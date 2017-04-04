Western Wake County hosting plenty of Easter events

Easter is just around the corner and it’s time for area egg hunts and other activities. Events listed are free, unless noted, and open to the public. Bring a basket or other container for eggs and goodies. Pack a camera: The Easter Bunny plans to attend most events.
Thursday, April 6
Search for glow-in-the-dark candy-filled eggs at the Town of Apex’s first Flashlight Egg Hunt for children with special needs or disabilities ages 6 and older 7:30-8:15 p.m. at Apex Nature Park, 4600 Evans Road. Advance registration required; go to bit.ly/2nh3rSH. Rain or shine. No pets allowed. bit.ly/2nvj4Yh, apexnc.org
Saturday, April 8
▪ Breakfast with the Bunny is 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Tickets range from $3-$4 and are available at the Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave. Rain or shine. bit.ly/2mLMhfB
▪ Apex’s Egg-Citing Easter Egg Hunt for children with special needs or disabilities ages 6 and under is 9 a.m. at the Apex Community Center, 53 Hunter St. Rain or shine. No pets allowed. bit.ly/2nvj4Yh, apexnc.org
▪ Apex’s Easter egg hunt is 10 a.m. at the Apex Community Center, 53 Hunter St. Rain or shine. No pets allowed. bit.ly/2nvj4Yh, apexnc.org
▪ Cary’s 26th annual Easter egg hunt is 10 a.m. on the spillway at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. For children ages 10 and younger. The event also will feature bounce houses, food trucks, a magic show, face painting, police cars and fire trucks until 1:30 p.m. Rain date: 1 p.m. Sunday, April 9. bit.ly/2mLMhfB, townofcary.org
▪ Waltonwood Cary Parkway holds an indoor Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. in the lobby by the main entrance of the senior living community, 750 SE Cary Parkway. 919-275-0993
▪ Fuquay-Varina’s Easter egg hunt is 10-11 a.m. at South Park, 900 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. For children ages 10 and under. bit.ly/2ogTd6v, fuquay-varina.org After the egg hunt, swing by downtown for the Candy Hop. Businesses on and near Main and Broad streets will give candy to children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. bit.ly/2nLMHqs
▪ Holly Springs’ Spring Fling and egg hunt is at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake, 2401 Grigsby Ave. Spring Fling is 10 a.m. to noon and will feature children’s activities, games, inflatables and music. The egg hunt begins at noon. bit.ly/2mu2PMS, hollyspringsnc.us
▪ Morrisville’s Easter egg hunt is 10 a.m. on Field 1 at Morrisville Community Park, 1520 Morrisville Parkway. For children ages 2-8. No rain date. In case of inclement weather, call 919-463-6215. bit.ly/2kPgpZE, townofmorrisville.org
▪ Cary’s sixth annual Easter Eggstravaganza egg hunt for children ages 12 or younger with special needs or disabilities is 1:30 p.m. on the spillway at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. Registration is requested; bit.ly/2c9EckV, code 101636. A special magic show follows at 2:15 p.m. at Sertoma Amphitheatre. Other entertainment featured 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park’s boathouse. bit.ly/2mLMhfB
Saturday, April 15
An Easter egg hunt is noon to 3 p.m. on the front lawn at Evangel Church, 201 Meadow Drive, Fuquay-Varina. The event also will feature hot dogs, bounce houses and children’s activities. 919-552-3421, bit.ly/2oyYqpz
Sunday, April 16
A pancake breakfast is 8:30 a.m. and an egg hunt and Easter bonnet contest are 9:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 1050 NW Maynard Road, Cary. gsucc.org/Home.aspx
