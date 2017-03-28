Business Notes: March 29

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Restaurants & Spirits
A free wine tasting is 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Chatham Street Wine Market, 111 W. Chatham St., Cary. Food truck Wicked Kitchen will be on site. chathamstreetwine.com
Business doings
Warrior Tech Obstacle Course Readiness, an obstacle and ninja warrior training facility, has opened at 220 Dominion Drive, Suite G, Morrisville. 919-230-1992, warriortechocr.com
Calendar
Preston Development outlines its plans for Chatham Park at the Triangle Community Coalition’s next Luncheon Learn. The program, “Go Big and Go Home,” is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at One Eleven Place, 111 Realtors Way, Cary. To register, go to tricc.org.
The Cary Chamber of Commerce’s Education Golf Tournament is noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane, Cary. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the chamber’s education programs. To register: carychamber.com.
The Wake Up Fuquay-Varina Breakfast is 8-9 a.m. Friday, March 31, at Golden Corral, 1420 E. Broad St. To register, go to fuquay-varina.com.
Morrisville Innovation Foundation is accepting applications for it’s annual HOTTovation percolator program for technology-focused entrepreneurs. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 31. bit.ly/1SUkiCV
The Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Golf Classic is 8 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. For information and to register: 919-463-7150, bit.ly/2lisecH, morrisvillechamber.org.
An information session on the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s fall trip to Peru is 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the chamber’s offices, 260 Town Hall Drive. The trip is scheduled Oct. 26 to Nov. 3 and is open to the public. Cost is $3,299 per person by April 29; $3,399 after. morrisvillechamber.org
Ticket sales are underway for the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce’s 70th anniversary Awards Banquet from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Carrollock Farms, 6818 Kennebec Road, Willow Spring. Cost: $70 per person. For information and tickets, go to fuquay-varina.com.
Careers
Jennifer Casey was promoted to senior graphic designer at S&A Communications in Cary.
Robert Krueger was appointed area manager of Aqua North Carolina in Cary.
Douglas Noreen was named an owner of the law firm Howard, Stallings, From, Hutson, Atkins, Angell and Davis, P.A. in Raleigh.
