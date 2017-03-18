Daybook: March 19-25

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Sunday
Tobacco Road races
The Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Feetures! Half Marathon begin at 7 a.m. at Thomas Brooks Park, 9008 Green Level Church Road, Cary. The races continue on the American Tobacco Trail. The marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier. The races are a fundraiser for Hope for the Warriors, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the American Red Cross, the Triangle Rails to Trails Conservancy and Wake County Parks and Recreation. For more information, go to tobaccoroadmarathon.com.
Romance Writers Tea
The Romance Writers Tea is 2-3:30 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Local romance authors Lisa Carter, Claudia Dain and Heather McCollum are scheduled to attend. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Jewish Cultural Festival
Celebrate the Passover holiday at the Jewish Cultural Festival from 3-6 p.m. at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Learn about Moses, maror and matzah, and hear presentations on Jewish history, culture and practice. The festival also will feature live music, food vendors and children’s activities. Free. Donations of gift cards will be accepted to support Jewish Family Services’ food assistance program. 919-460-4963, bit.ly/2nkuD7F, townofcary.org
‘Tarzan’
The Green Hope High School Fine Arts Department presents the musical “Tarzan” at 3 p.m. at the school, 2500 Carpenter Upchurch Road, Cary. Tickets: $10-$20. greenhopefinearts.org
Monday
Blood donations
Blood can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary: Monday, 12:30-7 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Thursday, 1:30-7 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Writing programs
James Maxey discusses character and voice at the program Write It! Exploring Elements of Writing from 7-8 p.m at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
Artist scholarships
Applications are due for the third annual Young Cary Artists Scholarship Program. Cary Visual Art awards scholarships to high school seniors in Cary who have displayed artistic excellence and plan to major in visual art in college. For more information and to apply, go to caryvisualart.org.
Tuesday
Tuesday Morning Movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center shows the movie “Chicken Little,” rated G, at 10 a.m. at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Free. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. thehalle.org
‘Rockstar Magic’
The children’s show the “Rockstar Magic of Chris and Neal” is 11 a.m. at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $5. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
Jewelry artist
Alicia Moya-Mendez creates handmade wire jewelry inspired by science and the natural world at the Meet the Artist drop-in program from 4-5 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Rough Cuts Review
Rough Cuts Review is 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. The series is an open screen night for North Carolina filmmakers. A discussion will follow, led by Joseph Partin, film and English professor at Guilford Technical Community College. Free tickets available at 6 p.m. at the theater box office. thecarytheater.com
Mindful Eating
The program Mindful Eating: Understanding Your Relationship with Food is 7-8 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Wednesday
Handwriting Analysis
Learn what your handwriting says about you at the Handwriting Analysis program from 7-8 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 210 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Thursday
Citizen Science
Citizen Science volunteer workday is 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Free. For ages 10 and older. Advance registration required. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/1YF8gC1
Senior Afternoon
The Senior Afternoon Series screens the film “20th Century Women” at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. The series features discounted tickets for seniors. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors.
Later, the theater shows the documentary “Saving Banksy” at 7 p.m. and “20th Century Women” at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per session. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Friday
Signs of Spring
Welcome spring at the Signs of Spring program from 5-6 p.m. at Crowder District Park, 4709 Ten-Ten Road, Apex. Open to all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $1 per person; advance registration required. 919-662-2850, bit.ly/2l0TacH
‘Saving Banksy’
The documentary “Saving Banksy” screens at 7 p.m. and the film “20th Century Women” shows at 9 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Tickets: $5 per session. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Saturday
Art parties
Two Art Party programs are scheduled at area regional libraries. Free. For children in kindergarten to fifth grade.
In Apex, the Family Art Party is 3-4 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 210 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
In Cary, the Art Party is 3:30-4:30 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Geocaching
Take part in a technology-driven treasure hunt from 4-5:30 p.m. on the American Tobacco Trail, 1309 New Hill-Olive Chapel Road, Apex. GPS coordinates will be used to track down hidden caches. GPS units provided; personal devices or smartphones with geocache apps allowed. Cost: $1 per person. For ages 6 and up. Advance registration required. bit.ly/1WUKMbu
Anna’s Angels
Anna’s Angels Foundation, a nonprofit supporting Down syndrome research, holds its annual gala at 6:30 p.m. at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Tickets: $100-$115. Duke University Head Football Coach David Cutcliffe will be the keynote speaker. For tickets or to make a donation: 919-604-3350, michellepfeiffer@nc.rr.com or gifts.duke.edu/annas_angels. annas-angels.org
‘20th Century Women’
The film “20th Century Women” screens at 7 p.m. and the documentary “Saving Banksy” shows at 9:30 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Tickets: $5 per session. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Farmers markets
▪ The Winter Market of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Apex Farmers Market’s monthly Winter Market is 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, inside the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. apexfarmersmarket.com, 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
Send calendar items two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
