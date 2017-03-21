Arts Notes: March 22-25

Plays, artwork, films, comedy and live music in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville, plus what’s on stage at Booth Amphitheatre.
Cary Ballet Co.
The Cary Ballet Co.’s “Spring Mixed Repertoire” performance is March 24-25 at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $9-$22; 919-462-2051, etix.com. For information, go to caryballet.com.
‘The Snow Queen’
The Carolina Children’s Theatre presents “The Snow Queen” March 24-25 at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $8-$12. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
Cary Senior Center
The exhibit “ART55” runs through Friday, March 24, at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. townofcary.org
Concert Singers of Cary
The Concert Singers of Cary present “The Red Priest of Venice” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. The group’s symphonic and chamber choirs will perform, along with the Mallarmé Chamber Players. The program will include music by Antonio Vivaldi. Tickets: $18.74-$20.61, free for students with ID. concertsingers.org
Piano concert
Concert for a Cause presents a classical piano concert by Moon Choi at 4 p.m. Sunday at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary. Free. 919-467-4944
En Plein Air Paint-Off
Artist applications are being accepted for the annual En Plein Air Paint-Off in downtown Fuquay-Varina. The event is Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at locations throughout town. Artists can paint from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A live auction will follow at 6 p.m. April 22. Rain date is April 28-29. For information and to apply, go to fuquay-varinadowntown.com.
Cary Arts Center
The mixed-media exhibit “Weightlessness of Forgiveness” by Maya Freelon Asante is on display through Sunday at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
Cary Town Hall gallery
The photography exhibit “Out of This World” by Ian McRainey is on display through Sunday at Cary Town Hall, 316 N. Academy St. townofcary.org
Herb Young exhibit
The photography exhibit “Nature’s Beauty - Tulips, Sunsets and Reflections” by Michael Weitzman is on display through Sunday at the Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
Music in the Library
The Philharmonic Association String Quartet performs at 6:30 p.m. Monday at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. The musicians will discuss their instruments and the concert music. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x. philharmonic-association.org
Gallery of Artists
The exhibit “Rock, Paper, Water,” featuring paintings by Eng Pua and Barbara Proctor Smith and jewelry by Diane Starbling, is on display through Tuesday at Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St. 919-462-2035, carygalleryofartists.org
Village Art Circle
The exhibit “The Color of Light” by Lyudmila Tomova and Vinita Jain is on display through Wednesday, March 29, at Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 130, Cary. 919-210-0398, villageartcircle.com
‘Small Treasures’
The ninth annual “Small Treasures” juried exhibit is March 30 to April 22 at Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 120. The exhibit will feature small works of art by North Carolina artists. carygalleryofartists.org
‘Remarkable Journey’
The documentary “Remarkable Journey: Founding The Asian Indian Community in North Carolina” screens March 30 and April 1 and 6 at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. The film was sponsored by the Southern Documentary Fund. Free; tickets required. For showtimes and tickets, go to thecarytheater.com.
Final Friday
The Cary Art Loop’s monthly Final Friday art walk showcases arts and culture 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 31. Receptions, food trucks and live performances will be featured at select venues. For information, go to caryartloop.org or townofcary.org.
Bond Park exhibit
A reception for the exhibit “Songs Without Words: Variations and Meditations” by Ray Pfeiffer is 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Bond Park Community Center, 150 Metro Way, Cary. The exhibit runs through Sunday, April 30. townofcary.org
‘The Mousetrap’
The Cary Players present the classic murder mystery “The Mousetrap” March 31 to April 9 at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Tickets: $18-$20. For information and showtimes, go to caryplayers.org.
SuperFun Saturday
The next SuperFun Saturday is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 1, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. Apex. The free event features arts and crafts activities for children ages 4-12. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Literary Tea
The African-American Literary Tea is 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. 919-460-4963, townofcary.org
Classical concert
The concert “Women Composers and Other Masters of the 19th Century” is 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. Apex. The concert features pianist Jonathan Moyer and violinist Luciana Arraes. Tickets: $6-$12. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Triangle’s Got Talent
Wake County middle and high school teens showcase their talents at Triangle’s Got Talent 5-8 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Tickets: $10. The event is a fundraiser for Read and Feed. For information, go to bit.ly/2nnoweq, townofcary.org.
Theatre Cafe
The Theatre Cafe is 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Free. Short, informal theater-related presentations will be followed with discussions with theater professionals. Recommended for adults. townofcary.org
Murder mystery
The murder mystery “Holly Spring’s Got Talent ... (and Murder)” is 7:30 p.m. April 6-7 at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $15-$20. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
Beer and Bacon Fest
The annual Beer and Bacon Fest is noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event will feature 75 craft beers, live music and restaurant and bacon tastings. Tickets range from $39 to $79. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com
Community band
The Holly Springs Community Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $3-$5. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
Six String Presents
Concerts in the Six String Presents series are 8 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Ticket prices start at $20. sixstringpresents.com, thecarytheater.com
▪ Ellis Paul featuring Dean Fields: Saturday, April 8.
▪ Danielle Miraglia and John Shain: Friday, April 28.
▪ “Sirens of Spring” concert featuring Mama’s Black Sheep, Christine Havrilla and Naked Blue: Saturday, May 6.
▪ Chuck Brodsky: Friday, June 9.
▪ Cliff Eberhardt and Louise Mosrie: Friday, July 28.
▪ Roy Bookbinder and Doug MacLeod: Saturday, Sept. 9.
▪ Jonathan Byrd and Corin Raymond: Saturday, Dec. 9.
Poetry festival
The ninth annual Nazim Hikmet Poetry Festival is 1-7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. bit.ly/2jfvN24, townofcary.org
Event to honor Kennedy
Actor, singer and director Lauren Kennedy will receive the 2017 Patrick D. Kenan Award for Vocal Health and Wellness at the 11th annual World Voice Day Celebration Thursday, April 13, at the Cary Arts Center. The Raleigh native has appeared in shows on Broadway and at the New York City Opera, the Kennedy Center and more. She is the artistic director of Theatre Raleigh.
World Voice Day will be presented by the Duke Voice Care Center. This year’s program, “The Show Must Go On ...,” will focus on vocal health for performers – actors, singers, speakers, teachers and preachers. Classes, demonstrations, games and a vocal health fair will be featured, along with a performance by Kennedy. The event is 7 p.m. April 13 at the center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. Tickets: $9-$15; 800-514-3849, etix.com. For information: bit.ly/2ldFqvH, dukevoicecare.org.
FM2FV concerts
The Follow Me to Fuquay-Varina free spring concert series kicks off with a performance by Jim Quick and Coastline 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Centennial Square, 102 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-1430, fuquay-varina.org, bit.ly/2d5N33g
Other concerts in the series: Band of Oz, Thursday, April 27, and Pocket, Thursday, May 11.
Page-Walker
The exhibit “Contemporary Mixed Media Sculpture and Fine Craft” runs through Friday, April 14, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary.
The Fine Arts League of Cary’s 22nd annual juried exhibit runs through Friday, April 14, at the center. A reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 31. townofcary.org
Cary Playwrights
The Cary Playwrights Forum’s “Son of PlaySlam” show is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. The event will feature new 3-minute plays by North Carolina writers. The audience will vote for the best play. Tickets: $11-$13. caryplaywrightsforum.org
JazzLive
The next JazzLive performance is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Tickets: $12-$15. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Page-Walker
Art quilt show
The 13th annual international exhibit of art quilts is on display Thursday, April 20, to Saturday, June 24, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary. “ARTQUILTSrespite” is presented by the Professional Art Quilters Alliance - South. An artists reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 28. paqa-south.org
Family Dance
Traditional dance caller Connie Carringer teaches dances for all ages 7-9 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Live, old-time string band music will be provided by local musicians for the dances, which will feature square, circle, Appalachian and other traditional styles. No experience or partner required. Cost: $5 per family or $2 per person at the door. apexnc.org
Marvelous Music Mainstage
The 2016-17 Marvelous Music Mainstage Series closes out its season with a performance by the award-winning bluegrass group Balsam Range at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, in the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Tickets: $24-$26. bit.ly/1N2UNDm, bit.ly/2axyk3G
Wine and food fest
The 14th annual Great Grapes Wine and Food Festival is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event will feature more than 200 wines, live music, food, a children’s area and arts and crafts. Tickets range from $20 to $55. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com
Music and arts fest
The annual Cary Music and Arts Festival is 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event will feature performances by area band, chorus and visual arts students. Free; $5 donation suggested. Donations will support arts programs at local high schools. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Picnics allowed; food vendors on site. boothamphitheatre.com
Children’s theater
The Paperhand Puppet Intervention performs at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The performance is part of Cary’s Marvelous Music Family Series. Tickets: $8. 919-462-2055, bit.ly/1N2UNDm, bit.ly/2axyk3G, townofcary.org
Paul Simon concert
Musician Paul Simon swings into Cary for a one-night performance in June at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. The concert is 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the amphitheater, 8003 Regency Parkway. Tickets: $49.50-$149.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Outdoor sculpture
Cary Visual Art’s ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is on display throughout town through June 15. For more about the featured sculptors and their works, go to bit.ly/1TuzGat. caryvisualart.org
John Mellencamp concert
Legendary rocker John Mellencamp performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Mellencamp’s Sad Clowns and Hillbillies tour also will feature performances by Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter. Tickets: $45-$119.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Sturgill Simpson
Grammy-winning country artist Sturgill Simpson performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Simpson recently won a Grammy for Best Country Album. Tickets: $39.75-49.75. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
2Cellos concert
Ticket sales are underway for the 2Cellos: The Score Tour concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. General admission tickets are $42.50; reserved seats and reserved table seats are $64.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
