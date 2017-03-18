Faith Notes: March 19-25

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Cooking classes
Learn how to prepare healthy meals at a series of free cooking classes at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. The classes, sponsored by the Hispanic Ministry, are 10:30 a.m. Mondays beginning March 20 in the chapel at the church. A Zumba exercise session and devotional also will be held. Registration required; call 919-413-0027. wpumc.com
Stations of the Cross
A Stations of the Cross program is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Saint Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. The event will focus on artwork created by Mary Button. The church also holds a Prayer for Reconciliation at 7:30 p.m. Both programs are free and will continue each Wednesday through April 12. saintfrancisumc.org
Information meeting
American Heritage Girls, a faith-based character development program for girls ages 5-18, is holding an information meeting for adults at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the Student Center at Colonial Baptist Church, 6051 Tryon Road, Cary. Patti Garibay, AHG founder and national executive director, is the guest speaker. For more information and to RSVP, visit march23.ahgnc.org.
Couples dinner
The Hispanic Ministry at White Plains United Methodist Church holds a dinner for couples at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in the chapel of the church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. All are welcome. For more information, email Lupita@wpumc.com. wpumc.com
Children’s group
The Jesus and Me Discipleship Group meets at 4:30 p.m. Sundays at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. The program features a light supper, Bible stories, activities and more. Open to all elementary students. For more information, email michele@wpumc.com. To register: wpumc.com.
Bible study
The Western Wake Bible Study group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Westhigh Evangelical Covenant Church, 590 Westhigh St., Cary. The non-denominational study group meets every Monday through April.
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center hosts GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747.
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys and clothes to give to homeless and needy families. The organization also collects household items, furniture, clothing and more. To arrange for donations to be picked up, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
