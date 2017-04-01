Community Notes: April 2-8

3:42 UNC's Williams, Pinson, and Jackson have fun at news conference Pause

3:19 UNC's Berry: 'My team won’t be happy unless we walk outta here with a trophy'

4:33 UNC's Justin Jackson speaks to media about the Tar Heels encore appearance at the Final Four

0:28 Take a peek inside the UNC locker room

3:24 Updated: More Dadgum Roy fun

1:49 What role will Final Four experience play for North Carolina and what is 'Yoober'?

1:32 UNC Tar Heels depart for Final Four

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC