Business Notes: April 5

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Business doings
FRESH.Local Ice Cream has opened at 138 E. Chatham St. in downtown Cary. freshlocalicecream.com
Ground was broken recently for the White Oak Community Resource Center, 1624 White Oak Church Road, Apex. whiteoakfoundationnc.org
A grand opening reception is 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Cocoon Gallery, 221 N. Salem St., Apex. 919-267-4321, bit.ly/2nkuFI4
Calendar
The Economic Development Meeting is 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, April, 5, at the Cary Chamber of Commerce, 307 N. Academy St. carychamber.com
An information session on the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s fall trip to Peru is 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the chamber’s offices, 260 Town Hall Drive. The trip is scheduled Oct. 26 to Nov. 3 and is open to the public. Cost is $3,299 per person by April 29; $3,399 after. morrisvillechamber.org
Registration is underway for the Holly Springs Chamber of Commerce’s spring Chamber 101. The program is 8-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Devils Ridge Golf Club, 5107 Linksland Drive. To register, go to hollyspringschamber.org.
The Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s next Entrepreneurial Workshop is 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, in Building 1 at Lenovo, 1009 Think Place, Morrisville. To register, go to morrisvillechamber.org.
Ticket sales are underway for the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce’s 70th anniversary Awards Banquet from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Carrollock Farms, 6818 Kennebec Road, Willow Spring. Cost: $70 per person. For information and tickets, go to fuquay-varina.com.
Kudos
Zachary T. McDowell of Cary, a representative of Modern Woodmen of America, has been named to Modern Woodmen’s President’s Club.
