Faith Notes: March 29-April 1

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Stations of the Cross
A Stations of the Cross program is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at St. Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. The event focuses on artwork by Mary Button. The church also holds a Prayer for Reconciliation at 7:30 p.m. Both programs are free and will continue each Wednesday through April 12. saintfrancisumc.org
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center holds GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys, clothes, household items and furniture for homeless and needy families. For donation pick-ups, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
