552-5797.
Southern Wake Quilters Guild
The Southern Wake Quilters Guild meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church, 310 N. Ennis St. Quilters of all skill levels are welcome.
Women in Networking
The Cary chapter of Women in Networking meets from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Room 2060A at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. win-nc.com
Greatest Generation Club
The Cary Greatest Generation Club meets from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-3534
Cribbage
A group meets to play cribbage at 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St. 919-552-5380
Run club
Brüeprint Brewing Company hosts a run club with 1.5-mile, 5K and five-mile routes through Salem Village at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1229 Perry Road, Apex. brueprint.com
Wednesday
Cary XYZ Club
The Cary XYZ Club meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the ballroom of the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-8332
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 holds bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be cash prizes.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
NAMI support groups
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Wake County holds free Family Support Groups for family members and friends of people with mental illnesses at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Room 101, 600 Walnut St., Cary. For ages 18 and older.
For details, contact Judy DeHavilland: 828-772-1745, judydehavi@gmail.com, nami-wake.org.
Triangle hypnotists
The Triangle Chapter of the National Guild of Hypnotists meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at various locations. For more information and the meeting site, call Katherine Smart at 919-590-9545 or email ImagineThatHypnosis@gmail.com. Open to the public. nchypnotist.com
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. New players welcome. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW hosts bingo on Thursdays. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary; pack sales begin at 6:15 p.m. The early bird game starts at 7 p.m. and the main game starts at 8 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets from 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
