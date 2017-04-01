Daybook: April 2-8

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Sunday
Literary Tea
The African-American Literary Tea is 2-4 p.m. at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. 919-460-4963, townofcary.org
Triangle’s Got Talent
Wake County middle and high school teens showcase their talents at Triangle’s Got Talent 5-8 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Tickets: $10. The event is a fundraiser for Read and Feed. For information, go to bit.ly/2nnoweq, townofcary.org.
Monday
Fit Cary Month
Free fitness and wellness classes are offered April 3-7 during the Town of Cary’s annual Fit Cary Month. For information and to register, go to bit.ly/2ne3TCg.
A new event is Get Movin’ Mondays, which features programs each Monday in April at the new Downtown Park on South Academy Street.
Other scheduled activities: Walk to Wellness begins April 10, and the free drop-in open gym and preschool open gym begin April 17. The Spring Daze Wellness Challenge is April 29 during the annual Spring Daze arts festival at Bond Park. bit.ly/2ne3TCg, townofcary.org
Race for the Cure grants
Applications are due by 5 p.m. for grants to help needy participants attend the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Nonprofits that support breast cancer patients can apply for the Passing the Promise grants online at bit.ly/2mBiFFz. The 21st annual 5K run/walk Race for the Cure is Saturday, May 6, at the Frontier Research Triangle Park, Durham. For information and to register, go to komennctc.org.
Tuesday
Tuesday Morning Movie
The Halle Cultural Arts Center screens the movie “Finding Dory,” rated PG, at 10 a.m. at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Free. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. thehalle.org
Theatre Cafe
The Theatre Cafe is 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Free. Short, informal theater-related presentations will be followed with discussions with theater professionals. Recommended for adults. Free; no tickets required. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. townofcary.org
Women’s Giving Network
The Cary Women’s Giving Network is accepting grant applications from area nonprofits through noon. Funds are available for projects that benefit women and children. To apply: nccommunityfoundation.org.
Wednesday
Motion for Pictures
The Triangle Filmmaking Community presents the Motion for Pictures Screening Series at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Seven award-winning short films will be shown. Cost: $5. Recommended for adults. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Book signing
Best-selling author Emily P. Freeman signs her new book “It’s Simply Tuesday: An Adult Coloring Book” at 7 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 760 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-467-3866
Movie at the Halle
The Halle Cultural Arts Center shows “Moonlight,” rated R, at 7:30 p.m. at the center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Free. Recommended for teens and adults. Doors open at 7 p.m. bit.ly/2cRhXM7
Thursday
Live at Lunch
Cary’s downtown Live at Lunch series of free concerts opens its spring season at 11:30 a.m. at the Fidelity Bank Plaza, 100 W. Chatham St. Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Kate McGarry will perform. bit.ly/2mtDrYN, townofcary.org
‘Remarkable Journey’
The Senior Afternoon Series screens the documentary “Remarkable Journey: Founding The Asian Indian Community in North Carolina” at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors.
Later, the theater shows “Twister” at 7 p.m. and “Weird Science” at 9:30 p.m. Cost: $5. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Friday
Peak-Tique
The Apex Peak-Tique Antiques and Collectibles Festival is April 7-8 downtown in the parking area behind the Tobacco and Mule Exchange and Salem Street Promenade. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 per day or $8 for a two-day pass; free for children 12 and under. apexpeaktique.com, apexdowntown.com
Planning Information Day
Find out about new development in Holly Springs at Planning Information Day 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at W.E. Hunt Recreation Center, 301 Stinson Ave. The town’s Department of Planning and Zoning also will provide information for home projects. bit.ly/2nfYiLz, hollyspringsnc.us
Fish fry
A community fish fry is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Tickets for the fundraiser are $10, $9 in advance. Dine in or take out. 919-467-9394, George@wpumc.com, wpumc.com
N.C. Science Festival
The seventh annual North Carolina Science Festival is April 7-23. More than 400 events are planned for all ages. For a schedule and ticket information, go to ncsciencefestival.org.
Teen Morrisville 101
Applications are due for Teen Morrisville 101. The free, four-week program is the town’s annual citizen’s academy for high school students. Classes are 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays April 19-May 10 at Morrisville Town Hall, 100 Town Hall Drive. Open to all area students but preference will be given to Morrisville residents. To apply, go to townofmorrisville.org or bit.ly/2m8dPwC.
Saturday
Cary Road Race
The 39th annual Cary Road Race is 7 a.m. at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event features a 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run. Cost: $12-$20. 919-469-4061, bit.ly/2mYhZYd, townofcary.org
Yard sale
Holly Springs’ annual Community Yard Sale is 8 a.m. to noon at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake, 2401 Grigsby Ave. Free admission. bit.ly/2mu2PMS, hollyspringsnc.us
5K and Play
The fourth annual Apex Kiwanis 5K and Play run/walk race is 8:30 a.m. at the Apex Chamber of Commerce, 220 N. Salem St. For information, go to bit.ly/2nvjLAX.
Founders Day
The fourth annual Apex Founders Day celebration is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. downtown in the parking lot of the Apex Chamber of Commerce, 220 N. Salem St. The event will feature Civil War and Revolutionary War reenactors, arts and crafts, children’s activities, exhibits, demonstrations and antique cars and other vehicles. apexdowntown.com, apexnc.org
Food truck rodeo
The Apex Farmers Market’s Meet Your Farmer Food Truck Rodeo is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. The market opens its spring/summer season Saturday, April 22, with the annual Race to Market. Market hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. bit.ly/2o9IY2Z, apexfarmersmarket.com
Bike Safety Rodeo
Morrisville’s Bike Safety Rodeo is 10 a.m. to noon at Fire Station 1, 200 Town Hall Drive. Free. The event, sponsored by the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department, features half-hour sessions offering lessons in bike safety and a ride through an obstacle course. Personal bikes required. Open for toddlers to age 18; children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To register, go to townofmorrisville.org, townofmorrisville.org/bikerodeo or bit.ly/2liVa2D.
Identity protection
Rick Brooks of Legal Shield discusses “Protecting Yourself Against Identity Theft” at 10:30 a.m. at Grow Local Realty, 140 Raleigh St., Holly Springs. Free. RSVP: 919-999-0918 or Cathleen@GrowLocalRealty.com. bit.ly/2mobM7h
Frog Fest
The 18th annual Frog Fest is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Crowder District Park, 4709 Ten-Ten Road, Apex. The event will feature exhibits of live frogs and reptiles, music, children’s activities and food trucks. Free. 919-662-2850, bit.ly/1pfvdsN
Dog adoption
Hope Animal Rescue holds a dog adoption event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waltonwood Cary Parkway, 750 SE Cary Parkway. 919-275-0983, hopeanimals.org
Grant writing
The free Grant Writing Workshop for Educators is 11a.m. at Barnes and Noble, 760 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-467-3866
Storybook Ball
Dress as your favorite book character for the Storybook Ball 6:30-8 p.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free; for ages 3 and older. The event will feature dancing, crafts and stories. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
Community band
The Holly Springs Community Band performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $3-$5. 919-567-4000, hollyspringsnc.us
Piano concert
The Cary Classical Concerts Series presents pianists Tony Lee and Moon Hyuk Choi at 7:30 p.m. at Saint Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Free; donations welcome for the church’s Education Scholarship Fund. saintfrancisumc.org
Farmers markets
▪ The Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
