Daybook: March 26-April 1

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Sunday
‘Blade Runner’
The classic sci-fi thriller “Blade Runner” screens at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Tickets: $5. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Piano concert
Concert for a Cause presents a classical piano concert by Moon Choi at 4 p.m. at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary. Free. 919-467-4944
Monday
Road closure
A section of Sunset Lake Road, between East Broad Street and U.S. 401/North Main Street in Fuquay-Varina, is closed 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to railroad maintenance work. For detour information, go to fuquay-varina.org.
Music in the Library
The Philharmonic Association String Quartet performs at 6:30 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x. philharmonic-association.org
Tuesday
Siren testing
Sirens within the 10-mile area around Harris Nuclear Plant in New Hill are being tested the next several weeks. Tests are scheduled 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. A siren may be tested multiple times. 984-229-6261, duke-energy.com
Street names
Learn about the origins of the names of major streets in Cary at 7:30 p.m. at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop. The program, Why Do They Call It That? The History Behind Cary’s Street Names, is part of the Historic Preservation Series sponsored by the Friends of the Page-Walker. Free. 919-460-4963, friendsofpagewalker.org
Wednesday
Business ownership
The workshop Business Ownership Options: Franchising vs. Independent Business is 6:30-8:30 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
‘Miss Representation’
The film “Miss Representation” screens at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Free; tickets available at 6 p.m. at the door. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Thursday
Senior Afternoon
The Senior Afternoon Series screens the “Animation Show of Shows” at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
‘Remarkable Journey’
The documentary “Remarkable Journey: Founding The Asian Indian Community in North Carolina” screens March 30 and April 1 and 6 at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Sponsored by the Southern Documentary Fund. Free; tickets required. For showtimes and tickets, go to thecarytheater.com.
Handwriting Analysis
Learn what your handwriting says about you at the Handwriting Analysis program 7-8 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x.
Friday
Wine Walk
The Waverly Wine Walk Spring Series, a fundraiser for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, kicks off at 5 p.m. at Waverly Place shopping center, 2001 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Cost: $10. Wine samples and special promotions are available 5-8 p.m. at participating merchants. waverlycary.com
Final Friday
The Cary Art Loop’s monthly Final Friday art walk showcases arts and culture 6-9 p.m. Receptions, food trucks and live performances will be featured at select venues. caryartloop.org, townofcary.org
‘20th Century Women’
The “Animation Show of Shows” screens at 7 p.m. and the film “20th Century Women” shows at 9:30 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Tickets: $5 per screening. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Saturday
Spring litter sweeps
Several litter cleanups are planned in western Wake County:
▪ The Town of Cary’s annual Spring Litter Sweep is 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout town. To volunteer, go to bit.ly/2mcatt4, townofcary.org.
▪ The Spring Big Sweep at Lake Crabtree County Park, 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville, is 9 a.m. to noon. To volunteer: bit.ly/29z1M7o.
▪ The Big Sweep is noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill. To participate: bit.ly/1YF8gC1.
Volunteers also can pick up litter on waterways and trails in other areas of Wake County. For a schedule and to register, go to bit.ly/2neqZeL or bit.ly/1oEShbx.
Lake Crabtree Park
Learn about different types of birds and their habitats during the Birding with Vernon program 8:30-10 a.m. at Lake Crabtree County Park, 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville. Free; no registration required. All ages.
At 2 p.m., the program Wetland Wonders explores wetland ecosystems at the park. Free; all ages. Registration required: bit.ly/29z1M7o.
Boathouse reopens
The Bond Park Boathouse, 190 Bond Park Drive, reopens at 10 a.m. for the 2017 season. Boat rentals will be available. 919-469-4100, bit.ly/2mbYHio, townofcary.org
SuperFun Saturday
SuperFun Saturday is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. The free event features arts and crafts activities for children ages 4-12. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
‘Beauty and the Beast’
A “Beauty and the Beast” celebration is 11 a.m. at Barnes and Noble, 760 SE Maynard Road, Cary. The free event includes children’s activities, a sing-along and storytime. 919-467-3866
Vegetable gardening
The program Ready, Garden, Grow: An Introduction to Vegetable Gardening is 1-4 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. North Carolina Master Gardeners will teach the class. Free. A book based on class material will be available for purchase after the program. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
‘Show of Shows’
The “Animation Show of Shows” screens at 8:30 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Tickets: $5. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Farmers markets
▪ The Cary Downtown Farmers Market celebrates the opening of its spring/summer season at 10 a.m. The market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
Send calendar items two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
