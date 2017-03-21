Daybook: March 22-25

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Wednesday
Siren testing
Sirens within the 10-mile area around Harris Nuclear Plant in New Hill will be tested during the next several weeks. The full-volume tests will last 5-10 seconds and will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Annual maintenance work may require that a siren be tested multiple times. 984-229-6261, duke-energy.com
Handwriting Analysis
Learn what your handwriting says about you at the Handwriting Analysis program 7-8 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 210 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Thursday
Citizen Science
Citizen Science volunteer workday is 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. Free. For ages 10 and older. Advance registration required. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/1YF8gC1
Senior Afternoon
The Senior Afternoon Series screens the film “20th Century Women” at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. The series features discounted tickets for seniors. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors.
Later, the theater shows the documentary “Saving Banksy” at 7 p.m. and “20th Century Women” at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per session. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Friday
Signs of Spring
Welcome spring at the Signs of Spring program 5-6 p.m. at Crowder District Park, 4709 Ten-Ten Road, Apex. Open to all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $1 per person; advance registration required. 919-662-2850, bit.ly/2l0TacH
Wildlife on the Trail
Snakes alive! Get a close-up view of live reptiles and amphibians during the Wildlife on the Trail program 5-8 p.m. at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. The event also will feature a sunset wagon ride and a hot dog and marshmallow roast. Cost: $2 per person. Open to all ages. Advance registration required. 919-387-4342, bit.ly/1YF8gC1
‘Saving Banksy’
The documentary “Saving Banksy” screens at 7 p.m. and the film “20th Century Women” shows at 9 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Tickets: $5 per session. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Saturday
Spring Social
Cambridge Village of Apex holds its Spring Social 2-4 p.m. on the Wellness Patio at the senior community center, 10000 Cambridge Village Loop. The free event will feature games, music and refreshments. RSVP: skelly@cvsliving.com or kparfitt@cvsliving.com.
Art parties
Two Art Party programs are scheduled at regional libraries. Free. For children in kindergarten to fifth grade.
In Apex, the Family Art Party is 3-4 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 210 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
In Cary, the Art Party is 3:30-4:30 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Geocaching
Take part in a technology-driven treasure hunt 4-5:30 p.m. on the American Tobacco Trail, 1309 New Hill-Olive Chapel Road, Apex. GPS coordinates will be used to track down hidden caches. GPS units provided; personal devices or smartphones with geocache apps allowed. Cost: $1 per person. For ages 6 and up. Advance registration required. bit.ly/1WUKMbu
Anna’s Angels
Anna’s Angels Foundation, a nonprofit supporting Down syndrome research, holds its annual gala at 6:30 p.m. at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Tickets: $100-$115. Duke University head football coach David Cutcliffe will be the keynote speaker. For tickets or to make a donation: 919-604-3350, michellepfeiffer@nc.rr.com or gifts.duke.edu/annas_angels. annas-angels.org
‘20th Century Women’
The film “20th Century Women” screens at 7 p.m. and the documentary “Saving Banksy” shows at 9:30 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Tickets: $5 per session. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Farmers markets
▪ The Winter Market of the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Apex Farmers Market’s monthly Winter Market is 9-11:30 a.m. inside the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. apexfarmersmarket.com, 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
