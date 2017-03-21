Club Notes: March 22-25

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Cary Photographic Artists
John Lapp discusses “The Making of Three Photographs” at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The group meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby. Visitors welcome. caryphotographicartists.org
League of Women Voters
Gene R. Nichol discusses income inequality at the next meeting of the league of Women Voters of Wake County. The group meets at noon Friday at N.C. State University Club, 4200 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. Nichol is the Boyd Tinsley distinguished professor of law at UNC-Chapel Hill and director of the North Carolina Poverty Research Fund. Open to the public. Lunch costs $20; lwvwake.org.
Open house
Cary-Page Rotary holds an open house 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. Club members will provide information about Rotary activities. Refreshments will be served. carypagerotary.com
Western Wake Democrats
Candidates for the board of the Western Wake Democrats will speak Wednesday, March 29, at the group’s meeting at Mellow Mushroom, 4300 NW Cary Parkway, Cary. Social hour is 6 p.m.; the meeting is 7 p.m. RSVP: westernwakedems@hotmail.com.
Rotary golf classic
Registration is underway for the Holly Springs Rotary Club’s 12th annual Charity Golf Classic at 9 a.m. Monday, April 10, at Devils Ridge Golf Club, 5107 Linksland Drive, Holly Springs. The event is a fundraiser for Operation Coming Home. For information and to register, go to birdeasepro.com/HSRotaryGolf.
Wednesday
Rotary clubs
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Stephen’s Hardware Building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St., Cary. New members and visitors are welcome. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary-Page Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office at 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Heart of Cary Toastmasters, which focuses on public speaking, meet 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the second-floor meeting room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Visitors are welcome.
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, except on holidays, at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. The club helps members sharpen communication and leadership skills. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Cary XYZ Club
The Cary XYZ Club meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the ballroom of the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-8332
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 holds bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be cash prizes.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
NAMI support groups
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Wake County holds free Family Support Groups for family members and friends of people with mental illnesses at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Room 101, 600 Walnut St., Cary. For ages 18 and older.
For details, contact Judy DeHavilland: 828-772-1745, judydehavi@gmail.com, nami-wake.org.
Triangle hypnotists
The Triangle Chapter of the National Guild of Hypnotists meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month. For information and the meeting site, call Katherine Smart at 919-590-9545 or email ImagineThatHypnosis@gmail.com. Open to the public. nchypnotist.com
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. New players welcome. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW hosts bingo on Thursdays. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary; pack sales begin at 6:15 p.m. The early bird game starts at 7 p.m. and the main game starts at 8 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
