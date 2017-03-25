Faith Notes: March 26-April 1

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Couples dinner
The Hispanic Ministry at White Plains United Methodist Church holds a dinner for couples at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in the chapel of the church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. All are welcome. For information, email Lupita@wpumc.com. wpumc.com
Children’s group
The Jesus and Me Discipleship Group meets at 4:30 p.m. Sundays at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. The program features a light supper, Bible stories and activities. Open to elementary students. For information, email michele@wpumc.com. To register: wpumc.com.
Cooking classes
Learn how to prepare healthy meals at free cooking classes at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. The classes, sponsored by the Hispanic Ministry, are 10:30 a.m. Mondays in the chapel. A Zumba exercise session and devotional also will be held. Registration required; call 919-413-0027. wpumc.com
Bible study
The Western Wake Bible Study group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Westhigh Evangelical Covenant Church, 590 Westhigh St., Cary. The non-denominational group meets every Monday through April.
Family support group
The Pardoned By Christ Ministry, a support group for family and friends of incarcerated individuals, meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. For information, call 919-809-5312 or email cheryl6058@gmail.com.
Prayer for Pastors’ Wives
Pastors’ wives of all Christian denominations meet for prayer from 9:30-11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Ambassador Presbyterian Church, 1010 Schieffelin Road, Apex. 919-249-0230, ambassadorpres.org, sarah@sarahbush.com
Stations of the Cross
A Stations of the Cross program is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at St. Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. The event focuses on artwork created by Mary Button. The church also holds a Prayer for Reconciliation at 7:30 p.m. Both programs are free and will continue each Wednesday through April 12. saintfrancisumc.org
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center holds GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys, clothes, household items and furniture for homeless and needy families. For donation pick-ups, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
Send faith listings two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments