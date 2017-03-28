Community Notes: March 29-April 1

Upcoming events in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Fit Cary Month
Free fitness and wellness classes will be offered April 3-7 during the Town of Cary’s annual Fit Cary Month. For information and to register, go to bit.ly/2ne3TCg.
A new event is Get Movin’ Mondays, which features programs each Monday in April at the new Downtown Park on South Academy Street.
Other scheduled activities: Walk to Wellness begins April 10, and the free drop-in open gym and preschool open gym begin April 17. The Spring Daze Wellness Challenge is April 29 during the annual Spring Daze arts festival at Bond Park. bit.ly/2ne3TCg, townofcary.org
Race for the Cure
Applications are being accepted through 5 p.m. Monday, April 3, for grants to help needy participants attend the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Nonprofits that support breast cancer patients can apply for the Passing the Promise grants online at bit.ly/2mBiFFz. The 21st annual 5K run/walk Race for the Cure is Saturday, May 6, at the Frontier Research Triangle Park, Durham. For information and to register, go to komennctc.org.
Hemlock Bluffs
The Stevens Nature Center holds activities at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve, 2616 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Advance registration is required. For information, call 919-387-5980.
Nature Nuts: Rabbits (ages 3-5 with a caregiver): 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1. Cost per day: $10 residents, $13 nonresidents.
Kids Fun Days: Camouflage Critters (ages 5-8): 1-3 p.m. Friday, March 31. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Night Out in Nature (ages 8-12): 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 31. Cost: $18 residents, $23 nonresidents.
Adult Nature Program: Springtime Adventures at Bond Park (ages 16 and older): 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Cost: $6 residents, $8 nonresidents.
Family Program: Springtime Stroll at Bond Park (all ages with a caregiver): 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Cost: $16 residents, $20 nonresidents.
Lifelong Learning
The Wake County Public School System is offering the following classes through its Lifelong Learning Program. To register: wcpss.net/adult-edu. 919-694-0559
Athens Drive High School
Electrical Contractor’s Exam Preparation: 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 6 to May 1. $290.
Essential Oils: 6:45-8:30 p.m. April 13. $40.
Common Core Literacy Across the Disciplines: 6:45-9:15 p.m. April 18-27. $85.
Making Math Make Sense: 6:30-9 p.m. April 24-27. $150.
Holly Springs High School
Preparing Your Child for the End of Grade Test: 6:30-8 p.m. April 18. Free.
Essential Oils: 6:45-8:30 p.m. April 27. $40 per day.
Reedy Creek Middle School
Preparing Your Child for the End of Grade Test: 6:30-8 p.m. April 5. Free.
Basic Acrylic Painting: 6:45-8:45 p.m. April 12 to May 3. $60.
Women’s Giving Network
The Cary Women’s Giving Network is accepting grant applications from area nonprofits through noon Tuesday, April 4. Funds are available for projects that benefit women and children. To apply: nccommunityfoundation.org.
Fish fry
A community fish fry is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Tickets for the fundraiser are $10, $9 in advance. Dine in or take out. 919-467-9394, George@wpumc.com, wpumc.com
N.C. Science Festival
The seventh annual North Carolina Science Festival is April 7-23. More than 400 events are planned for all ages. Special area programs include An Evening with Astronaut James Lovell 7:30-9 p.m. at Memorial Hall at UNC-Chapel Hill, 114 E. Cameron Ave. Tickets: $18-$65; 919-843-3333, bit.ly/2lL8zm8. For a schedule and ticket information, go to ncsciencefestival.org.
Teen Morrisville 101
Applications are being accepted through Friday, April 7, for Teen Morrisville 101. The free, four-week program is the town’s annual citizen’s academy for high school students. Classes are 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays April 19-May 10 at Morrisville Town Hall, 100 Town Hall Drive. Open to all area students but preference will be given to Morrisville residents. To apply, go to townofmorrisville.org or bit.ly/2m8dPwC.
Spring Fling
Holly Spring’s annual Spring Fling and Community Yard Sale is Saturday, April 8, at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake, 2401 Grigsby Ave. The yard sale is 8 a.m. to noon, Spring Fling is 10 a.m. to noon and an egg hunt begins at noon. Free admission. bit.ly/2mu2PMS, hollyspringsnc.us
Cary Road Race
The 39th annual Cary Road Race is 7 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event features a 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run. Cost: $12-$20. 919-469-4061, bit.ly/2mYhZYd, townofcary.org
Food truck rodeo
The Apex Farmers Market’s Meet Your Farmer Food Truck Rodeo is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, behind the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. The market opens its spring/summer season Saturday, April 22, with the annual Race to Market. Market hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. bit.ly/2o9IY2Z, apexfarmersmarket.com
Bike Safety Rodeo
Morrisville’s Bike Safety Rodeo is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8, at Fire Station 1, 200 Town Hall Drive. Free. The event, sponsored by the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department, features half-hour sessions offering lessons in bike safety and a ride through an obstacle course. Personal bikes required. Open for toddlers to age 18; children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To register, go to townofmorrisville.org, townofmorrisville.org/bikerodeo or bit.ly/2liVa2D.
Identity protection
Rick Brooks of Legal Shield discusses “Protecting Yourself Against Identity Theft” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Grow Local Realty, 140 Raleigh St., Holly Springs. Free. RSVP: 919-999-0918 or Cathleen@GrowLocalRealty.com. bit.ly/2mobM7h
Frog Fest
The 18th annual Frog Fest is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Crowder District Park, 4709 Ten-Ten Road, Apex. The event will feature exhibits of live frogs and reptiles, music, children’s activities and food trucks. Free. 919-662-2850, bit.ly/1pfvdsN
Grant writing
The free Grant Writing Workshop for Educators is 11a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Barnes and Noble, 760 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-467-3866
Holly Springs market
The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. bit.ly/2efeQm7
CERT classes
Registration is due Sunday, April 16, for the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department’s next Community Emergency Response Training classes. The free CERT classes will be held April 27-30. To register, go to townofmorrisville.org/cert. townofmorrisville.org
Free dental services
The sixth annual Dentistry from the Heart offers free dental services for adults from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Cary Family Dental, 1149 Kildaire Farm Road. Extractions, fillings or cleanings will be available to adults 18 and older with a valid ID on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Patients are asked to arrive early; chairs and blankets are allowed. The event also will feature live music and food vendors. For information, go to carydental.com/dfth or email meaghanl@carydental.com.
Chatham Street Chowdown
Cary’s Chatham Street Chowdown food truck rodeo kicks off its season 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in downtown Cary. Rain or shine. Additional events are scheduled June 25, July 30 and Oct. 1. For information, go to bit.ly/2lhrSOL. townofcary.org
Academy Street Strut
Grab your briefcase and get ready to strut. Registration is underway for the inaugural Academy Street Strut Monday, April 24, in downtown Cary. The 1-mile run, walk or relay race begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Cary Chamber of Commerce, 307 N. Academy St. Participants will be required to wear business attire and carry a purse or briefcase. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Cary Women’s Giving Network. For information and to register, go to bit.ly/2ntctx5.
Carying Place fundraiser
Ticket sales are underway for the 16th annual fundraiser for the Carying Place. The event is 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkwary, Cary. Live and silent auctions, a buffet and dancing will be featured. The nonprofit provides short-term housing for homeless, working families. Tickets: $125 per person. For information, go to bit.ly/2lhxrwv or thecaryingplace.org.
SPCA fundraiser
Registration is underway for the annual SPCA K9-3K Dog Walk and Woofstock from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event, a fundraiser for the SPCA of Wake County, will feature live music, pet contests, beer and wine, food trucks and activities for both people and their pets. Cost: $15-$35. For information and to register: boothamphitheatre.com, bit.ly/2ldaNcG, bit.ly/2lLX2zo
March of Dimes
The March of Dimes’ annual Triangle March for Babies Walk and 5K is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Perimeter Park, 3005 Carrington Mill Blvd., Morrisville. bit.ly/2jQZ1DP
Teen Day Fuquay
The seventh annual Teen Day Fuquay distracted driving program is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at South Park, 900 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. Free. The event is sponsored by the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. fuquay-varina.org
Scholarship applications
Applications are being accepted through May 9 for the annual Friends of the Page-Walker Scholarship. The $1,000 award will be presented June 7 to a high school senior in Cary who has been accepted to attend a college or university. For information, go to friendsofpagewalker.org.
