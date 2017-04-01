Club Notes: April 2-8

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Monday
Rotary clubs
▪ Cary Central Rotary Club meets 7-8 a.m. Mondays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St.
▪ The Apex Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:15 a.m. Tuesdays at Perkins Family Restaurant, 908 U.S. 64 West. apexsunriserotaryclub.org
▪ The Morrisville Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. morrisville.rotary-clubs.org
▪ The Cary Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane. thecaryrotaryclub.org
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Stephen’s Hardware Building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St., Cary. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary-Page Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Cary Toastmasters meet at 8 a.m. Mondays in Room 200-C at the Western Wake Campus of Wake Technical Community College, 3434 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. carytoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ Carylina Toastmasters meet 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale MacArthur Park, 111 MacArthur Drive, Cary. carylinatoastmasters.org
▪ Apex Toastmasters meet at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Center, 901 Spring Arbor Court, Apex. apextoastmasters.org
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office, 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, except on holidays, at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Apex American Legion
The Apex American Legion meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Cambridge Village, 10000 Cambridge Village Loop, Apex. apexlegion124.com
Cary Lions Club
The Cary Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at D&S Cafeteria, 1177 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. 919-467-2719, jirvin@bellsouth.net
South Wake Amateur Radio Club
The South Wake Amateur Radio Club meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of the month at 307 N. Ennis St., Fuquay-Varina. SouthWakeArc.com, VP@southwakearc.com
Brain Injury Support Group
The Cary Brain Injury Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at WakeMed Cary Hospital. 919-460-9094
Peak City Exchange Club
The Peak City Exchange Club of Apex meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month at The Loft at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St., Apex. nancy.wakeley@yahoo.com, nationalexchangeclub.org
FV Junior Woman’s Club
The Fuquay-Varina Junior Woman’s Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the Woman’s Club House, 602 N. Ennis St. fuquayjuniors.org
Glory Babies
Glory Babies, a support group for mothers who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss, meets 7-8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Good Hope Baptist Church, 6628 Good Hope Church Road, Cary. 919-210-0827
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St. 919-552-1430
Cancer support group
A support group for cancer patients and survivors meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Jordan Lutheran Church, 1031 Pemberton Hill Road, Suite 202, Apex. 501-350-5620, mtenisonwillis@gmail.com
Boy Scout Troop 444
Boy Scout Troop 444 meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-614-6288, troop444.us
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. triangleoa.org
Tuesday
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group
An Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers support group meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at Windsor Point, 1221 Broad St., Fuquay-Varina. 919-363-2484, alznc.org
General Federation Women’s Club
The General Federation Women’s Club of Holly Springs meets 6:45-8:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. 919-567-3417, 919-557-2284
Wednesday
Cary Newcomers Club
The Cary Newcomers Club meets 9:15-11:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive. membership@carynewcomers.com, carynewcomers.com
Cary Blanketeers
The Cary Blanketeers meet 10 a.m. to noon the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. cyberpam@mindspring.com
Senior bingo
Holly Springs seniors can play bingo from 1-3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Bass Lake Park, 900 Bass Lake Road.
Apex Golden Age Club
The Apex Golden Age Club meets at 2 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at C.C. Jones Community Center, 309 Holleman St., Apex. 919-906-9216, 919-362-6988
Marine Corps League
The Tarheel Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets at 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. tarheelmcl.org
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 holds bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
Holly Springs Newcomers
The Holly Springs Newcomers and Friends Club meets 9:30-11:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. hollyspringsnewcomers.com
Cary Garden Club
The Cary Garden Club meets at 10 a.m. the first Thursday of the month in the Ballroom at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. CaryGardenClub.org
Republican Women
The Republican Women of Cary and Southwestern Wake meet at 11:30 a.m. Prestonwood Country Club in Cary the first Thursday of the month. RSVP to rwcsw123@gmail.com. rwcsw.org
Senior gaming
Senior gaming meets 2-4 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. 919-557-9602
Mental illness support groups
The You Are Not Alone faith-based support groups for people living with mental illness and their families and friends meet 6:30-8 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month in the Curry Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 221 Union St., Cary. For information, call 919-481-4715 or email office@covenantcc-cary.org.
Apex Lions
The Apex Lions Club meets at 6:45 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month at C.C. Jones Community Center, 309 Holleman St. 919-481-1888, apexlions.org
Holly Springs Civitan
The Holly Springs Civitan Club meets 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month in the Holleman Room at Town Hall, 128 S. Main St. 919-346-1675, hollyspringscivitan.org
Ruritan Club
The Needmore Ruritan Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at 1812 Bass Lake Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-2003
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW holds bingo games Thursdays at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
Send Club Notes two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments