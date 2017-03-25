Club Notes: March 26-April 1

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Open house
Cary-Page Rotary holds an open house 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. carypagerotary.com
Western Wake Democrats
Candidates for the board of the Western Wake Democrats will speak Wednesday, March 29, at the group’s meeting at Mellow Mushroom, 4300 NW Cary Parkway, Cary. Social hour is 6 p.m.; the meeting is 7 p.m. RSVP: westernwakedems@hotmail.com.
Rotary golf classic
Registration is underway for the Holly Springs Rotary Club’s 12th annual Charity Golf Classic 9 a.m. Monday, April 10, at Devils Ridge Golf Club, 5107 Linksland Drive, Holly Springs. The event is a fundraiser for Operation Coming Home. For information and to register, go to birdeasepro.com/HSRotaryGolf.
Monday
Rotary clubs
▪ Cary Central Rotary Club meets 7-8 a.m. Mondays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St.
▪ The Apex Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:15 a.m. Tuesdays at Perkins Family Restaurant, 908 U.S. 64 West. apexsunriserotaryclub.org
▪ The Morrisville Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. morrisville.rotary-clubs.org
▪ The Cary Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane. thecaryrotaryclub.org
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Stephen’s Hardware Building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St., Cary. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary-Page Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Cary Toastmasters meet at 8 a.m. Mondays in Room 200-C at the Western Wake Campus of Wake Technical Community College, 3434 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. carytoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ Carylina Toastmasters meet 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale MacArthur Park, 111 MacArthur Drive, Cary. carylinatoastmasters.org
▪ Apex Toastmasters meet at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Center, 901 Spring Arbor Court, Apex. apextoastmasters.org
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office, 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Heart of Cary Toastmasters meets 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the second-floor meeting room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave.
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, except on holidays, at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Western Wake Republican Club
The Western Wake Republican Club meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Rally Point Sports Grill, 1837 N. Harrison Ave., Cary. westernwakegop.org
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St. 919-552-1430
Cancer support group
A support group for cancer patients and survivors meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Jordan Lutheran Church, 1031 Pemberton Hill Road, Suite 202, Apex. 501-350-5620, mtenisonwillis@gmail.com
Boy Scout Troop 444
Boy Scout Troop 444 meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-614-6288, troop444.us
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. triangleoa.org
Tuesday
Cary Community Lions Club
The Cary Community Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at IHOP, 1301 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. rfm6z@hotmail.com
Holly Springs Masonic Lodge
The Holly Springs Masonic Lodge No. 115 meets at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 224 Raleigh St., Holly Springs. hs115.org
Women in Networking
The Cary chapter of Women in Networking meets 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Room 2060A at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. win-nc.com
Greatest Generation Club
The Cary Greatest Generation Club meets 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-3534
Cribbage
A group meets to play cribbage at 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St. 919-552-5380
Wednesday
Carolina Veterans Support Group
The Carolina Veterans Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at Cary American Legion and Auxiliary Post 67, 8523 Chapel Hill Road, Cary.
Fuquay-Varina Arts Council
The Fuquay-Varina Arts Council meets the last Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center, 123 E. Vance St. bit.ly/26xnoHx
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 holds bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW holds bingo games Thursdays at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
