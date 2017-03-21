Business Notes: March 22

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Restaurants & Spirits
The Wine Walk for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund kicks off its spring series from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Waverly Place shopping center, 2001 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. The event also will be held April 28 and May 26. Cost: $10. Wine samples and special promotions will be available at participating merchants. waverlycary.com
Famous Toastery plans to open its second location Friday, March 31, at 9928 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville. The restaurant also has a location in Cary. famoustoastery.com
Charlie Graingers opened its first Triangle location at 9924 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville. charliegraingers.com
Potbelly Sandwich Shop has opened at 9662 Chapel Hill Road, Suite 120, across the street from Park West Village. This is the first Triangle location for the franchise. potbelly.com
Chipotle is opening a restaurant in Fuquay-Varina. The store is set to open Thursday, April 27, at 1385 N. Main St. chipotle.com
Calendar
The monthly Coffee and Connections with a Shot of Espresso is 7:30-9:15 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce, 260 Town Hall Drive. morrisvillechamber.org
The annual Day of Service for area nonprofits, sponsored by the Cary Chamber of Commerce, is Tuesday, March 28. To register: carychamber.com.
Preston Development outlines its plans for Chatham Park at the Triangle Community Coalition’s next Luncheon Learn. The program, “Go Big and Go Home,” is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at One Eleven Place, 111 Realtors Way, Cary. To register, go to tricc.org.
The Cary Chamber of Commerce’s Education Golf Tournament is noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane, Cary. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the chamber’s education programs. To register: carychamber.com.
The Wake Up Fuquay-Varina Breakfast is 8-9 a.m. Friday, March 31, at Golden Corral, 1420 E. Broad St. To register, go to fuquay-varina.com.
Morrisville Innovation Foundation is accepting applications for it’s annual HOTTovation percolator program for technology-focused entrepreneurs. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 31. For more information, go to bit.ly/1SUkiCV.
The Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Golf Classic is 8 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. For more information and to register: 919-463-7150, bit.ly/2lisecH, morrisvillechamber.org.
An information session on the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s fall trip to Peru is 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the chamber’s offices, 260 Town Hall Drive. The trip is scheduled Oct. 26 to Nov. 3 and is open to the public. Cost is $3,299 per person by April 29; $3,399 after. morrisvillechamber.org
Ticket sales are underway for the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce’s 70th anniversary Awards Banquet from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Carrollock Farms, 6818 Kennebec Road, Willow Spring. Cost: $70 per person. For more information and tickets, go to fuquay-varina.com.
Careers
Jeff Higginbotham, co-owner of 5Star Awards Inc. in Cary, has earned the national Certified Recognition Specialist designation for awards professionals.
Teresa Kriegsman was promoted to creative director of S&A Communications in Cary.
Jackie Ring has joined Transitions LifeCare as vice president of clinical services/chief innovation officer and Melissa Short has joined the nonprofit as vice president of human resources.
Amy Rogers was appointed assistant manager and broker-in-charge of the Fuquay-Varina office of Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston real estate company.
Kathy Uhorchak was named branch leader of Allen Tate Co.’s new Apex office. The real estate company’s office, which plans to open in Apex this summer, is temporarily at 1750 NW Maynard Road, Suite 100-101, Cary.
Kudos
Ivy Cottage Collections, 2017 NW Cary Parkway, won a Best of Houzz national award for customer service. ivycottagecollections.com
The Town of Morrisville won first place for its East Meets West Festival in the National League of Cities City Cultural Diversity Awards for municipalities with less than 50,000 residents.
Philanthropy
The Holly Springs Police Department received the Top New Agency award for raising more than $21,000 last year for the North Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. The department was ranked among the top 20 agencies statewide participating in the event for the first time.
Waltonwood Cary Parkway is seeking donations of iTunes gift cards to purchase music for residents in its Music and Memory program. Card donations can be dropped off at the front desk in the memory care area. For more information, call Shantel Hernandez at 919-275-0983. The senior living community recently received a grant for the program from the Holly Springs Rotary Club.
