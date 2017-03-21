Faith Notes: March 22-25

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Stations of the Cross
A Stations of the Cross program is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. The event will focus on artwork created by Mary Button. The church also holds a Prayer for Reconciliation at 7:30 p.m. Both programs are free and will continue each Wednesday through April 12. saintfrancisumc.org
Information meeting
American Heritage Girls, a faith-based character development program for girls ages 5-18, is holding an information meeting for adults at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Student Center at Colonial Baptist Church, 6051 Tryon Road, Cary. Patti Garibay, AHG founder and national executive director, is the guest speaker. For information and to RSVP, visit march23.ahgnc.org.
Couples dinner
The Hispanic Ministry at White Plains United Methodist Church holds a dinner for couples at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of the church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. All are welcome. For information, email Lupita@wpumc.com. wpumc.com
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center hosts GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747.
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys and clothes to give to homeless and needy families. The organization also collects household items, furniture and clothing. To arrange for donations to be picked up, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
Send faith listings two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments